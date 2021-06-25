Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, June 25, 2021
Friday, 25 June 2021, 10:54 HKT/SGT
Source: NEC Corporation
NEC and MTI enter strategic partnership to accelerate Open RAN deployments globally

TOKYO, Japan and HSINCHU, Taiwan, June 25, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701), a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies, and Microelectronics Technology Inc. (MTI; TAIEX: 2314), a leading network RF solutions provider, today announced a collaboration to enhance the Open RAN ecosystem with a variety of radio options to cater to global 4G and 5G markets.

This strategic partnership is intended to provide a broader Open RAN product offering for Communication Service Providers (CSPs) and enable various use cases ranging from rural to urban areas, with network configurations and performance profiles, such as non and massive MIMO.

Under this agreement, NEC and MTI will jointly bring to market radio units to meet the increasing need for more Open RAN radios. NEC and MTI will continue to meet the high-quality standards required for Tier-1 operators deploying Open RAN networks across the globe.

In response to the market demands for supply chain diversification ensuring carrier-grade performance, reliability and availability, NEC has implemented a variety of different options to increase its Open RAN and disaggregated product portfolio. This strategic partnership extends NEC's Open RAN product lineup, addressing a vast market opportunity.

"NEC is an industry leader in open and disaggregated networks, demonstrating its capabilities in integrating end-to-end Open RAN solutions," said Allen Yen, Chairman and CEO of MTI. "MTI is excited to be one of NEC's strategic partners to jointly address the need for open, high performance, high quality 5G radio products."

"An open, disaggregated 5G network ecosystem promises to drive transformation throughout the industry," said Shigeru Okuya, Senior Vice President, NEC Corporation. "With this firm and strategic partnership with MTI, NEC reinforces its commitment to accelerate commercial Open RAN deployments and to deliver more value to its customers."

About MTI

Microelectronics Technology Inc. (MTI) is a high-technology company that has specialized in wireless communication product development, manufacturing, and global sales for more than 35 years. Based on core competency in RF/ Microwave, MTI has established a leading position in the fields of Remote Radio Heads, Microwave Radios, Satellite Transceivers and ODUs, Broadband Wireless access products, and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) readers and modules. With this excellent record of accomplishment, MTI has established valued, long-term partnerships with world-leading partners.

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: NEC Corporation
Sectors: Cloud & Enterprise, Wireless & Mobility
