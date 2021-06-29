Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Monday, 28 June 2021, 18:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: SCCG Management
SCCG Management Joins Forces with Paul Miller to Strengthen its Business Development Capabilities in Australia, APAC Countries

LAS VEGAS, NV, June 28, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Stephen Crystal, Founder, SCCG Management, announced a partnership with Paul Miller, to build its business development capabilities in Australia and the Asia - Pacific Region.

Paul Miller has 30 years of experience in senior management of tech companies in Australia and 11 years in the United States. He has assisted more than 100 tech companies in growing, entering new markets, acquiring new customers, and successfully led various M&A activities. He has advised gaming and tech companies in the US, Canada, UK, EU, LatAm, and Asia. His unique skill is to crystallize complex concepts into simple messages.

Said Crystal on the event, "Paul is a rare talent in terms of being both an experienced tech executive and businessman with a strong history of entrepreneurial successes, globally. We are very excited to be able to build our business and market development talent through Paul's guidance and reach."

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a consultancy that specializes in sports betting, iGaming, sports marketing, affiliate marketing, technology, intellectual property protection, product commercialization, esports, capital formation, M&A, joint ventures, casino management, and governmental and legal affairs for the casino and iGaming industry.

CONTACT
Stephen Crystal
SCCG Management
+1 (702) 427-9354
stephen.crystal@sccgmanagement.com
Website: https://sccgmanagement.com

Source: bit.ly/3A531W6


Topic: Press release summary
Source: SCCG Management
Sectors: Gaming, FinTech & Blockchain
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

SCCG Management
June 22, 2021 20:45 HKT/SGT
SCCG Management and Kinectify bring Simplified KYC / AML Solution to US Gaming Industry
June 16, 2021 20:30 HKT/SGT
American Flag Football League and LSports Announce $6 Million Exclusive Data Distribution Partnership
June 3, 2021 18:00 HKT/SGT
Stephen Crystal Announces Addition of Randall Sayre to SCCG Management Team/Leadership Team
May 28, 2021 20:14 HKT/SGT
SCCG Management and On the Avenue Marketing Partner for its Venue Marketing Services for the US Gaming Market
May 28, 2021 08:07 HKT/SGT
SCCG Management and Bettorlogic Extend North American Partnership
May 18, 2021 23:25 HKT/SGT
SCCG Management and Scout Gaming Group Extend North American Partnership
Apr 22, 2021 17:41 HKT/SGT
American Ultimate Disc League and Lsports Data Enter Into $3M Data Distribution and Co-Development Strategic Partnership
Apr 8, 2021 22:31 HKT/SGT
SCCG Management and Shank Marketing announce Partnership for iGaming and Sports Betting Markets
Mar 24, 2021 08:55 HKT/SGT
SCCG Management and Nevatronix Bring Transformational Sports Betting Device to the North American Sportsbook Industry
Mar 16, 2021 08:01 HKT/SGT
SCCG Management and Netacea Bring Leading Bot Protection Technology to North American iGaming Industry
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       