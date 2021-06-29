Monday, 28 June 2021, 18:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: SCCG Management SCCG Management Joins Forces with Paul Miller to Strengthen its Business Development Capabilities in Australia, APAC Countries

LAS VEGAS, NV, June 28, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Stephen Crystal, Founder, SCCG Management, announced a partnership with Paul Miller, to build its business development capabilities in Australia and the Asia - Pacific Region.





Said Crystal on the event, "Paul is a rare talent in terms of being both an experienced tech executive and businessman with a strong history of entrepreneurial successes, globally. We are very excited to be able to build our business and market development talent through Paul's guidance and reach."



About SCCG Management



SCCG Management is a consultancy that specializes in sports betting, iGaming, sports marketing, affiliate marketing, technology, intellectual property protection, product commercialization, esports, capital formation, M&A, joint ventures, casino management, and governmental and legal affairs for the casino and iGaming industry.



