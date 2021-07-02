Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, July 2, 2021
Friday, 2 July 2021, 11:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: SCCG Management
SCCG Management and Booming Games Bring Uniquely Themed, Next Level Games to North American iGaming Industry

LAS VEGAS, NV, July 2, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Stephen Crystal, Founder of SCCG Management, announced today a partnership with Booming Games to bring its next-level slot game content for the US iGaming industry.


Stephen Crystal said of the event, "Identifying truly next-level content in the ocean of available games is a challenge. We believe that Booming Games is one of those rare gems. Booming Games in-house designs and its complete back-office solution provide operators with feature-rich game content and bonus games, and optimized for mobile deployment as HTML5 content."

Privately-held Malta-based Booming Games is licensed and regulated in Great Britain and Malta. The company supplies Type 1 gaming services under a B2B - Critical Gaming Supply License issued in 2018. Booming Games delivers high-end, next-level gaming to the slots market. Offering an established portfolio that encompasses uniquely themed games, innovative features, and volatilities to satisfy every spectrum of the player market. We utilize the knowledge of seasoned experts, who apply their years of expertise in the industry to craft games to the highest of standards, harnessing proven formulas for success, combined with the latest developments in the gaming industry.

About SCCG Management

SCCG specializes in investment in and developing worldwide brands, representation before governmental agencies for complex regulatory matters, intellectual property, and strategic business development within international, land-based casinos, internet gambling, gaming, esports, and entertainment markets.

About Booming Games

Malta-based Booming Games delivers high-end, next-level gaming to the slots market. Offering an established portfolio that encompasses uniquely themed games, innovative features, and volatilities to satisfy every spectrum of the player market. They utilize the knowledge of seasoned experts, who apply their years of expertise in the industry to craft games to the highest of standards, harnessing proven formulas for success, combined with the latest developments in the gaming industry. Booming Games? ever-growing catalog consists of over 50 games, all of which are crafted to be fun, engaging and keep players coming back for more, from uniquely novel configurations and interfaces to highly entertaining themes and characters.

Contact:
Stephen A. Crystal
SCCG Management
+1 702-427-9354
stephen.crystal@sccgmanagement.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Source: https://sccgmanagement.com/


Topic: Press release summary
Source: SCCG Management
Sectors: Gaming, FinTech & Blockchain
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

SCCG Management
June 28, 2021 18:00 HKT/SGT
SCCG Management Joins Forces with Paul Miller to Strengthen Business Development Capabilities in Australia, APAC Countries
June 22, 2021 20:45 HKT/SGT
SCCG Management and Kinectify bring Simplified KYC / AML Solution to US Gaming Industry
June 16, 2021 20:30 HKT/SGT
American Flag Football League and LSports Announce $6 Million Exclusive Data Distribution Partnership
June 3, 2021 18:00 HKT/SGT
Stephen Crystal Announces Addition of Randall Sayre to SCCG Management Team/Leadership Team
May 28, 2021 20:14 HKT/SGT
SCCG Management and On the Avenue Marketing Partner for its Venue Marketing Services for the US Gaming Market
May 28, 2021 08:07 HKT/SGT
SCCG Management and Bettorlogic Extend North American Partnership
May 18, 2021 23:25 HKT/SGT
SCCG Management and Scout Gaming Group Extend North American Partnership
Apr 22, 2021 17:41 HKT/SGT
American Ultimate Disc League and Lsports Data Enter Into $3M Data Distribution and Co-Development Strategic Partnership
Apr 8, 2021 22:31 HKT/SGT
SCCG Management and Shank Marketing announce Partnership for iGaming and Sports Betting Markets
Mar 24, 2021 08:55 HKT/SGT
SCCG Management and Nevatronix Bring Transformational Sports Betting Device to the North American Sportsbook Industry
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       