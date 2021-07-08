Thursday, 8 July 2021, 18:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: HKTDC HKTDC twin international jewellery shows open in July Physical and online format, open to public for first time

HONG KONG, July 8, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The 37th HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show and seventh HKTDC Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), will run from 25 to 29 July at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). This is the first time for the shows to be held in a hybrid format with both a physical exhibition and an online business matching service. The latter will run until 5 August, allowing global jewellers to make business deals through online video conferences. The physical fairs welcome industry buyers and, for the first time, members of the public with a passion for fine jewellery.

Hosting the press conference to introduce the HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show and the HKTDC Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show are (from left): Winston Chow, Chairman, HKTDC Jewellery Advisory Committee; Benjamin Chau, Deputy Executive Director, Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC); and Lawrence Ma, Chairman, HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show and HKTDC Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show Organising Committees.

Winners and guests at today’s prize presentation ceremony for the 22nd Hong Kong Jewellery Design Competition, which attracted some 150 quality entries.

A magnificent Jadeite and Diamond Pendant Necklace (right) from On Tung Company worth HK$8.5 million. The other Jadeite Necklace (left), valued at HK$6.9 million, comes with matching earrings and a ring with the same exquisite design.

Fine jewellery exports climb 82.3% in first five months of 2021



The twin shows, the first two physical trade fairs to be staged by the HKTDC since the start of the pandemic, have attracted more than 400 exhibitors, the majority of which are local companies as travel restrictions are still in effect between Hong Kong and the rest of the world. However, some overseas exhibitors are sending their local representatives to participate in the fairs, representing companies from Germany, Switzerland, the United States, Italy and India.



Speaking at a press conference to introduce the twin shows, HKTDC Deputy Executive Director Benjamin Chau said: "The pandemic situation has remained stable in Hong Kong while quarantine and immigration control measures continue to be in place globally. I believe the physical and online hybrid format will become the new trend for trade fairs. This HKTDC-organised one-stop exhibition and sourcing platform is showcasing a huge range of quality jewellery to suit the needs of buyers from around the world, helping exhibitors to build connections and make more business deals."



In the more than one year since the pandemic first hit, the impact on the jewellery sector has been significant. However, global demand has begun to rise this year, leading to a 29.4% increase in exports for the first five months of 2021. This compares to a low base in the same period in 2020 but it is clear that the export market is showing signs of recovery. Hong Kong's exports of fine jewellery registered a sharp increase of 82.3% year-on-year to HK$28.65 billion for the period from January to May this year. Exports to the largest market, Mainland China, skyrocketed nearly 230% while Asia regions including Macao, Taiwan and Malaysia also showed a significant increase. For raw materials, the gross export value of pearls, gemstones and rough diamonds climbed 83.1% in the same period this year.



The figures clearly show that the pandemic pressure on the jewellery sector is easing. HKTDC Jewellery Advisory Committee Chairman Winston Chow said at the press conference that local companies may wish to take a more diverse marketing approach in the long run amid continuing global economic uncertainty. In addition to tapping into emerging markets, companies should explore online sales channels and sourcing platforms or participate in virtual fairs in order to capture new business opportunities. Meanwhile, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and start-ups need to seize opportunities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area as well as exploring markets in the mainland.



Wide variety of precious jewellery and modern pieces



Different product zones are being set up at the twin shows this year, including the World of Glamour at the Jewellery Show that has attracted several well-known jewellery companies to showcase a selection of refined and precious pieces. Numerous modern design pieces will be available at the fair including:



- A magnificent Jadeite and Diamond Pendant Necklace from On Tung Company (Booth 3E-A14).

- The g monogram collection from Just Gold (Booth 3E-B02) highlights the company's intricate yet classic designs with fine lines and a delicate hollowed-out pattern. This collection marks a new direction for this classic brand.

- The Sapphire Necklace from Legrand Jewellery (Booth 3E-C02) comprises an oval-shape sapphire necklace with diamonds set on 18K white gold. The waterfall design adds a sense of dynamism to this precious piece.

- The Amethyst, Diamond & Gem-set Puppet pendant from Young's Creation Co Ltd (Booth 3E-D09) was inspired by famous fairytale character Pinocchio.



In addition, products zones such as Fine Jewellery, Antique & Vintage Jewellery and Silver and Finished Jewellery highlight different kinds of accessories from high-end pieces to casualwear items, including jewellery made with rubies, Fei Cui, antique pieces, trendy designs and more.



The Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show showcases a fine assortment of raw materials including diamonds, gems and pearls. Different zones include the Hall of Fine Diamonds, which showcases prime quality diamonds of different shapes, cuts, grades and rare colours. The Treasures of Nature zone displays various glittering precious gemstones, semi-precious gems and other natural raw materials, while the Treasures of the Ocean zone houses the highest-quality pearls from Tahiti, the South Seas and other pearl-producing areas around the world.



An impressively large number of special exhibits will be on display:



- RMC Gems Limited (Booth 3G-C02) will showcase a fine-cut Paraiba Tourmaline with a water-drop shape whose reflection highlights the condition of the gem. The stone has an extraordinary neon blue colour.

- CK Crystal Limited (Booth 3G-F18) will feature a meteorite ring that includes genuine pieces of meteorite from outer space and displays a unique Widmanstatten pattern.

- SM Gems Limited (Booth 3G-E27) will display a Pink Morganite, that highlights the beauty of nature. This is a very durable and dazzling gemstone belonging to the Beryl family.



Seminars improve professional knowledge, Day 1 smart bidding adds excitement



A host of seminars will be held during the twin shows including one hosted by a representative from De Beers, who will share how the jewellery industry supply chain has changed amid the pandemic. Representatives from Chow Tai Fook will share about online marketing, while speakers from the Gemmological Association of Hong Kong (GAHK) will talk about the internationalisation and testing standards for Fei Cui. There will also be expert talks to meet the needs of the jewellery-loving public, including a representative from the internationally renowned jewellery college L'ECOLE sharing on the art and science of rubies. Representatives from the Diamond Federation of Hong Kong and Jade Manufacturers Association will talk on how to appreciate rare-colour stones, while a representative from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) will introduce the its pearl evaluation methods.



In addition, the Jewellery Smart Bidding session will be held on the first day of the Jewellery Show (25 July) with visitors invited to bid for their favourite jewellery items starting at low prices - around 10% of original prices. Various jewellery parades and lucky draws will also be held throughout the fairs. Lucky draw prizes include an 18K white gold pendant with a natural ruby and diamonds, an Italian 18K rose gold vermeil simple-cuff bangle, hotel dining coupons, and more.



On display at the Jewellery Show, in Hall 3E Concourse, will be winning entries from the 22nd Hong Kong Jewellery Design Competition, jointly organised by the HKTDC and four major jewellery associations in Hong Kong. The theme for this year's competition was "Light, Shadow", with some 150 entries divided into the Open Group and Student Group.



Physical edition of International Sourcing Show runs concurrently



The physical edition of the hybrid HKTDC International Sourcing Show will be held from 26 to 29 July, running in parallel with the twin jewellery shows. The International Sourcing Show will take the form of a display showcase featuring thousands of the latest products. Themed "Your Source of Inspirations", the event will highlight a broad range of quality lifestyle products and solutions under four main categories:



- Smart Home: Featuring an extensive selection of household items including indoor furnishings and home textiles.

- Smart Play: Showcasing a range of kids' products including dolls and figurines, car toys, interactive toys and educational games. Buyers can also source baby care and nursery products, gear and accessories, including strollers.

- Smart Style: Highlighting an eclectic mix of garments, fashion accessories, fashion tech and fabrics. Also featured are gifts and premiums for different budgets including handicrafts, beauty and healthcare products, travel and outdoor equipment, environmental protection and festive items, as well as printing and packaging solutions.

- Smart Tech: Displaying a wide variety of tech products, including electronics, medical and healthcare and lighting products, as well as gifts, fashion and household items employing the latest technologies.



Websites

- HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show: http://hkjewelleryshow.hktdc.com/

- HKTDC Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show: http://hkdgp.hktdc.com/

- HKTDC International Sourcing Show: http://isshow.hktdc.com/

- Photo download: https://bit.ly/3yNqU39



About HKTDC



The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly SMEs, in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels.



Media enquiries

HKTDC Communications & Public Affairs Department

Agnes Wat, Tel: +852 2584 4554, Email: agnes.ky.wat@hktdc.org

Janet Chan, Tel: +852 2584 4369, Email: janet.ch.chan@hktdc.org





Topic: Press release summary

Source: HKTDC

Sectors: Trade Shows, Fashion & Apparel, Watches & Jewelry, Local Biz

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

