Source: SCCG Management SCCG Management and Data Sports Group Partner to Deliver Sports Content and Analytics to the Media Industry

LAS VEGAS, NV, Aug 2, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Stephen Crystal, Founder of SCCG Management, announced the completion of an agreement with Sowbhagya Shetty, CEO of Berlin, Germany based Data Sports Group (DSG), for a strategic consulting and business development in the US media markets.



DSG provides highly accurate and consistent data for a wide number of traditional sports and esports events. Media publishers can unlock new commercial opportunities and revenue streams while readers get access to well-structured and compelling sports sections that bring editorial together with data & insights.



Said Crystal on the announcement, "We are excited to be able to bring this powerful suite of content and analytics for traditional sports and esports to cable and television, mobile, web, and OTT media companies. The ability to deploy automated, AI-driven video with data and analytics is a powerful capability, which we can now easily deploy through DSG."



Sowbhagya commenting on the announcement, "DSG's sports content is a perfect match for publishers, sports websites and betting affiliates. Media publishers looking to use sports betting content to monetize their userbase benefit by integrating our historical and live data across the full spectrum of professional sports."



DSG content suite in North America:

- Sports Data & Statistics covering 40+ sports, 5000+ competitions including all US Sports

- Odds feeds from leading bookmakers with prices for several markets

- Sports News content, meta-tagged for searchable content structure

- Data-driven sport videos

- Create user-focused content & betting research tools using a vast sports content library



About DSG



Data Sports Group provides live sports data to media publishers and gaming segments with data feed services and rich front-end solutions.



About SCCG Management



SCCG Management is a consultancy that specializes in sports betting, iGaming, sports marketing, affiliate marketing, technology, intellectual property protection, product commercialization, esports, capital formation, M&A, joint ventures, casino management, and governmental and legal affairs for the casino and iGaming industry.



Contact:

Stephen Crystal

SCCG Management

+1 (702) 427-9354

stephen.crystal@sccgmanagement.com

Website: https://sccgmanagement.com





