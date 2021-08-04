Wednesday, 4 August 2021, 19:00 HKT/SGT Share:

HONG KONG, Aug 4, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The HKTDC Food Expo, Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair (Special Edition), HKTDC Hong Kong International Tea Fair, HKTDC Home Delights Expo and HKTDC Beauty & Wellness Expo, hosted by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), will be held concurrently at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) from 12 August. More than 880 exhibitors are expected to participate, providing the public with a diverse one-stop shopping experience.

The HKTDC Food Expo, Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair (Special Edition), HKTDC Hong Kong International Tea Fair, HKTDC Beauty & Wellness Expo, HKTDC Home Delights Expo and the ICMCM will be staged concurrently at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, starting from 12 August. Benjamin Chau, HKTDC Deputy Executive Director, introduced highlights of the six events at a press conference today.

The Food Expo gathers international foods from different countries and regions, including a Coffee Capsule which is originated, roasted, ground and packaged in France, and natural beauty care product rosehip puree from Finland.

The Hong Kong International Tea Fair presents a number of high quality teas including premium Da Hong Pao, aged Pu'er tea and South African Rooibos Tea.

Running alongside the five public events at the HKCEC, the International Conference of the Modernization of Chinese Medicine and Health Products (ICMCM), jointly organised by the HKTDC and the Modernized Chinese Medicine International Association, will be staged on 12 and 13 August.



Introducing highlights of all six events at a press conference today, Benjamin Chau, HKTDC Deputy Executive Director, said: "More than 830,000 visitors attended the seven-day HKTDC Hong Kong Book Fair held last month, showing that the public appetite is there for our upcoming exhibitions this month. The Food Expo has long been a popular annual event in the city and this year it will be complemented by the Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair (Special Edition). The concurrent exhibitions will provide a great place for people to shop and relax during the summer vacation. What's more, everyone can enjoy plenty of offers and discounts and find a good way to spend the consumption vouchers they received earlier this month."



Highlighted Food Expo presents global tasting tour with distinctive pavilions



The 31st Food Expo presents the Public Hall and the Gourmet Zone which have long been popular with foodlovers, showcasing a broad range of speciality foods and drinks from around the world. The Premium Food Zone in the Public Hall will feature more than 20 renowned brands, including Tai Pan, Chui Lau Heung, Nissin, WH Group, Maxims and more. New joiners in 2021 include Sau Tao and Chen Yun Pao Chuan, adding to the diversity of products available at the expo. Those wishing to seek out exquisite high-end food items should head to the Gourmet Zone, which will display delicacies from Asia and Western, desserts, organic foods and speciality coffees from across the globe.



A number of organisations will set up pavilions at the expo, including Hong Kong & Kowloon Provisions, Wine & Spirit Dealers' Association x Nam Pak Hong Association, Hong Kong People and Brands, and the Korean Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong. There will also be multiple regional pavilions set up through local representatives, including the Ministry of Agriculture Trade Promotion Center, Shandong Province, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and Chongqing City from Mainland China, as well as pavilions from Japan, Korea and Poland presenting their countries' specialties.



Those who love to travel and sample the cuisines of the world will enjoy the global tasting tour offered at the Food Expo. Asian food includes Jeju black pig with no gamey flavour from Korea, the highest-grade Daitouryou white peach from Yamanashi, Japan, top Musang King durian pulp from Malaysia, and River snail rice noodles from Liuzhou of Guangxi. Looking further afield, there are coffee capsules from France with details of the roasting, grinding and packaging processes, natural beauty products and rosehip puree from Finland, rare chocolate from a 200-year-old cocoa tree in Peru, and beef balls made from top Australian wagyu beef.



In addition to eating well, it is important to think about eating healthily. The Hong Kong Vegetable Marketing Organization and Fish Marketing Organization will feature high-quality ingredients from local fishermen and farmers. Various exhibitors will introduce healthy foods such as a vegetarian easy cooking pack, cauliflower rice, healthy stew soup, vegetarian mooncake and desserts. During the expo, famous chefs will demonstrate "less salt and less sugar" recipes to encourage urbanites to develop healthy eating habits. Celebrity chefs will also be invited to demonstrate cooking on the spot, including Executive Chef of The Food Story, Ricky Cheung and Mak Kwai-pui, founder of Tim Ho Wan Dim Sum Restaurant.



Other activities at the expo include discussions on food technology, EatSmart Restaurant Star+, diet therapy, food wise and a range of other topics. There will also be Beef-and-egg King Prize Presentation Ceremony, highlighting what goes into making one of the most popular choices served at Hong Kong-style cafes, the beef and egg sandwich.



Special edition of Wine & Spirits Fair features quality wines, beers, sakes and spirits



The Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair (Special Edition) will introduce a broad range of alcoholic drinks including old and new world wines, sake, whisky and craft beer. Among the featured exhibits are special fruit beer from Hokkaido and limited-edition sake with a specially designed bottle in the shape of Mount Fuji. The Hong Kong Wine and Spirits Association and Hong Kong General Chamber of Wine & Spirits will exhibit fine wines from around the world. In addition, wine lovers should not miss the talk by Anty Fung, an MWM Wine School recognised instructor, who will teach participants what to look for when selecting high-quality wines from different production regions.



Tea Fair presents Tea Therapy, Tea for the Soul and tips on HK-style milk tea



The 12th Hong Kong International Tea Fair presents a variety of high-quality speciality teas, such as Rooibos Tea from South Africa, fully handmade Tieguanyin Coal Fired Tea and Ceremonial Grade Matcha from Japan, as well as a variety of tea sets. The fair also features the Guizhou Pavilion, bringing famous products from the renowned tea-growing province. There will be talks on Tea Therapy and Tea for the Soul, linking the art of tea with health. Beside, KamCha will also share valuable insights into brewing Hong Kong-style milk tea.



Home Delights Expo featues trendy utensils for new wave of home chefs



The seventh Home Delights Expo will feature a wide range of household appliances, kitchenware, tableware and household products. The Avenue of Delights will gather 40 exhibitors to display multiple lifestyle brands, including Towngas, ZWILLING J.A. Henckels, Tiger and German Pool. It will also present Hong Kong's first Internet of Things smart anti-scorch built-in gas hob along with a foldable five-function universal cooker from Japan.



A number of exhibitors will also feature anti-epidemic and sterilisation products that can help ensure a safer home. Products include an intelligent disinfection diffuser using ultrasonic technology, an air purifier using a Korean-made CEPA filter, a floor-cleaning robot, smart sterilisation wardrobe, electronic bidet toilet seat with a nano organic anti-virus coating, a certified anti-viral mattress and a car air purifier that employs NASA-developed technology. The Hong Kong Furniture and Decoration Trade Association pavilion will exhibit different home design elements. And decluttering professional Sharon Lam will speak on the subject of "Household Tidying" offering suggestions on how people can declutter their homes amid the pandemic.



Beauty & Wellness Expo showcases popular beauty and fitness products



The fifth Beauty & Wellness Expo will showcase a series of beauty and wellness products, with four pavilions at which the Federation of Beauty Industry (H.K.), Hong Kong Hair & Beauty Merchants Association, International Beauty & Health General Union and The Cosmetic & Perfumery Association of Hong Kong will showcase all kinds of health- and beauty-related products. Featured products include a popular Korean shampoo set, organic face sunscreen, anti blue light booster, a bedding and mattress spray, and more. Exhibitors will also feature a portable gym for easy strength training at home, while diet therapy, health and beauty expert Yoko Tsang will share how to address skin problems caused by the prolonged wearing of masks.



ICMCM runs in hybrid format, sharing important COVID-19-related research



Jointly organised by the HKTDC and the Modernized Chinese Medicine International Association Ltd (MCMIA), the International Conference of the Modernization of Chinese Medicine and Health Products (ICICM) will be held on 12-13 August to provide the industry with topical information related to developments in Chinese medicine. The theme this year is "Integrative Medicine for Prevention and Treatment of COVID-19 and Related Disorders: Clinical Studies and Product Development", with speakers including professors from Yale University in the United States and experts from the Netherlands, Malaysia, Mainland China and Hong Kong. The conference will run in a hybrid format with both physical and online sessions to allow more participants to exchange ideas. Registered Chinese medicine practitioners in Hong Kong will be eligible for the CME application.



Octopus and WeChat Pay offer consumption voucher discounts plus daily lucky draw



To give the public the opportunity to spend their consumption vouchers as soon as possible, the HKTDC has invited Octopus and WeChat Pay to provide exhibitors with exclusive discounts. The response to this initiative has been overwhelming, with 85% of the exhibitors surveyed saying they will accept electronic consumption vouchers. In addition, the "Buy-more-get-more Lucky Draw" will be held every day during the exhibition period with prizes including five-star hotel accommodation packages, restaurant vouchers, luxury food items, skincare kits and health products. Spending HK$200 or more with a single receipt gives visitors one entry into the lucky draw - the more you spend, the greater your chance of winning.



The HKTDC has launched the August Happy Buy website for the five exhibitions, allowing the public to keep up to date with the latest shopping news and various flash sales, including HK$1 mooncakes, fruit vinegar and almond egg rolls. E-coupons can be downloaded in advance to enjoy all the special offers at the exhibitions. Visit the August Happy Buy website at https://ecoupon.hktdc.com/food



In addition, a vaccination incentive campaign will run during the event to give out 30,000 free admissions to citizens who have been vaccinated (that is, having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine). Members of the public can enter the venue for free on weekdays (12, 13 and 16 August) by presenting their COVID-19 vaccination record. Free admission will be given on a first-come-first-served basis while the quota lasts. Many exhibitors are also participating in providing discounts and gifts for people who have been vaccinated. For details, please visit the August Happy Buy website.



The five exhibitions will last for just five days, but online store platform Boutir is providing exhibitors with a 3-month electronic online store platform service for free, meaning that everyone can continue shopping online after the physical exhibition ends.



Strengthened pandemic prevention measures to protect health of visitors



The well-being and safety of exhibitors and visitors is the top priority at the upcoming exhibitons. Various measures will be put in place to protect people against the pandemic, including requiring everyone entering and staying in the fairground to wear a mask; eating, drinking and sample tasting will not be allowed in the fairground; setting up temperature-screening stations; providing hand sanitiser at multiple locations around the venue; and stepping up the cleaning and disinfection of exhibitors' booths and the venue itself. All on-site staff and exhibitors will be required to present a negative COVID-19 nucleic acid test result or a record of receiving two COVID-19 vaccination injections in order to enter the fairground. All visitors to the exhibition need to record their entry date and time using the LeaveHomeSafe mobile app or by filling out a record form.



Physical ticket sales for the August exhibitions will not be available at the fairground to avoid the use of cash and minimise contact. Visitors can pay with their Octopus cards at the entrance toll booths to gain entry. To spread the flow of visitors and encourage the public to visit the exhibitions during non-peak hours, the HKTDC has introduced morning and night admission tickets at special price.



Websites:

- HKTDC Food Expo: https://hkfoodexpo.hktdc.com

- Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair (Special Edition): https://hkwinefairaugust2021.hktdc.com

- HKTDC Hong Kong International Tea Fair: https://hkteafair.hktdc.com

- HKTDC Home Delights Expo: https://homedelights.hktdc.com

- HKTDC Beauty & Wellness Expo: https://hkbeautyexpo.hktdc.com

- The International Conference of the Modernization of Chinese Medicine and Health Products (ICMCM) https://icmcm.hktdc.com

- August Happy Buy website https://ecoupon.hktdc.com/food/

- Photo download: https://bit.ly/3AezPeF



About HKTDC



The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn



