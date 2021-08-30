Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, August 30, 2021
Monday, 30 August 2021, 17:55 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Mitsubishi Power, Ltd.
Mitsubishi Power to Participate in a Joint Study for the Establishment of a Commercial-scale SAF Production Technology and the Creation of a Supply Chain
Entrained Bed Gasification Technology will Contribute to Decarbonization in Aviation Industry

- NEDO-supported project - in consortium with JERA, TOYO and ITOCHU - looks to promote widespread use of SAF
- Target on commercial-scale demonstration of entrained bed gasification technology suitable for liquefied fuel synthesis

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Aug 30, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Power, a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, is embarking on a project to develop a commercial-scale supply chain for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) derived by wood biomass gasification integrated with FT synthesis technology(1). The project will be carried out jointly with JERA Co., Inc., Toyo Engineering Corporation (TOYO), and ITOCHU Corporation.

The project has been selected by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) following its call for participation in its "Biojet Fuel Production Technology Development Project", which also targets construction of a demonstration supply chain model. The four consortium partners will jointly study the conditions, measures and technical issues necessary to achieve early supply of wood biomass-derived aviation fuel, to support future SAF supplies in the domestic market. The entire project period is about 4 years from FY2021 to FY2024. The consortium will conduct a feasibility study for approximately 2 years from FY2021. Then it will move on preparation phase for a demonstration plant and the establishment for supply chain after evaluating the result of the feasibility study.

Mitsubishi Power, JERA and TOYO have already demonstrated continuous SAF production by gasification FT synthesis on a pilot scale under a NEDO-commissioned project(Note2). carried out from FY2017 through FY2021, and the produced SAF was supplied for use on a Japan Airlines commercial flight on June 17, 2021. Going forward, the knowledge accumulated in the demonstration project will be applied toward establishing the entire supply chain, including feedstock procurement, production technology and product supply.

Mitsubishi Power has technologies and expertise in coal and biomass gasification accumulated since the 1980s. Applying these assets, the Company has already demonstrated its ability to utilize normobaric oxygen / steam-blown entrained bed gasification - the core technology in the pilot-plant demonstration phase - to stably and efficiently supply gas ideally suited for liquefied fuel synthesis on a long-term basis. Moreover, because the gasification furnace features a simple structure, expansion to commercial scale can be achieved easily.

Going forward, Mitsubishi Power will continue working closely with its three consortium partners toward demonstration of biojet fuel production technology and the establishment of a supply chain model. By achieving reduction in greenhouse gas emissions caused by jet fuels, the Company will contribute to mitigating the aviation industry's impact on the global environment.

(1) Gasification and FT (Fischer-Tropsch) synthesis technology: a technology whereby solid materials such as wood cellulose are reacted with water vapor and a small amount of oxygen in a gasifier to produce carbon monoxide and hydrogen (gasification), which are then synthesized into liquid hydrocarbons (fuel) in an FT reactor using a catalyst (Fischer-Tropsch Process).
(2) Project summary: https://www.nedo.go.jp/english/activities/activities_ZZJP_100127.html


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Mitsubishi Power, Ltd.
Sectors: Energy
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Mitsubishi Power, Ltd.
Aug 3, 2021 18:18 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Power Introduces Global Network of "TOMONI HUBs" with Artificial Intelligence to Protect Power Generation and Energy Storage Assets
July 30, 2021 15:40 HKT/SGT
Agreement Concluded for Mitsubishi Power to be Integrated into MHI
June 25, 2021 15:57 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Power Receives Order for 180 MW Class BFG-fired GTCC Plant for Jiangsu Shagang Group, a Leading Steelmaker in China
June 18, 2021 13:07 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Power Ships JAC Gas Turbine to Brazil: Marlim Azul Project Will Be the Most Fuel-efficient Gas Turbine Power Plant in South America
June 4, 2021 12:49 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Power Concluded Three LTSA Contracts Covering Six Gas Turbines Powering Three 750 MW Class GTCC Power Plants in Egypt at Signing Ceremony
May 20, 2021 17:14 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Power and Iberdrola to promote renewable solutions aimed at decarbonizing industry
May 13, 2021 17:29 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Power Achieves #1 Market Share Globally in the First Quarter of 2021 According to McCoy Power Report
May 11, 2021 17:39 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Power Receives Turnkey Order for 50MW Woody Biomass-fired Power Generation Facility
Apr 14, 2021 14:36 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Power Receives Order for Two Gas Turbines for 1,500MW Class GTCC Power Plant in Uzbekistan
Mar 26, 2021 08:03 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Power Announces Its 2020 "Best Partner Awards"
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       