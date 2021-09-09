Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, September 9, 2021
Thursday, 9 September 2021, 10:09 HKT/SGT
Source: Mitsubishi Motors
All-New Outlander Earns Highest Safety Rating from IIHS in the US

TOKYO, Sept 9, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) announced that the gasoline model of the all-new Outlander has earned the highest safety rating, TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+)1, from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS)2 in the United States.

All-New Outlander

The award applies to U.S. specification vehicles built after June 2021, after which the company made an adjustment to headlight aiming. The all-new Outlander was recognized for its high level of collision safety performance and preventive safety performance in the IIHS crash-worthiness evaluations, front crash prevention tests and headlight evaluation.

Introduced in North America in April 2021, the all-new Outlander crossover SUV offers advanced driver assistance systems to increase driver convenience, confidence and safety. MI-PILOT Assist3, 4 integrates Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Lane Keep Assist (LKA), and supports driving operation by maintaining following distance and keeping the vehicle near the center of the lane. Vehicles equipped with the navigation link system use the curve information on the map to automatically adjust the vehicle speed and reduce the burden on the driver.

Depending on trim level, the all-new Outlander offers other preventive safety technologies4 such as Forward Collision Mitigation system (FCM), Predictive Forward Collision Warning (PFCW), Active Blind Spot Assist (ABSA), Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and Lane Departure Prevention (LDP). Mitsubishi Motors' RISE5 collision safety vehicle body and 11 airbags including front center airbag for the driver's seat and side airbags for the second-row seats also contribute to safe driving.

1. TSP+ designation is awarded for models with good ratings in all six IIHS crash-worthiness evaluations. Additionally, vehicles must be available with a front-crash prevention system that earns advanced or superior ratings in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations, and possess good or acceptable headlights across all trim levels. TSP+ awarded to the all-new Outlander applies to U.S. specification vehicles built after June 2021, after which the company made an adjustment to headlight aiming.
2. IIHS is an independent, non-profit organization that researches, performs evaluations and assesses safety ratings in crash testing of production vehicles.
3. MI-PILOT Assist in the U.S. and Canada.
4. Vehicle specifications may vary depending on model and/or market.
5. Reinforced Impact Safety Evolution

About Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (TSE:7211), MMC--a member of the Alliance with Renault and Nissan--, is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has more than 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, mainland China, the Philippines, Viet Nam and Russia. MMC has a competitive edge in SUVs, pickup trucks and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and appeals to ambitious drivers willing to challenge convention and embrace innovation. Since the production of our first vehicle more than a century ago, MMC has been a leader in electrification--launched the i-MiEV - the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, followed by the Outlander PHEV - the world's first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in 2013. MMC announced a three-year business plan in July 2020 to introduce more competitive and cutting-edge models, including the Eclipse Cross PHEV (PHEV model), the all-new Outlander and the all-new Triton/L200. For more information on MMC, please visit the company's website at https://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Mitsubishi Motors
Sectors: Automotive
