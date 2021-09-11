Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Saturday, September 11, 2021
Saturday, 11 September 2021, 17:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: HKTDC
CENTRESTAGE ELITES unveils spring/summer fashion trends
The World Is Your Oyster and YOUSER present dazzling collections

HONG KONG, Sept 11, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - A major fashion extravaganza, CENTRESTAGE ELITES, was held last night (10 September) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The three-day CENTRESTAGE event, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), kicked off with CENTRESTAGE ELITES as its exclusive opening event, bringing together renowned Hong Kong designers Calvin Chan and Joyce Kun's brand The World Is Your Oyster, as well as acclaimed Korean designer Lee Mooyeol's brand, YOUSER, in a joint fashion show featuring their 2022 spring/summer collections. For the first time, the CENTRESTAGE ELITES show was boosted by extended reality (XR) elements.

Joining last night's CENTRESTAGE opening ceremony are Shirley Chan, Council member of the HKTDC; Felix Chung, member of the Legislative Council of the HKSAR; Margaret Fong, Executive Director, HKTDC; Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR); Dr Peter K N Lam, Chairman, HKTDC; Katherine Fang, Chairman, HKTDC Garment Advisory Committee; Hong Kong designers Calvin Chan and Joyce Kun [L-R]

Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, speaks at the opening ceremony.

Hins Cheung (wearing YOUSER)

CENTRESTAGE, which runs from 10 to 12 September, is Asia's premier fashion event, offering a promotional platform for fashion brands and designers to showcase their talent. Last night's gala drew an impressive attendance of industry insiders, celebrities and fashionistas including Hins Cheung, Alfred Hui, Jason Chan, Venus Wong, Joey Wong JW, Phil Lam, Panther Chan, ANSONBEAN, Ben Chiu, Amy Lo, Karl Ting, Dickson Yu and more. The show was livestreamed with additional augmented reality (AR) effects to enhance the online viewing experience. Click here to view the show. https://tinyurl.com/2wz364ak

CENTRESTAGE, which closes tomorrow (Sunday), features more than 200 participating brands from 24 countries and regions. The fair welcomes fashion buyers and public visitors at the same time. Across the three days of the fair, attendees can participate in 30 events including fashion shows, a fashion summit and lucky draw sessions.

Fair details
Date: 10 to 12 September 2021 (Friday to Sunday)
Venue: Hall 1A-D, HKCEC
Date: CENTERSTAGE opening hours
10-11 Sept (Fri-Sat) 11am-8pm
12 Sept (Sun) 11am-6pm
Free admission for trade visitors aged 18 and over
Free admission for public visitors aged 12 and over

Websites:
- CENTRESTAGE: www.centrestage.com.hk
- Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest (YDC): www.fashionally.com
- CENTRESTAGE in Town: https://centrestage.hktdc.com/ex/centrestageintown/en
- CENTRESTAGE ELITES: https://bit.ly/3jXk1Y8
- Photo download: https://bit.ly/38Y19C9

Media enquiries:
HKTDC's Communication & Public Affairs Department
Snowy Chan, Tel: +852 2584 4537, email: snowy.sn.chan@hktdc.org
Agnes Wat, Tel: +852 2584 4554, email: agnes.ky.wat@hktdc.org

About HKTDC

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn.


Topic: Trade Show or Conference
Source: HKTDC
Sectors: Trade Shows, Fashion & Apparel
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
HKTDC Links

http://www.hktdc.com

https://www.facebook.com/hktdc.hk

https://twitter.com/hktdc

https://www.youtube.com/user/HKTDC

https://www.linkedin.com/company/hong-kong-trade-development-council

HKTDC
Sept 11, 2021 17:30 HKT/SGT
Hong Kong fosters stronger economic ties with Thailand
Sept 10, 2021 16:00 HKT/SGT
Asia's fashion showcase CENTRESTAGE opens today
Sept 8, 2021 19:00 HKT/SGT
HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair and Salon de TE open today
Sept 7, 2021 17:00 HKT/SGT
Strong Mainland China demand boosts Swiss watch industry
Sept 3, 2021 12:00 HKT/SGT
Sixth Belt and Road Summit draws to successful close
Sept 1, 2021 18:00 HKT/SGT
Sixth Belt and Road Summit opens today
Aug 25, 2021 18:00 HKT/SGT
HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair and Salon de TE open in September
Aug 19, 2021 20:00 HKT/SGT
Asia's fashion spotlight CENTRESTAGE returns next month
Aug 19, 2021 20:00 HKT/SGT
Sixth Belt and Road Summit to be held online in September
Aug 16, 2021 19:00 HKT/SGT
Five HKTDC August fairs and ICMCM draw to a close
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       