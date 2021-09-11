|
|Saturday, 11 September 2021, 17:00 HKT/SGT
Source: HKTDC
|The World Is Your Oyster and YOUSER present dazzling collections
HONG KONG, Sept 11, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - A major fashion extravaganza, CENTRESTAGE ELITES, was held last night (10 September) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The three-day CENTRESTAGE event, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), kicked off with CENTRESTAGE ELITES as its exclusive opening event, bringing together renowned Hong Kong designers Calvin Chan and Joyce Kun's brand The World Is Your Oyster, as well as acclaimed Korean designer Lee Mooyeol's brand, YOUSER, in a joint fashion show featuring their 2022 spring/summer collections. For the first time, the CENTRESTAGE ELITES show was boosted by extended reality (XR) elements.
|Joining last night's CENTRESTAGE opening ceremony are Shirley Chan, Council member of the HKTDC; Felix Chung, member of the Legislative Council of the HKSAR; Margaret Fong, Executive Director, HKTDC; Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR); Dr Peter K N Lam, Chairman, HKTDC; Katherine Fang, Chairman, HKTDC Garment Advisory Committee; Hong Kong designers Calvin Chan and Joyce Kun [L-R]
|Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, speaks at the opening ceremony.
|Hins Cheung (wearing YOUSER)
CENTRESTAGE, which runs from 10 to 12 September, is Asia's premier fashion event, offering a promotional platform for fashion brands and designers to showcase their talent. Last night's gala drew an impressive attendance of industry insiders, celebrities and fashionistas including Hins Cheung, Alfred Hui, Jason Chan, Venus Wong, Joey Wong JW, Phil Lam, Panther Chan, ANSONBEAN, Ben Chiu, Amy Lo, Karl Ting, Dickson Yu and more. The show was livestreamed with additional augmented reality (AR) effects to enhance the online viewing experience. Click here to view the show. https://tinyurl.com/2wz364ak
CENTRESTAGE, which closes tomorrow (Sunday), features more than 200 participating brands from 24 countries and regions. The fair welcomes fashion buyers and public visitors at the same time. Across the three days of the fair, attendees can participate in 30 events including fashion shows, a fashion summit and lucky draw sessions.
Fair details
Date: 10 to 12 September 2021 (Friday to Sunday)
Venue: Hall 1A-D, HKCEC
Date: CENTERSTAGE opening hours
10-11 Sept (Fri-Sat) 11am-8pm
12 Sept (Sun) 11am-6pm
Free admission for trade visitors aged 18 and over
Free admission for public visitors aged 12 and over
Websites:
- CENTRESTAGE: www.centrestage.com.hk
- Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest (YDC): www.fashionally.com
- CENTRESTAGE in Town: https://centrestage.hktdc.com/ex/centrestageintown/en
- CENTRESTAGE ELITES: https://bit.ly/3jXk1Y8
- Photo download: https://bit.ly/38Y19C9
Media enquiries:
HKTDC's Communication & Public Affairs Department
Snowy Chan, Tel: +852 2584 4537, email: snowy.sn.chan@hktdc.org
Agnes Wat, Tel: +852 2584 4554, email: agnes.ky.wat@hktdc.org
About HKTDC
The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn.
