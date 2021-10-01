Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, October 1, 2021
Friday, 1 October 2021, 16:32 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Mitsubishi Motors
All-New Outlander PHEV Model to Adopt an Evolved All-Wheel Control Technology to Provide Safe, Secure and Comfortable Driving

TOKYO, Oct 1, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) will use an evolved version of Super-All Wheel Control (S-AWC)* system in its plug-in hybrid (PHEV) model of the all-new Outlander crossover SUV, which is scheduled for launch in Japan this fiscal year. The new S-AWC integrated vehicle dynamics control system will provide safe, secure and comfortable driving in various weather and road conditions.


The all-new Outlander PHEV model employs twin-motor 4WD that consists of one motor at the front and another one at the rear of the vehicle. By taking advantage of the electric motors' characteristic high response, and high precision and freedom in controlling the front and rear motors, the system optimally distributes the driving force between the front and rear wheels according to road and driving conditions. Combining this with S-AWC increases vehicle maneuverability in driving, cornering and braking. Conventional models employ braking control system to control the brake forces in the left and right wheels only on the front, but the evolved S-AWC adds braking control system to the rear wheels. This reduces the load on the front wheels and makes it possible to extract the maximum performance from all four tires in a more balanced manner and delivers handling true to the driver's intent for safe, secure and comfortable driving in various conditions.

In addition, seven drive modes can be selected depending on road conditions and driving style. Normal, the basic mode, is optimized for normal driving on paved roads. Gravel mode provides balanced operability and road handling ability on unpaved or wet paved roads, and Snow mode delivers stable vehicle behavior on snowy and other slippery roads. In addition, there are Power mode, which offers powerful acceleration, and Eco mode that prioritizes economic and environmentally-friendly driving.

*Mitsubishi Motors' all-wheel control technology that offers integrated control of Active Stability Control (ASC), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and Active Yaw Control (AYC), which controls the left and right wheels via braking.

About Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (TSE:7211), MMC--a member of the Alliance with Renault and Nissan--, is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has more than 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, mainland China, the Philippines, Viet Nam and Russia. MMC has a competitive edge in SUVs, pickup trucks and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and appeals to ambitious drivers willing to challenge convention and embrace innovation. Since the production of our first vehicle more than a century ago, MMC has been a leader in electrification--launched the i-MiEV--the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, followed by the Outlander PHEV--the world's first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in 2013. MMC announced a three-year business plan in July 2020 to introduce more competitive and cutting-edge models, including the Eclipse Cross PHEV (PHEV model), the all-new Outlander and the all-new Triton/L200. For more information on MMC, please visit the company's website at https://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Mitsubishi Motors
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Mitsubishi Motors Links

http://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/index.html

https://www.facebook.com/MitsubishiMotors.en

https://twitter.com/mitsucars?lang=en

https://www.youtube.com/user/MitsubishiMotorsAd

https://ph.linkedin.com/company/mitsubishi-motors

Mitsubishi Motors
Sept 29, 2021 08:01 HKT/SGT
Pajero Sport and Outlander Won SUV of the Year 2021 in Russia
Sept 9, 2021 10:09 HKT/SGT
All-New Outlander Earns Highest Safety Rating from IIHS in the US
July 30, 2021 09:46 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Motors to Launch the All-New Outlander PHEV Model with a New-Generation PHEV System This Fiscal Year
July 16, 2021 08:26 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand) Signs MoU with Eternity Grand Logistics to Do a Pilot Study on Commercial Usage of Compact EVs
June 1, 2021 18:16 HKT/SGT
Joint venture between Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors marks 10 years
May 26, 2021 09:55 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Motors Introduces the Eclipse Cross PHEV Model in New Zealand and Australia
Mar 18, 2021 12:45 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Motors Thailand Achieved Cumulative Production of Six Million Cars
Mar 10, 2021 18:05 HKT/SGT
New Step in Alliance Cooperation: Groupe Renault To Supply Models for Mitsubishi Motors in Europe
Mar 10, 2021 17:59 HKT/SGT
MITSUBISHI MOTORS to Procure OEM-models from Renault for Europe
Feb 19, 2021 16:05 HKT/SGT
MITSUBISHI MOTORS Started Operation of a Rooftop Solar Power System at Its Laemchabang Factory in Thailand
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       