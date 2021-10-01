Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, October 1, 2021
Friday, 1 October 2021, 17:41 HKT/SGT
Source: NEC Corporation
NEC Software Solutions UK Announces Intent to Acquire Capita Secure Solutions and Services to Expand its Emergency Services Offering

London, UK, Oct 1, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Software Solutions UK, part of the NEC Corporation, has announced its intention to acquire Capita Secure Solutions and Services, a leading provider of software and solutions to the emergency services and justice sectors. Subject to consents and approvals, the deal is intended to complete around the end of 2021.

NEC Software Solutions UK provides innovative software and services to UK police forces as well as law enforcement organisations across the world. From investigations to forensics, traffic enforcement to biometrics, its solutions enable police forces to refocus resources to where they are needed most and provide key intelligence to improve decision making on the frontline.

With over 30 years' experience, Capita Secure Solutions and Services has software solutions, radio managed services and additional support services installed in 15 countries across five continents, protecting 135 million people. It has an extensive portfolio of 150 customers, which includes agencies in the police, fire, ambulance, and other public safety agencies.

The complementary offerings will allow joined up delivery and connected technology driving opportunities for more effective processes and operations for customers.

Tina Whitley, chief executive officer of NEC Software Solutions UK, said: "Capita Secure Solutions and Services is a natural fit with NECSWS. Emergency services face extreme challenges and pressures when deploying resources. Our goal has always been to provide emergency services with innovative tools to be able to better protect the communities they serve. By bringing our two teams together, we create an enhanced platform to ensure we continue to do this as we innovate and grow."

Naoki Yoshida, senior vice president at NEC Corporation, said: "Uniting both ours and Capita Secure Solutions and Services' people, technology and expertise will enable innovation to happen on a larger scale to provide emergency services with everything they need to make effective and informed dispatch decisions."

For more information about Capita, visit: new windowhttps://www.capita.com/

About NEC Software Solutions UK

NEC Software Solutions UK has a proven history of developing innovative software for the public sector. Our ability to put vital information into the hands of those that need it is the reason why more than 50% of local authorities use us to collect revenues and administer benefits. It's why 17 different police forces have chosen NEC CONNECT software to improve decision making at the frontline, why over 150 housing providers use NEC systems to manage their two million homes efficiently and why the NHS choose our technology to help them screen ten million babies for hearing loss. Based in the UK and working around the world, NEC Software Solutions UK's 3,100 employees help improve the services that matter most. NEC Software Solutions UK is part of the NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701), a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people worldwide. For more information, visit necsws.com.

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.


