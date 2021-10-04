Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, October 4, 2021
Monday, 4 October 2021, 12:48 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: NEC Corporation
NEC Corporation, OCC Corporation and Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. Complete First Trial of Submarine Cable with Multicore Fiber
- Submarine cables to feature a 4-fold increase in the number of independent data channels with the next generation of space division multiplexing (SDM) technology -

TOKYO, Oct 4, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701), its subsidiary OCC Corporation and Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (TSE: 5802) announced today that they have completed the first trial of uncoupled(1) 4-core submarine fiber cable(2), and verified its transmission performance to meet the exacting demands of global telecommunications networks.

Comparison of conventional and multicore fiber cables

Image of OCC SC500 LW cable

International data usage is expected to expand by 30-40% CAGR from 2020-2026(3), driven by factors such as the growth of 5G mobile data, and the need to share ever more content between data centers distributed around the world. To meet this demand, submarine networks are adopting space division multiplexing (SDM) technology, where the number of independent spatial channels is increased to maximize total system capacity, reduce power consumption and optimize cost per bit. Multicore fiber is now expected to further increase the number of parallel optical fiber cores without increasing the submarine cable size and structure, enabling the second generation of submarine SDM systems.

Multicore fiber submarine cable features

Conventional single mode fiber has a single core within an individual fiber. In contrast, each multicore fiber contains multiple cores (4 cores in this case). This represents a four-fold enlargement in the number of spatial channels for the same amount of optical fibers and with the same fiber structure: each fiber being 250micrometre diameter (0.25mm) after coating.

The uncoupled 4-core fiber is being deployed within the OCC SC500 series LW (Lightweight) cable, which has a 17mm outer diameter and withstands 8,000 meter water depth. This cable can accommodate up to 32 fibers. With multicore fiber, the number of cores can be increased without increasing the cable diameter, with corresponding benefits in the cost per bit of the cable system.

NEC and OCC have demonstrated that the cable's optical transmission performance in the water fully meets the exacting requirements of modern long-haul submarine cables. They further showed that the process of cabling Sumitomo Electric's multicore fiber has no effect on its optical characteristics, achieving excellent attenuation properties.

This research was supported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (MIC), Japan, under the initiative "Research and Development of Innovative Optical Network Technology for a Novel Social Infrastructure" (JPMI00316).

(1) Uncoupled multicore fiber
Multicore fiber cables can be broadly divided into uncoupled and coupled multicore fibers. In coupled multicore fibers, the optical signals propagating in the respective cores tend to interfere with each other, requiring special signal processing at the optical receiver. In contrast, uncoupled multicore fibers minimize the interference between the cores, allowing conventional (lower complexity) transmitters/receivers to be used.
(2) Source: NEC Corporation, OCC Corporation and Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. research
(3) Source: Telegeography

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: NEC Corporation
Sectors: Telecoms, 5G, Wireless, Apps
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
NEC Corporation Links

http://www.nec.com

https://www.facebook.com/nec.global/

https://twitter.com/NEC_corp

https://www.youtube.com/user/NECglobalOfficial

https://www.linkedin.com/company/nec/

NEC Corporation
Oct 1, 2021 17:41 HKT/SGT
NEC Software Solutions UK Announces Intent to Acquire Capita Secure Solutions and Services to Expand its Emergency Services Offering
Sept 30, 2021 13:17 HKT/SGT
NEC and Netcracker Launch 5G xHaul Transport Network Automation Solution Working with ADVA and Juniper Networks
Sept 24, 2021 18:22 HKT/SGT
Xilinx and NEC Accelerate Next-Generation 5G Radio Units for Global Deployment
Sept 24, 2021 18:00 HKT/SGT
Mitsui Chemicals Teams up With NEC and dotData to Trial AI-based Price Change Forecasting for Market-Sensitive Products
Sept 22, 2021 11:02 HKT/SGT
NEC Iris Recognition Technology Ranks first in NIST Accuracy Testing
Sept 15, 2021 08:59 HKT/SGT
NEC Utilizes Digital Technologies to Create Healthcare and Life Science Business
Sept 14, 2021 16:03 HKT/SGT
Telefonica and NEC to Build Open RAN Live Pilots in 4 Global Markets as a Key Milestone Toward Mass Deployment
Sept 8, 2021 11:30 HKT/SGT
NEC Expands its Collaboration with AWS in Areas Including Global 5G and Digital Government
Sept 3, 2021 18:22 HKT/SGT
NEC Announces Transfer of Shares in a Consolidated Subsidiary
Sept 1, 2021 13:05 HKT/SGT
NEC Launches Simulated Annealing Service Utilizing Vector Supercomputers
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       