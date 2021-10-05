Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, October 5, 2021
Tuesday, 5 October 2021, 19:28 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: SCCG Management
Major Arena Soccer League and SCCG Management Partner on Sports Betting for the MASL

LAS VEGAS, NV, Oct 5, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Stephen Crystal of SCCG Management and the leadership of Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) announced today a partnership to bring MASL events to the US sports betting industry.


The Major Arena Soccer League represents 16 teams across the United States and Mexico. The game is one of the fastest and most skilled version of soccer played indoors. The quick turnovers and high scoring games represents a high temp made for broadcast game. The 2021-22 season kicks off in November. Icons in the soccer world, Shep Messing, Keith Tozer and JP Dellacamera, lead the new executive MASL leadership team.

Shep Messing, Chairman of the MASL, commented, "Live sport content in North America and worldwide is at the intersection of combining with sports gambling. Stephen Crystal and SCCG is at the forefront of that industry, and we are excited to partner with him to find the best opportunities for the Major Arena Soccer League"

"Live sport content in North America and worldwide is at the intersection of combining with sports gambling. Stephen Crystal and SCCG is at the forefront of that industry," said Shep Messing, Chairman of MASL.

Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management said of the partnership, "We are focused on broadening the options of US sports betting by opening up engagement to the largest possible set of sports fans. Sport in the US is a big tent, and our work with MASL helps drive this important aspect of industry growth."

M Style Marketing, a leading strategy firm, played an integral role in facilitating the partnership between the organizations.

About SCCG Management

SCCG specializes in investment in and developing worldwide brands, representation before governmental agencies for complex regulatory matters, intellectual property, and strategic business development within international, land-based casinos, internet gambling, gaming, esports, and entertainment markets. https://sccgmanagement.com

About The Major Arena Soccer League

The Major Arena Soccer League represents the highest level of professional indoor soccer in the world. The MASL features teams across North America, with teams playing coast-to-coast in the United States and Mexico, and players from over 15 countries. The MASL is currently incorporated as a 501(c)6 not for profit corporation formed to promote the business and sport of indoor soccer.

Pete Richmire
MASL - Communications
(253) 278-0035 | prichmire@maslsoccer.com
Site: https://maslsoccer.com

About M Style Marketing

M Style Marketing is a global strategy, marketing and branding firm working with leading companies in sports, entertainment and licensing. The firm's expertise extends into the top echelons of teams, leagues, entertainment properties and top consumer brands. With a full-service strategy, branding and social team, M Style is known for developing award-winning international programs.

info@mstylemarketing.com | MstyleMarketing.com | Twitter: @MstyleMarketing

CONTACT:
Stephen A. Crystal
SCCG Management
+1 702-427-9354
stephen.crystal@sccgmanagement.com


Topic: Press release summary
Source: SCCG Management
Sectors: Gaming
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

SCCG Management
Oct 4, 2021 18:02 HKT/SGT
Bounty Sports Enter into Agreement with SCCG
Sept 27, 2021 18:47 HKT/SGT
SCCG and PlayCaller Sports Announce Partnership; Plans Expansion
Sept 22, 2021 22:00 HKT/SGT
Scout and eFanGage Enter Agreement to Deliver In-Venue Sports Engagement Platform to the U.S.
Sept 18, 2021 00:09 HKT/SGT
Scout Gaming the Leading Provider of B2B Daily Fantasy Sports Enters US Market via Partnership with SCCG.
Sept 14, 2021 21:07 HKT/SGT
Esports Publisher GGRecon & SCCG Management Announce Partnership
Aug 31, 2021 22:37 HKT/SGT
Innovative Sports Betting and iGaming Geolocation Security Company to Launch Formally in USA at G2E 2021
Aug 27, 2021 08:00 HKT/SGT
SCCG and Northwoods League Announce Partnership to Promote Organized Baseball within the Casino Gaming Industry
Aug 2, 2021 20:13 HKT/SGT
SCCG Management and Data Sports Group Partner to Deliver Sports Content and Analytics to the Media Industry
July 20, 2021 07:30 HKT/SGT
SCCG Adds Lucas Mondelo to its Brazil Business Development Team
July 2, 2021 11:00 HKT/SGT
SCCG Management and Booming Games Bring Uniquely Themed, Next Level Games to North American iGaming Industry
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       