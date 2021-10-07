Thursday, 7 October 2021, 09:39 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: NEC Corporation Telenor Group Awards Multi-year Contract to NEC as Part of a Major Network Expansion and Modernization of Grameenphone

TOKYO, Oct 7, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) today announced that Grameenphone, part of the Telenor Group and the leading telecommunications service provider in Bangladesh, has awarded it with a new radio equipment supply contract to expand and modernize Grameenphone's existing network.



Under this contract, NEC will deploy some of the latest network technologies to ensure a seamless communications experience for more than 82 million Grameenphone subscribers, including higher modulation (4096QAM), channel aggregation (CA), multi-input multi-output (MIMO) systems and traffic aggregation functions across various layers and frequency bands (microwave and millimeter bands). These technologies will help Grameenphone to reduce total cost of ownership (TCO) and to provide more reliable networks with higher transmission capacity.



"Utilizing our network domain expertise, we aim to capitalize on the performance of NEC's equipment in order to enhance the transmission capacity of Grameenphone's networks. Moreover, we remain committed to, and proud of serving the Telenor Group as a long time trustworthy business partner," said Yukio Hioki, General Manager, Wireless Solution Division, NEC Corporation.



The telecommunication industry has changed the economic outlook for a wide range of markets throughout the world. In the last 20 years, Bangladesh has also benefitted immensely from the expansion of telecommunication infrastructure. As a market leader, Grameenphone has contributed a great deal to the economic development of Bangladesh. NEC Corporation, has supplied and deployed radio equipment to Grameenphone since 2003, in support of network stability and efficient performance. Going forward, NEC will continue to leverage its more than 120 year history as a communications leader in order to drive market evolution into the 5G and Beyond 5G eras with cutting-edge technologies.



About NEC Corporation



NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: NEC Corporation

Sectors: Telecoms, 5G

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

