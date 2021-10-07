Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, October 7, 2021
Thursday, 7 October 2021, 09:39 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: NEC Corporation
Telenor Group Awards Multi-year Contract to NEC as Part of a Major Network Expansion and Modernization of Grameenphone

TOKYO, Oct 7, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) today announced that Grameenphone, part of the Telenor Group and the leading telecommunications service provider in Bangladesh, has awarded it with a new radio equipment supply contract to expand and modernize Grameenphone's existing network.

Under this contract, NEC will deploy some of the latest network technologies to ensure a seamless communications experience for more than 82 million Grameenphone subscribers, including higher modulation (4096QAM), channel aggregation (CA), multi-input multi-output (MIMO) systems and traffic aggregation functions across various layers and frequency bands (microwave and millimeter bands). These technologies will help Grameenphone to reduce total cost of ownership (TCO) and to provide more reliable networks with higher transmission capacity.

"Utilizing our network domain expertise, we aim to capitalize on the performance of NEC's equipment in order to enhance the transmission capacity of Grameenphone's networks. Moreover, we remain committed to, and proud of serving the Telenor Group as a long time trustworthy business partner," said Yukio Hioki, General Manager, Wireless Solution Division, NEC Corporation.

The telecommunication industry has changed the economic outlook for a wide range of markets throughout the world. In the last 20 years, Bangladesh has also benefitted immensely from the expansion of telecommunication infrastructure. As a market leader, Grameenphone has contributed a great deal to the economic development of Bangladesh. NEC Corporation, has supplied and deployed radio equipment to Grameenphone since 2003, in support of network stability and efficient performance. Going forward, NEC will continue to leverage its more than 120 year history as a communications leader in order to drive market evolution into the 5G and Beyond 5G eras with cutting-edge technologies.

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: NEC Corporation
Sectors: Telecoms, 5G
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
NEC Corporation Links

http://www.nec.com

https://www.facebook.com/nec.global/

https://twitter.com/NEC_corp

https://www.youtube.com/user/NECglobalOfficial

https://www.linkedin.com/company/nec/

NEC Corporation
Oct 4, 2021 12:48 HKT/SGT
NEC Corporation, OCC Corporation and Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. Complete First Trial of Submarine Cable with Multicore Fiber
Oct 1, 2021 17:41 HKT/SGT
NEC Software Solutions UK Announces Intent to Acquire Capita Secure Solutions and Services to Expand its Emergency Services Offering
Sept 30, 2021 13:17 HKT/SGT
NEC and Netcracker Launch 5G xHaul Transport Network Automation Solution Working with ADVA and Juniper Networks
Sept 24, 2021 18:22 HKT/SGT
Xilinx and NEC Accelerate Next-Generation 5G Radio Units for Global Deployment
Sept 24, 2021 18:00 HKT/SGT
Mitsui Chemicals Teams up With NEC and dotData to Trial AI-based Price Change Forecasting for Market-Sensitive Products
Sept 22, 2021 11:02 HKT/SGT
NEC Iris Recognition Technology Ranks first in NIST Accuracy Testing
Sept 15, 2021 08:59 HKT/SGT
NEC Utilizes Digital Technologies to Create Healthcare and Life Science Business
Sept 14, 2021 16:03 HKT/SGT
Telefonica and NEC to Build Open RAN Live Pilots in 4 Global Markets as a Key Milestone Toward Mass Deployment
Sept 8, 2021 11:30 HKT/SGT
NEC Expands its Collaboration with AWS in Areas Including Global 5G and Digital Government
Sept 3, 2021 18:22 HKT/SGT
NEC Announces Transfer of Shares in a Consolidated Subsidiary
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       