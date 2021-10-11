Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, October 11, 2021
Monday, 11 October 2021, 08:16 HKT/SGT
Source: NEC Corporation
NEC to Build a Transatlantic Cable
The first transoceanic cable to achieve 1/2 Petabit per second capacity, and also the first to employ 24 fiber pairs

TOKYO, Oct 11, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) today announced that it has been contracted by Facebook to build an ultra-high performance transatlantic subsea fiber-optic cable connecting the USA and Europe.

Until recently, subsea cable was composed of 16 fiber pairs at most, but today, by using NEC's newly developed 24 fiber pair cable and repeaters(1), a system can deliver a maximum transmission capacity of a half Petabit per second, the highest to date for a long distance repeatered optical subsea cable system(2).

International data usage across the Atlantic is expected to expand twenty-fold in the 15 years between 2021 and 2035(3). The region ranks among the highest growth geographies for data traffic demand, bringing ever-greater demands to reduce the cost per bit on subsea cable networks.

NEC has been a leading supplier of submarine cable systems for more than 50 years, and has built more than 300,000 km of cable, spanning the earth nearly 8 times. NEC is well-established as a reliable partner in the submarine cable field as a system integrator that provides all aspects of submarine cable operations, including the manufacture and installation of optical submarine cables and repeaters, provision of ocean surveys and route designs, training and delivery testing. NEC's subsidiary OCC Corporation manufactures subsea optical cables capable of withstanding water pressures at ocean depths beyond 8,000 meters.

(1) NEC qualifies 24 fiber pair subsea telecom cable system
https://www.nec.com/en/press/202103/global_20210319_04.html
(2) Source: NEC Corporation research
(3) Telegeography

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.


