|
|
|
|
KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Malaysians will soon be able to order healthier breads and food products from Starbucks Malaysia, Kenny Rogers and 7-Eleven stores under a collaboration between Berjaya Corporation Bhd ("Berjaya") and homegrown natural foods specialist Holista Colltech Ltd. ("Holista").
Australian Securities Exchange-listed Holista, headquartered in Petaling Jaya, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Country Farms Sdn Bhd ("Country Farms"), a Berjaya subsidiary that produces and supplies organic and healthy food for the Bursa-listed Berjaya Group.
Berjaya operates the Malaysian franchises of Starbucks (320 outlets) and Kenny Rogers Roasters (73 outlets) as well as the 7-Eleven chain of convenience stores (2,400 outlets). It also owns the Cosway international network marketing arm which has 396 outlets in Malaysia and 559 outlets globally.
Under the agreement, Country Farms will hold exclusive rights for Holista's low-glycaemic index ("low-GI") pre-mix for flour products, sugar reduction technology, plant-based meat products and dietary supplements for markets where Berjaya or its associates operate in.
Country Farms already owns the rights in Malaysia for the plant-based range of Beyond Meat. It will serve as the distribution for Holista's products to the Berjaya Group which also operates a range of vegan shops in Malaysia.
Holista has commenced work to develop a range of low-GI white sandwich rolls, croissants, and ciabatta for Starbucks outlets in Malaysia. The country has one of the highest incidents of diabetes and obesity in the world, which experts believe is largely caused by diet.
Holista has developed a scientifically verified white bread roll with a GI reading of 46 (compared to 70 for most white breads). High-GI foods are digested and absorbed quickly, resulting in spikes in blood sugar levels. By contrast, low-GI foods help reduce and slow the rise in blood sugar.
"We are thrilled to collaborate with Holista Colltech in developing and eventually launching a range of science-based everyday food and diet solutions to consumers. We will make healthy keto-dietary alternatives accessible to the masses in a more affordable way," said Mr. Louis Kho, CEO of Berjaya's Global Consumer Product Markets and Managing Director of Country Farms.
"I'm especially excited about this meaningful endeavour to empower more consumers as they seek out the nutritional benefits and better-for-you options that will inspire positive choices for both people and planet," he added.
"Holista is excited to partner Berjaya Group to offer Malaysians a range of healthy foods. Malaysians are increasingly conscious about the origins and contents of what they consume. This partnership with Country Farms addresses this need as we will source and develop only natural foods which have been proven to improve human health," said Holista's Founder and CEO Dato' Rajen Manicka.
About Holista Colltech Limited
Holista Colltech Ltd ("Holista") is an innovator in health and wellness solutions based in Sydney, Australia. It is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:HCT).
Holista's core business divisions are Dietary Supplements, Healthy Food Ingredients, Ovine Collagen and Infection Control Solutions. The suite of health and food related solutions combines the best of nature and science is to address the evolving needs so that people can live better and healthier lives.
Key products include one of the market-leading and best-selling health supplements, low-GI food ingredients used by leading food manufacturers, disease-free and medical grade ovine collagen, all-natural, non-toxic and effective sanitisers for consumers and industrial applications.
Over the years, Holista has successfully developed and patented world-leading technologies in the field of Global Health and Wellness Industry and has a vast customer base in Asia, Australia and USA. Holista is passionate to combine economic success with enriching lives for a sustainable future.
For further information, please contact:
To join Investor Mailing list: investor@holistaco.com
General Enquiries: enquiries@holistaco.com
Global Investor relations and media enquiries:
WeR1 Consultants Pte Ltd
E: holista@wer1.net
M: +65 6721 7161
Topic: Press release summary
Source: Holista CollTech Ltd
Sectors: Food & Beverage, Daily News, BioTech, Healthcare & Pharm, Local Biz
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
|
|
|
|
|Holista CollTech Ltd
|June 18, 2021 14:00 HKT/SGT
|
Malaysia Permission Granted for COVID-19 Test Kit from China for Emergency Use; Homegrown Holista Colltech Receives Initial Order for 15,000 Units for Deployment
|Oct 21, 2020 21:00 HKT/SGT
|
US Tests Confirm Path-Away(R) Organically Kills SARS-CoV-2 Virus
|Oct 1, 2020 15:00 HKT/SGT
|
Holista Signs Agreement with Costanzo's to Launch World's Lowest Glycaemic Index (GI) Clean Label Bread
|Apr 21, 2020 06:30 HKT/SGT
|
Path-Away(R), Active Ingredient in Plant-Based, Alcohol-Free NatShield(TM) Hand Sanitiser by Holista CollTech, Tested >99.99% Effective against COVID-19 Surrogate
|Apr 3, 2020 17:00 HKT/SGT
|
Skin Elements Enters Binding Agreement with Holista Colltech To Launch All Natural Skin-Friendly Sanitiser
|Feb 20, 2020 16:00 HKT/SGT
|
Holista Partners GICC LLC, the U.S. Developer of Path-Away(R), to Co-Develop Nasal Sanitising Balm for Global Markets
|Feb 6, 2020 16:00 HKT/SGT
|
Malaysians Rush for Anti-Virus Sanitiser, NatShield(TM), after Pharmacies Restock on Concerns of Spread of Deadly Disease
|Jan 30, 2020 16:00 HKT/SGT
|
Orders for NatShield Sanitizer Spike after Outbreak of Coronavirus
|Dec 13, 2019 13:00 HKT/SGT
|
Holista Files Patent for Water-Soluble Technology Targeting Cannabidiol (CBD) and Fat-Soluble Nutraceuticals
|Dec 12, 2019 12:00 HKT/SGT
|
Holista Files Patent for Water-Soluble Technology Targeting Cannabidiol (CBD) and Other High-Value, Fat-Soluble Nutraceuticals
|More news >>