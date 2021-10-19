Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, October 19, 2021
Tuesday, 19 October 2021, 12:19 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Mitsubishi Power, Ltd.
Mitsubishi Power Receives Order of Two Gas Turbines for the Hunter Power Project in Australia
- The power plant, built by Snowy Hydro Limited will be built to meet the anticipated shortage of power supply in Australia, commercial operations are scheduled in 2023.
- The plant is also intended to provide necessary dispatchable 'firmed' energy, ensuring security and stability to support the volatility that arises from intermittent renewables, and has the potential for hydrogen co-firing to reduce CO2 emissions.

TOKYO, Oct 19, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Power, a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has received an order from Snowy Hydro Limited, a dynamic, integrated energy business, for two M701F gas turbines and related auxiliaries equipment for the Hunter Power Project in New South Wales, southeastern region of Australia.

The total power output of the plant will be 660MW and commercial operations are set to begin in 2023. From the standpoint of reducing CO2 emissions, the plant has a potential for up to 15% hydrogen co-firing.

The power plant is located in Hunter Valley, approximately 120km north of Sydney. The project is intended to secure an alternative cleaner power supply following the scheduled shutdown of a large-scale coal-fired power plant in Australia, as well as providing the necessary dispatchable 'firmed' energy, ensuring security and stability to support the volatility that arises from intermittent renewables.

Mitsubishi Power will supply the M701F gas turbines, generators, and related auxiliary equipment from Japan through Mitsubishi Power Australia Pty. Ltd. The two gas turbines will be manufactured in Takasago Machinery Works in Hyogo Prefecture, and the generators will be made by Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

Mr. Nishiyama, Managing Director and CEO of Mitsubishi Power Australia Pty. Ltd. stated "Our M701F gas turbine is one of the most efficient in F class gas turbines in the world and has a proven operation records worldwide, maintaining a high reliability rate of over 99%. We are very pleased that our M701F gas turbines will be able to contribute to the stable power supply in Australia together with increasing renewable energy. Our gas turbine is capable of operating on natural gas, or on a mixture of natural gas and hydrogen. The gas turbines can utilize up to 30% hydrogen for co-firing with current technology and can be configured in the future to operate on 100 percent hydrogen for zero-carbon emissions."

Mitsubishi Power will continue its efforts to focus on promoting widespread adoption of high-efficiency, environmentally responsible thermal power generation equipment using gas turbines, in order to support the stable electric power, essential for global economic development, and contribute to the realization of a sustainable decarbonized society.

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, logistics & infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on www.spectra.mhi.com.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Mitsubishi Power, Ltd.
Sectors: Energy
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Mitsubishi Power, Ltd.
Sept 30, 2021 17:01 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Power's TOMONI Intelligent Digital Solutions Adopted for Unit 1 of the Joetsu Thermal Power Station in Niigata Prefecture
Sept 10, 2021 10:15 HKT/SGT
Chevron Agrees on Framework to Join Hydrogen Joint Venture with Magnum Development and Mitsubishi Power
Aug 30, 2021 17:55 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Power to Participate in a Joint Study for the Establishment of a Commercial-scale SAF Production Technology and the Creation of a Supply Chain
Aug 3, 2021 18:18 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Power Introduces Global Network of "TOMONI HUBs" with Artificial Intelligence to Protect Power Generation and Energy Storage Assets
July 30, 2021 15:40 HKT/SGT
Agreement Concluded for Mitsubishi Power to be Integrated into MHI
June 25, 2021 15:57 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Power Receives Order for 180 MW Class BFG-fired GTCC Plant for Jiangsu Shagang Group, a Leading Steelmaker in China
June 18, 2021 13:07 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Power Ships JAC Gas Turbine to Brazil: Marlim Azul Project Will Be the Most Fuel-efficient Gas Turbine Power Plant in South America
June 4, 2021 12:49 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Power Concluded Three LTSA Contracts Covering Six Gas Turbines Powering Three 750 MW Class GTCC Power Plants in Egypt at Signing Ceremony
May 20, 2021 17:14 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Power and Iberdrola to promote renewable solutions aimed at decarbonizing industry
May 13, 2021 17:29 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Power Achieves #1 Market Share Globally in the First Quarter of 2021 According to McCoy Power Report
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       