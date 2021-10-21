Thursday, 21 October 2021, 18:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: HKTDC Eco Expo Asia opens on 27 October featuring latest green tech and products Green Mart and workshops promote green living to public

HONG KONG, Oct 21, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, and co-organised by the Environment Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government, the 16th edition of Eco Expo Asia will be held as a hybrid event, with physical and online exhibitions, for the first time. The physical exhibition will be held from 27 to 30 October at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), while the online show will run from 27 October to 6 November.

Benjamin Chau (L), HKTDC Deputy Executive Director, shared the highlights of this year's Eco Expo Asia, while Owin Fung, Deputy Director of Environmental Protection Department, introduced the role and goals of the Department in co-organising the expo.

Expanded polystyrene (EPS) recycling specialist WIT Holdings will showcase its patented technology, which rapidly degrades EPS foam and recycles it into polystyrene raw material, in the "Waste Treatment and Recycling" zone.

The expo has added the "Green Finance and ESG-related services" element to provide green finance, sustainable development strategies, and environmental, social and governance (ESG) consulting services.

This year's expo has attracted more than 180 exhibitors. In addition to local exhibitors, Austria, Mainland China, France, Switzerland and Taiwan are either appointing local representatives to join the physical event or participating in the online show, while Canada, Japan and Sweden will set up group participation. This diverse collection of exhibitors will showcase a wide array of the latest environmental technologies and products to create a one-stop environmental protection business platform.



"Even though the pandemic has had a big impact on global economic activities, the environmental protection and green industries are showing considerable potential and are set to play an important role in sustainable economic development. More and more companies have been actively expanding their commitment to sustainable operations and environmental protection during the pandemic," said HKTDC Deputy Executive Director Benjamin Chau, speaking at a press conference held today to introduce highlights of the 2021 expo. "We hope the expo will continue to promote cooperation and exchange within the environmental protection sector and related industries to help companies grasp green business opportunities."



Owin Fung, Deputy Director of Environmental Protection Department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, also spoke at the press conference, saying that he hoped the expo could support Hong Kong's Climate Action Plan 2050, announced by the Environment Bureau earlier this month, which sets out the vision of "Zero-carbon Emissions . Liveable City . Sustainable Development". The expo could help catalyse cooperation and exchange between the government and industry players, promote the huge green business opportunities in Asia, drive green procurement by business, and promote environmental education and a low-carbon lifestyle to the public, leading Hong Kong towards carbon neutrality.



HK Pavilion showcases waste-reduction, decarbonisation and energy-saving solutions



The Hong Kong Pavilion continues to be a focal point at the expo, with the participation and support of the Environment Bureau and eight departments of the HKSAR Government, along with various industry associations and enterprises. A total of 38 exhibitors will showcase waste-reduction, decarbonisation and energy-saving products and technologies from Hong Kong, and the pavilion will also highlight relevant government environmental protection policies.



Mr Chau said the green market in Hong Kong continues to develop. According to the HKSAR Government's Census and Statistics Department, the value added by Hong Kong's environmental industry rose from HK$7.9 billion in 2015 to HK$9.9 billion in 2019, representing a 25% increase over five years. Mainland China is also increasing its investment in the environmental industry with the 14th Five-Year Plan outlining the direction for energy saving. Last year, the mainland invested more than Rmb8.75 trillion in water conservation, environment and public facilities management, indicating the huge potential for environmental industries.



Nine thematic zones address needs of multiple industries



The theme of this year's expo is "Promoting Green Recovery for Carbon Neutrality". There are nine thematic zones, including "Green Transportation", "Green Buildings & Energy Efficiency", "Waste Treatment & Recycling" and "Eco-friendly Products". A new element, "Green Finance and ESG-related (Environmental, Social and Governance) Services", has been added while the "Startup" zone has once again attracted some of Hong Kong's innovative new companies to participate in the exhibition.



At the beginning of this year, the HKSAR Government announced the Roadmap on Popularisation of Electric Vehicles with a target to cease new registration of fuel-propelled private cars by 2035 or earlier. With electric vehicles now a fast-growing trend globally, the "Green Transportation" zone will display a variety of electric vehicles and related charging equipment, including electric scooters presented by Hong Kong Juhui Trading that are suitable for the express delivery of parcels and takeaway food. In addition, Cornerstone EV Charging Service will display electric vehicle charging equipment that optimises the power supply through a power load management system, bringing greater convenience for car park operators and users.



The "Waste Treatment and Recycling" zone has attracted numerous international and local large-scale environmental protection facility contractors to participate, with many first-time exhibitors showcasing innovative new technologies. Among them, WIT Holdings, which specialises in expanded polystyrene (EPS) recycling, will display its patented technology that rapidly degrades EPS foam and recycles it into polystyrene raw material. It can process more than 50 kilograms of EPS in just one hour.



Eco Asia Conference explores four major green issues



A key annual event at the expo, this year's Eco Asia Conference will be held on 27 and 28 October with industry leaders from around the world invited to share insights on a range of topics. The Ministry of Ecology and Environment of the People's Republic of China will elaborate on the policies and developments that can help achieve carbon neutrality in the mainland, while the Department of Ecology and Environment of Guangdong Province, the Ecology Environment Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality and the Environmental Protection Bureau of the Macao SAR Government will jointly discuss solid waste policies and management in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. In addition, experts from the United Kingdom and Austria will share their experiences on the implementation of "advancing net zero" in local buildings, while a representative from the European Union Office to Hong Kong and Macao will share their experience in moving to a local circular economy.



The importance of green finance has seen a sharp increase in recent years. The conference has invited senior representatives from the Securities and Futures Commission, the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau, the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the Hong Kong Green Finance Association to discuss how green finance can promote the development of the environmental protection industry. Environmental consultants and environmental project holders have also been invited to introduce green financial products, relevant certifications and practical suggestions for ESG reports.



Green Mart and Green Workshops on Public Day



Eco Expo Asia will open its doors to the public for free on the last day of the event (30 October) to encourage citizens to participate in environmental protection and promote green living. The Hong Kong Observatory will run a talk explaining the impact of climate change while the Water Supplies Department will host a session on the "Let's Save 10L Water 2.0" Campaign. The public can also shop at the Green Mart and join Green Workshops where participants will learn how to make a variety of green products.



In addition to the expo, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council is running six other trade exhibitions concurrently, including the HKTDC Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition), HKTDC International ICT Expo, electronicAsia, HKTDC Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition), HKTDC Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo and HKTDC Hong Kong International Medical and Healthcare Fair. Running several major fairs in tandem will generate synergies and create more business opportunities for exhibitors.



About HKTDC



The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via trade publications, research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn



