TOKYO, Oct 26, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) has signed the "Business Ambition for 1.5degC Pledge," aiming to keep the rise in global temperature within 1.5degC.



The Business Ambition for 1.5degC Pledge is a campaign led by the United Nations Global Compact(1), We Mean Business(2), and the Science Based Targets (SBT) Initiative(3) that urges companies to set science-based targets aiming for net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050. In response to this call, NEC is now aiming for net zero greenhouse gas emissions throughout its supply chain.



NEC has been promoting initiatives to achieve the SBT 1.5degC target as a part of "Responding to Environmental Issues Centered on Climate Change," which is specified as one of the management priority themes of "Materiality" from the ESG perspective in NEC's "Mid-term Management Plan 2025." NEC is also a proud member of "RE100"(4).



In order to accelerate its GHG reduction initiatives, NEC has resolved to operate its Tokyo-based headquarters and the "NEC Cloud IaaS"(5) cloud infrastructure service with only renewable electricity from the fiscal year 2022. NEC will also continue to steadily reduce GHG emissions from its own activities and supply-chain, as well as contribute to the reduction of GHG emissions from its customers.



Furthermore, NEC Laboratories America, Inc., which conducts research and development of cutting-edge technologies, has joined "Princeton E-ffiliates Partnership"(6), a corporate membership program administered by the Andlinger Center for Energy and the Environment at Princeton University in the United States. The Andlinger Center develops a wide range of technologies and policy measures to tackle global energy and environmental issues. The Center convenes non-profits, government entities, and leaders across industries to find solutions in energy and the environment. E-ffiliates offers companies a unique opportunity to be part of this network and engage in close collaborations with affiliated faculties from a broad range of disciplines at the university. Through E-ffiliates, NEC will explore and pursue transformational innovations needed to help realize a decarbonized society.



Going forward, NEC will continue to be a leader in decarbonization by utilizing ICT technologies.



(1) United Nations Global Compact

Established by the former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan at the World Economic Forum held in 1999, the compact urges the implementation of 10 principles in 4 areas: human rights, labor standards, the environment, and anti-corruption within the scope of the influence of each company. NEC signed the compact in 2005.

(2) We Mean Business

A platform operated by international organizations, think tanks, NGOs, etc. that are promoting global warming countermeasures for companies and investors.

(3) Science Based Targets (SBT) Initiative

An international initiative to verify that a company's greenhouse gas reduction goals are consistent with scientific evidence. NEC's 1.5 ? C level target was certified by the SBT Initiative in May 2021.

https://www.nec.com/en/press/202106/global_20210611_01.html

(4) RE100

A collaborative global initiative of influential businesses committed to 100% renewable electricity and led by The Climate Group in partnership with CDP. The Japan Climate Leaders? Partnership (JCLP) has supported the participation of Japanese companies as a regional partner.

(5) NEC Cloud IaaS

A safe and secure cloud infrastructure service provided by NEC.

https://www.nec.com/en/global/solutions/cloud/infrastructure_service.html

(6) Princeton E-ffiliates Partnership

A corporate membership program administered by the Andlinger Center for Energy and the Environment in Princeton University.

https://acee.princeton.edu/e-ffiliates/





