HONG KONG, Oct 28, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, and co-organised by the Environment Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government, the 16th edition of Eco Expo Asia opened yesterday and will run until Saturday (30 October). The last day of the event is Public Day, with the fair opening its doors to the general public.

The Green Transportation zone displays a variety of electric vehicles and related charging equipment.

The Eco Asia Conference has invited industry leaders from around the world to share insights on a range of topics to create a one-stop environmental protection business platform.

Attracting more than 200 exhibitors, this year's expo is being held as a hybrid event with physical and online exhibitions. The online fair will run until 6 November. With travel restrictions remaining in place between many places, the exhibitors are mainly from Hong Kong, although Austria, Mainland China, France, Taiwan and Switzerland have sent local representatives to join the physical event or are participating in the online show, while Canada, Japan and Sweden have set up group participation, putting a wide array of the latest environmental technologies and products on display.



Wong Kam-sing, Secretary for the Environment of the HKSAR, and Margaret Fong, HKTDC Executive Director, officiated at the expo's opening ceremony yesterday. In her remarks, Ms Fong said: "Sustainability and carbon neutrality goals have been on the agenda of many governments for years but have been given even more impetus as countries and regions look ahead from the COVID-19 pandemic and integrate green polices into their recovery plans. Under the theme 'Promoting Green Recovery for Carbon Neutrality', this year's expo showcases the latest eco-friendly products, solutions, equipment and technology that will help everyone, from policymakers to manufacturers and consumers, make decisions and act in ways that are kinder and better to the environment."



Eco Asia Conference gathers industry leaders



A key event at the expo, the Eco Asia Conference began yesterday and continues today with industry leaders from around the world invited to share insights on a range of topics. Under a conference topic titled "Promoting Green Recovery for Carbon Neutrality", Guo Jing, Director-General, Department of International Cooperation, Ministry of Ecology and Environment of the People's Republic of China, gave a keynote speech that elaborated on Mainland China's policies and latest developments towards achieving carbon neutrality. As part of the same session, Lu Xiulu, Director-General, Department of Ecology and Environment of Guangdong Province; Li Shuisheng, Director, Ecology Environment Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality; Tam Vai-man, Director, Environmental Protection Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, and Fong Kin-wa, Assistant Director (Waste Reduction and Recycling), Environmental Protection Department of the HKSAR, jointly discussed solid waste policies and management in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. This session also covered several other issues, including plastic pollution management, "zero-waste city", plastic, resources and food waste reduction and recycling, as well as sharing details of the Waste Blueprint for Hong Kong 2035.



The other three topics at the Eco Asia Conference are "Towards Material Circularity in Hong Kong", "Advancing Net Zero" and "Green and Sustainable Finance for Eco Business". A representative from the European Union Office to Hong Kong and Macao shared how to move to a circular economy and stop climate change; experts from the United Kingdom and Austria shared their experiences on the implementation of "advancing net zero" in local buildings; and a representative from Swire Properties introduced energy efficiency in existing buildings and target-setting certification.



The importance of green finance has seen a sharp increase in recent years. The conference has invited senior representatives from the Securities and Futures Commission, Hong Kong Monetary Authority, the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the Hong Kong Green Finance Association to discuss how green finance can promote the development of the environmental protection industry. The conference has also invited the Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency, an environmental consultant and an environmental project holder to introduce green finance instruments, relevant certifications and practical suggestions for ESG reporting, and to share their experience on how to seek funding for corporate ecological projects.



Nine thematic zones promoting industry exchanges



There are nine thematic zones at this year's expo, including Green Buildings & Energy Efficiency, Green Transportation, Waste Treatment & Recycling, Eco-friendly Products and the Startup zone. A new element, Green Finance and ESG-related (Environmental, Social and Governance) Services, has also been added.



The electricity usage of buildings accounts for more than 60% of carbon emissions in Hong Kong. In response, the Green Buildings & Energy Efficiency zone showcases professional systems and solutions that reduce carbon emissions from buildings and improve energy efficiency, with Blue Sky Energy Technology (booth 1B-F18) exhibiting for the first time to showcase its Internet of Things technology and big data analysis for intelligent building monitoring that can improve a building's energy-saving performance. CLP Innovation Enterprises (booth 1C-A18), a subsidiary of CLP, uses its Smart Energy Connect (SEC) online platform to show a variety of energy monitoring solutions and methods to reduce a building's carbon footprint. These include carbon credits, the comprehensive energy management system called "Building Scope" and "Building Portfolio", and an integrated solution called PlantPRO that aims to improve operational efficiency in a building's plant room.



At the beginning of this year, the HKSAR Government announced a roadmap for the popularisation of electric vehicles in the city. With electric vehicles now a fast-growing trend globally, the Green Transportation zone displays a variety of electric vehicles and related charging equipment, including electric scooters presented by Hong Kong Juhui Trading (booth 1B-D32) that are suitable for the express delivery of parcels and takeaway food. In addition, Cornerstone EV Charging Service (booth 1B-E35) presents electric vehicle charging equipment that optimises the power supply through a power load management system, bringing greater convenience for car park operators and users.



This year's Startup zone has attracted a number of local start-ups that are developing products and technologies aimed at addressing environmental issues, including the openable and reusable straw produced by Green One Lab (booth 1C-B36), natural and biodegradable kitchen utensils and homeware from Desixnlab (booth 1C-B42), and a smart grower from Growgreen (booth 1C-B46).



Green Mart and Green Workshops on Public Day this Saturday



Eco Expo Asia will open its doors to the public for free on Public Day - the last day of the event on 30 October - to encourage citizens to participate in environmental protection and promote green living. The Hong Kong Observatory will run a talk explaining the impact of climate change and the Water Supplies Department will host a session on the "Let's Save 10L Water 2.0" Campaign, while Sino Group will introduce urban farming and green hotels. The public can also buy a variety of green products, healthy foods, organic daily necessities and skincare products at the Green Mart, while Green Workshops will offer tips on how to clean up oil pollution with natural materials, helping participants to understand the impact of marine pollution on seabirds, and share the skills needed to grow succulent plants.



The 16th Eco Expo Asia - physical exhibition details



Date and Time | Admission | Venue

27-29 October (Wed-Fri) 10am-6pm | Free admission to trade visitors aged 18 or above only | HKCEC

30 October (Sat) 10am-5pm | Free admission to all visitors | HKCEC



Eco Expo Asia website: www.ecoexpoasia.com

Overview of selected environmentally friendly products: https://bit.ly/3neGssx

Photo download: https://bit.ly/3BlAACO



