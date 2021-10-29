Saturday, 30 October 2021, 19:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: HKTDC Seven concurrent trade fairs close, attracting 16,000+ onsite buyers "Physical + online" format creates new business opportunities

HONG KONG, Oct 30, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) brought its seven autumn trade fairs* together onto a single "physical + online" platform in 2021. The physical fairs ended today, attracting more than 16,000 industry buyers to visit in person and conduct business discussions, while the online fairs run until 6 November. To date, more than 3,000 meetings have been arranged while close to 12,000 buyers browsed products and conducted business discussions online.

Eco Expo Asia opened its doors to the public on Public Day today (30 October), with visitors able to participate in a range of themed green workshops and talks as well as purchase environmentally friendly products at the Green Mart.

On 29 October 2021, the Environment Bureau of the HKSAR Government held the "Carbon Neutrality Partnership Launching Ceremony" during the Eco Expo Asia.

Featuring more than 1,700 exhibitors from 18 countries and regions, the hybrid fairs present a comprehensive range of the latest technologies. HKTDC Deputy Executive Director Benjamin Chau said this year's policy address outlined steps to build Hong Kong into an international innovation and technology centre, underlining the huge potential for companies in the innovation and technology industry. The seven fairs ran in a hybrid format to allow global buyers and exhibitors to connect and conduct business matching both online and offline, creating more business opportunities.



Positive sales outlook



The HKTDC conducted an on-site survey during the fairs. Among more than 450 exhibitors and buyers interviewed, more than half (55%) expected overall sales to increase next year, while 30% expected sales to remain steady. In terms of market potential, respondents were most optimistic about Taiwan (78%) and South Korea (63%) among traditional markets, and Mainland China (76%), India (72%) and Eastern Europe (72%) among emerging markets.



The COVID-19 pandemic affected exhibitors and buyers in different ways, including a drop in sales and revenue (64%), rising logistics costs (23%) and rising sourcing/production costs (19%). With just two months remaining until the new year, 44% of respondents believed fluctuations in the global economy will be the major challenge to their businesses in 2022, followed by an increase in operating costs (32%) and changing political developments (29%). Asked about opportunities, 37% of respondents expected that business leads driven from e-tailing would have the most impact, followed by recovering customer purchasing power (36%) and rising demand from emerging markets (34%).



Seven fairs present latest technology



The seven trade shows took on a vibrant atmosphere, presenting a one-stop shop for electronic technologies, smart city solutions, lighting solutions, medical and environmental protection technologies, services and information.



At the HKTDC Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo, Innobuild exhibitor BeeInventor displayed a smart helmet which deploys Internet of Things (IoT) technology to improve construction-site management. Commercial manager Simon Yau said the company targets Hong Kong customers and had met 40 potential buyers in the first two days, including those from construction companies and government departments. The company expects 30% of these prospects to become new customers, far exceeding expectations.



HKTDC International ICT Expo exhibitor Dayta AI Limited showed cloud solutions that analyse customer traffic patterns at offline retailers. Dayta's Head of Business Development Jack Ling said the company had negotiated with 30 potential partners at the expo and closed a deal with a fashion retailer. Other buyers include non-government organisations and retailers in the IT sector. He expects more deals to be made after the event.



Eco Expo Asia promotes green recovery for carbon neutrality



The Environment Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region earlier this month released Hong Kong's Climate Action Plan 2050. The plan outlines the four major decarbonisation strategies and measures - net-zero electricity generation, energy saving and green buildings, green transport and waste reduction - that will lead Hong Kong towards carbon neutrality. Themed "Promoting Green Recovery for Carbon Neutrality", this year's Eco Expo Asia brought together companies offering environmental protection products, solutions, equipment and technology in different categories, including Green Building & Energy Efficiency, Green Transportation and Waste Treatment & Recycling.



A buyer at the expo, Max Tsang, Director of GreenCo ESG Advisory Limited, said he was looking for the latest eco-friendly solutions and products for clients and was helped by the HKTDC's business matching service, which assisted them in screening suitable suppliers and successfully identify three potential providers of waste management equipment and food waste decomposers. Mr Tsang said Eco Expo Asia provided an ideal platform for him to learn the latest environmental protection trends, adding that he would like to participate again next year.



Online fairs create new business opportunities



At the online fairs, which run until 6 November, the HKTDC is continuing to mobilise its network of 50 offices worldwide to invite overseas buyers to conduct discussions with exhibitors via video conferencing. The online fairs are once again featuring Click2Match, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered online business matching platform launched by the HKTDC last year, to bring exhibitors together with potential buyers. Buyers and exhibitors can also take advantage of functions such as a meeting planner, live chat, video meetings and e-business card exchange, helping to facilitate their online business.



AT-Vibe Technology Ltd, which participated in both the physical and online formats of the HKTDC Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition) for the first time, demonstrated its latest IoT solutions. Product manager Wilson Chan was very satisfied with the response at the fair. "We are negotiating orders with potential buyers from several IT companies and a bank that we met at the physical exhibition," Mr Chan said. "The HKTDC has also lined up virtual meetings for us to meet with overseas buyers on its AI-powered Click2Match platform to further explore overseas business opportunities."



* The seven autumn trade fairs include the HKTDC Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition), HKTDC International ICT Expo, HKTDC Hong Kong International Medical and Healthcare Fair, HKTDC Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition), HKTDC Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo, electronicAsia, which is jointly organised by the HKTDC and MMI Asia Pte Ltd, and Eco Expo Asia, which is jointly organised by the HKTDC and Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd.



About HKTDC



The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via trade publications, research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn



