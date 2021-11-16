Tuesday, 16 November 2021, 18:06 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: NEC Corporation ITU-T Recommendation on Framework for a Cyber Defence Centre

TOKYO, Nov 16, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT Corporation (NTT), NTT Security Corporation (NTTS), NTT TechnoCross Corporation (NTT-TX) and NEC Corporation (NEC) have jointly developed an international standard for the concept of a Cyber Defence Centre (CDC) and its build, management and evaluation process for strategic and systematic responses to cyber risks. It has been published as the ITU-T Recommendation X.1060 (https://www.itu.int/rec/T-REC-X.1060-202106-I) by the Telecommunication Standardization Sector of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), one of the specialized agencies of the United Nations.



With the recommendation, various companies and organizations are expected to improve their cyber risk response capabilities by building and strengthening security response organizations based on a systematic framework.



Summary of the Recommendation



ITU-T Recommendation X.1060 defines the CDC as "An entity within an organization that offers security services to manage the cyber security risks of its business activities". The framework describes the three processes of build, management, and evaluation that the CDC should implement, and also presents the service functions that the CDC should have in order to implement more specific cyber security measures.



Contribution to the Recommendation and Future Developments



In this recommendation, the contents of the "Textbook for Security Response Organizations" issued by the Information Security Operation providers Group Japan (ISOG-J), in which NTT, NTTS, NTT-TX and NEC participate, were adopted. In addition, the specific operations and services required to achieve effective security response in enterprises are provided as best practices with 64 types in 9 categories. Thus, the recommendation can be practically used as a guideline for cyber security and its organizational functions, as well as a reference for implementing specific cyber security response operations.



NTT, NTTS, NTT-TX and NEC will collaborate with various organizations and groups to promote the use of the framework of this recommendation both domestically and internationally for cyber security response.



About NTT



NTT believes in resolving social issues through our business operations by applying technology for good. We help clients accelerate growth and innovate for current and new business models. Our services include digital business consulting, technology and managed services for cybersecurity, applications, workplace, cloud, data center and networks, all supported by our deep industry expertise and innovation. As a top 5 global technology and business solutions provider, our diverse teams operate in 80+ countries and regions and deliver services to over 190 of them. We serve over 80% of Fortune Global 100 companies and thousands of other clients and communities around the world. For more information on NTT, visit wwww.global.ntt



About NTT Security



NTT Security helps clients create a digital business that's secure by design. With unsurpassed threat intelligence, we help you predict, detect and respond to cyberthreats, while supporting business innovation and managing risk. We have a global network of SOCs, seven R&D centers, over 2,000 security experts, and handle hundreds of thousands of security incidents annually across six continents. We're also a leading advisor for application security with a comprehensive platform powered by artificial and human intelligence. We ensure that resources are used effectively by delivering the right mix of Managed Security Services, Security Consulting Services and security technology.



About NTT TechnoCross



NTT TechnoCross Corporation is one of the world's leading telecom and IT companies with large R&D investment in AI, speech, and Big Data technologies among others. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, NTT TechnoCross was founded to provide innovative solutions to customers by crossbreeding its parent company's core technologies.



For more information on NTT-TX, visit https://www.ntt-tx.com/index.html



About NEC Corporation



NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.





