Thursday, 18 November 2021, 13:40 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: The Executive Centre The Executive Centre (TEC) Reaffirms Hong Kong Commitment With New AIA Central Centre Home to Hong Kong's first Apollo capsule by Timothy Oulton Studio

HONG KONG, Nov 18, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The Executive Centre ("TEC"), the leading premium flexible workspace provider serving more than 36,000 Members in 32 cities across the world's fastest-growing economies of Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, today announces the opening of its new centre at AIA Central (the "Centre"), its 11th location in Hong Kong.



The simulation of the Apollo at TEC's new AIA Central Centre.

The new Centre located on the entire 15th floor of AIA Central will add over 280 workstations and approx. 15,000 sq ft of workspace to TEC's Hong Kong portfolio, an effort which demonstrates TEC's continuous commitment to help organisations provide the best-in-class, all-inclusive business-ready workspace in the best buildings in the city's CBD areas for their employees.



"Our new Centre at AIA Central embraces a brand-new, contemporary design with the aim to provide highly aesthetic and functional spaces to support all aspects of work," said Nadia Zhu, Regional Managing Director of Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan of TEC. "As companies worldwide are formulating new workplace strategies, TEC offers the flexible option to embrace hybrid work without losing the rituals of a workplace that facilitates your business success."



"We are seeing sustainable growth and demand from the local Hong Kong market, evidenced by our stable and high occupancy rate in Hong Kong of approx. 90%. Our Consultancy and Financial Services focused client base has strengthened, the number of workstations taken by the two sectors grew 57% and 24% YoY respectively. Including the new AIA Central location, 7 out of 11 TEC Centres are located in grade A buildings in Central. With our strong belief in the importance and prestige of Central as Hong Kong's Core Business District, we will continue to strengthen TEC's presence in the district to provide a premium working experience to our Members."



Designed by TEC's long-standing partner Fiona Hardie ID, the Centre at AIA Central will consist of more formal design tones, utilising materials such as aristo marble, walnut timber, and satin nickel for a chic and contemporary look. The warm ambiance, with soft curve design elements provides fluidity and movement, bringing the space to life.



The AIA Central Centre is thoughtfully designed to enhance Members' office experience. There are breakout areas encouraging both downtime and collaboration, across expansive windows which welcome incredible views of the Victoria Harbour. To support the increased demand of video conferencing facilities, the new Centre features dedicated call and video conferencing rooms with built-in front ambient lighting, specifically designed to give a soft white warm illumination for the perfect look and provides maximum comfort whilst keeping distraction to a minimum.



"The new concept generated will spearhead a return to a contemporary designed corporate workplace. TEC at AIA Central will illuminate a more formal but welcoming corporate environment which I hope will encourage people to embrace the return to the office." said Fiona Hardie.



The Centre will also feature and marks the landing of the first Apollo capsule in Hong Kong, which is one of only twenty-two in the world. Created by Timothy Oulton Studio, Apollo is a luxury lounge with a polished stainless-steel shell built to the same scale as NASA's Apollo 11 space capsule. The bespoke interior includes tufted Tomahawk Camel leather, an Alabaster dining table and a customised Odeon pendant, allowing Members to work and hold small-group meetings in imagination, splendour and privacy.



"TEC has always been the leader in commercial office design across APAC and we pride ourselves on constantly revamping the office space to provide the absolute best experience for our Members. We are honoured and delighted to be able to include the Apollo capsule in our AIA Central Centre. A beautifully designed and meticulously crafted artwork in itself, but also an inspiration for visitors to our Centre who would be reminded of the iconic moment it represents - when man achieved the impossible," said Paul Salnikow, Founder and CEO of TEC.



The Apollo capsule will be available in the new TEC AIA Central Centre by the end of the year/early 2022.



About The Executive Centre

The Executive Centre (TEC) is Asia's premium flexible workspace provider, opened its doors in Hong Kong in 1994 and today boasts over 150+ centres in 32 cities and 14 markets. It is the third largest serviced office business in Asia.



The Executive Centre caters to ambitious professionals and industry leaders looking for more than just an office space - they are looking for a place for their organisation to thrive. TEC has cultivated an environment designed for success with a global network spanning Greater China, Southeast Asia, North Asia, India, Sri Lanka, the Middle East, and Australia, with sights to go further and grow faster. Each Executive Centre offers a prestigious address with the advanced infrastructure to pre-empt, meet, and exceed the needs of its Members. Walking with Members through every milestone and achievement, The Executive Centre empowers ambitious professionals and organisations to succeed.



Privately owned and headquartered in Hong Kong, TEC provides first class Private and Shared Workspaces, Business Concierge Services, and Meeting & Conference facilities to suit any business' needs.



For more information, please visit www.executivecentre.com



Press Enquiries



Finsbury Glover Hering

Sheena Shah / Crystal Chow

Sheena.Shah@Finsbury.com / +852 3166 9855

Crystal.Chow@Finsbury.com / +852 3166 9838







Topic: Press release summary

Source: The Executive Centre

Sectors: Daily News, Human Resources, Local Biz

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

