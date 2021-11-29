Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, November 29, 2021
Monday, 29 November 2021, 20:57 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: SCCG Management
Data Sports Group to Bring its European Data Powerhouse into the Nascent U.S. Sports Betting Market

LAS VEGAS, NV, Nov 29, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Data Sports Group (DSG), a Berlin-based leading international provider of sports data and content solutions, today announced its entry into the US Sports Betting market and appointed SCCG as its exclusive marketing partner with its roll-out at SBC America Sports Betting Summit on December 1 at the Meadowlands Expo Center in Secaucus, New Jersey.


Powering international sports betting sites like Dafabet, team sites in Bundesliga2 and sports media companies such as ESPN, DSG is poised to launch its industry leading B2B analytics and data platform into the US Market.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Stephen and SCCG management and to bring DSG's full portfolio and offering of data and technology solutions to the US sports betting market," said Sowbhagya 'Sow' Shetty, founder and President.

Added Stephen Crystal, CEO of SCCG, "Whether you're running a mobile sportsbook, content or affiliate site, content and data are critical to user engagement, especially outside of the Big 6 sports. DSG has built an offering that is a must for any operator or content producer."

DSG content and data catalog is impressive, servicing betting stats and data for over thirty, second and third tier sports with a focus on Cricket, Rugby, Soccer, Esports and the Summer & Winter Olympics.

About Data Sports Group

Data Sports Group (DSG) is female led real time provider of data and sports content solutions. Founded in 2015, DSG has been providing reliable and accurate coverage of sporting events throughout Europe, Asia and South America. The services portfolio for the sports industry includes Sports Data Solutions for Betting and Fantasy; Content Acquisition for Media & Publisher Websites; Localized content and Predictive Analytics.

About SCCG Management

SCCG specializes in investment in and developing worldwide brands, representation before governmental agencies for complex regulatory matters, intellectual property, and strategic business development within international, land-based casinos, internet gambling, gaming, esports, and entertainment markets. https://www.sccgmanagement.com

Contact
Stephen A. Crystal
SCCG Management
+1 702-427-9354

Source: Plato Data Intelligence


Topic: Press release summary
Source: SCCG Management
Sectors: Gaming
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

SCCG Management
Nov 18, 2021 23:00 HKT/SGT
SCCG Management and SMS Hospitality bring Gamerwager Licensed Peer to Peer Console Esports Wagering to the US
Nov 16, 2021 19:45 HKT/SGT
SCCG Management Announces Partnership with Better Change to bring Gambling Harm Protections to the United States
Nov 9, 2021 19:48 HKT/SGT
SCCG Management Partners with Inside the Pocket Gaming Platform for Free to Play and Pay to Play Content
Oct 13, 2021 18:49 HKT/SGT
Jogo Global Partners with SCCG Management
Oct 7, 2021 18:05 HKT/SGT
Paragon Casino Resort and Betfred Sports Launch Sports Betting in Louisiana
Oct 5, 2021 19:28 HKT/SGT
Major Arena Soccer League and SCCG Management Partner on Sports Betting for the MASL
Oct 4, 2021 18:02 HKT/SGT
Bounty Sports Enter into Agreement with SCCG
Sept 27, 2021 18:47 HKT/SGT
SCCG and PlayCaller Sports Announce Partnership; Plans Expansion
Sept 22, 2021 22:00 HKT/SGT
Scout and eFanGage Enter Agreement to Deliver In-Venue Sports Engagement Platform to the U.S.
Sept 18, 2021 00:09 HKT/SGT
Scout Gaming the Leading Provider of B2B Daily Fantasy Sports Enters US Market via Partnership with SCCG.
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       