Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, December 1, 2021
Wednesday, 1 December 2021, 10:20 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: SCCG Management
SCCG Management Unveils Nevatronix SBTVerse Sports Betting Terminal at SBC Summit North America

LAS VEGAS, NV, Dec 1, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Stephen Crystal, SCCG Founder and CEO, announced today that the company, in a joint venture with Nevatronix, will be unveiling a new sports betting terminal at the SBC Summit - North America. The event, at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in New Jersey, will be held December 1-2 at the exhibit hall, booth #113. The new hardware product, SBTVerse, was developed by Nevatronix, a 25-year gaming product and turn-key electronics solutions provider, as part of their commitment to providing transformational and cutting edge sports betting devices to the gaming industry.

Said Crystal, "We see this technology as a game-changing sports betting product that includes next-level fintech capabilities. This solution will not only change the landscape of what sports-wagering hardware suppliers offer today, but it will create an amazing opportunity never before showcased for our clients and partners."

Features of the SBTVerse sports betting terminal include:
- Robust Steel Construction
- 15.6" Touch LCD
- 27" Touch LCD
- Dual Bill Validators
- Ticket Printer
- Bar Code Reader
- Card Reader
- ADA Tactile / Audio Interface
- Audio Speakers
- Camera
- Electronic Locks
- Programmable RGB-LED Accent Lighting
- Battery Backup
- Forex
- Crypto
- ATM
- Wager Payouts

About Nevatronix

Nevatronix is a world-class, UL Listed and ISO 9001:2015 certified fully integrated electrical engineering, manufacturing and digital design studio. One of the very few domestic electronics companies with vertically integrated processes such as precision sheet metal fabrication, machining, wire harnessing, circuit boards, 3D Printing along with electro-mechanical assembly and supply chain management, all under one roof. Located in a 70,000 square foot facility utilizing state-of-the-art technology, equipment, and processes. A highly skilled and experienced engineering, design, manufacturing, and assembly staff provide a wide range of technical capabilities that have created industry-leading, first-to-market products, which often gives customers an industry edge - Currently served industries: Kiosks, Aerospace, Amusement, BillPay, Crypto Currency, Customer Loyalty, Digital Signage, Gaming and Slot Machine, Recycling, Smart Safe, Sports Wagering, Telehealth, Valet Parking, and Vending. Priding on reliable and aesthetically pleasing high-tech electronic solutions sold worldwide. Nevatronix is your one-stop-shop for all things digital.

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a consultancy that specializes in sports betting, iGaming, sports marketing, affiliate marketing, technology, intellectual property protection, product commercialization, esports, capital formation, M&A, joint ventures, casino management, and governmental and legal affairs for the casino and iGaming industry.

Contact:
Stephen A. Crystal
SCCG Management
+1 702-427-9354


Topic: Press release summary
Source: SCCG Management
Sectors: Gaming
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

SCCG Management
Nov 29, 2021 20:57 HKT/SGT
Data Sports Group to Bring its European Data Powerhouse into the Nascent U.S. Sports Betting Market
Nov 18, 2021 23:00 HKT/SGT
SCCG Management and SMS Hospitality bring Gamerwager Licensed Peer to Peer Console Esports Wagering to the US
Nov 16, 2021 19:45 HKT/SGT
SCCG Management Announces Partnership with Better Change to bring Gambling Harm Protections to the United States
Nov 9, 2021 19:48 HKT/SGT
SCCG Management Partners with Inside the Pocket Gaming Platform for Free to Play and Pay to Play Content
Oct 13, 2021 18:49 HKT/SGT
Jogo Global Partners with SCCG Management
Oct 7, 2021 18:05 HKT/SGT
Paragon Casino Resort and Betfred Sports Launch Sports Betting in Louisiana
Oct 5, 2021 19:28 HKT/SGT
Major Arena Soccer League and SCCG Management Partner on Sports Betting for the MASL
Oct 4, 2021 18:02 HKT/SGT
Bounty Sports Enter into Agreement with SCCG
Sept 27, 2021 18:47 HKT/SGT
SCCG and PlayCaller Sports Announce Partnership; Plans Expansion
Sept 22, 2021 22:00 HKT/SGT
Scout and eFanGage Enter Agreement to Deliver In-Venue Sports Engagement Platform to the U.S.
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       