Source: Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited Ev Dynamics Welcomes Further Investment from International Investors

HONG KONG, Dec 16, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited (the "Company", Stock Code: 476, together with its subsidiaries, collectively "Ev Dynamics" or the "Group"), a provider of new energy vehicles and integrated technology solutions, has received notice from Colombian entrepreneur Mr. Frank Kanayet Yepes that he has acquired an additional 150 million shares of the Company at a purchase price of HK$0.150 per share, adding to his first investment early this year.

Colombian entrepreneur Mr. Frank Kanayet Yepes has made a further investment in Ev Dynamics to support the Group to achieve its potential of innovative technologies and enlarged its market coverage.

Following this latest move, Mr. Kanayet Yepes holds a total of approximately 270 million shares; increasing his shareholding in the Company's shares to 3%. Mr. Kanayet Yepes will pay a premium of approximately HK$9.6 million over the current share price.



Mr. Miguel Valldecabres Polop, CEO of Ev Dynamics, said, "We are pleased to see Mr. Kanayet Yepes' enlarge his shareholding as it represents a further vote of confidence in Ev Dynamics. He has a successful investment track record in various industries and is a firm believer in the future of electric vehicles. We are thrilled that Mr. Kanayet Yepes recognizes the glowing prospects that electromobility possesses and how the combination of our technological advantages and development strategies can result in a sustainable and robust business."



"Electric vehicles promise smooth operation and high safety, as well as zero emission which will improve air quality," said Mr. Frank Kanayet Yepes. "Ev Dynamics has the potential to accelerate the adoption of electromobility across different markets by providing a strong value proposition to its customers. I am pleased to support the Group to achieve its potential of innovative technologies and enlarged its market coverage. I strongly believe that Ev Dynamics will become a global leader on electric buses and vans. The market is huge, and Ev Dynamics has a precious know-how and facilities to conquer it. Ev Dynamics can become the Tesla of public transportation."



Mr. Frank Kanayet Yepes founded his own oil exploration company in Latin America. He owns an electromobility fund and was the first investor in the electric supercar maker Rimac Automobili (Croatia) - China Dynamics (the Company before the renaming) subsequently became the second investor in the company. In addition, Mr. Kanayet Yepes was one of the first investors into FIA Formula E and owns several other emobility investments worldwide.



About Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 476)

Ev Dynamics is a pioneer and prominent player in China's new energy commercial vehicles market, as well as a whole-vehicle manufacturer of specialty vehicles and new energy passenger vehicles. It is an integrated driving and logistics solutions provider with a solid technological foundation in diverse areas including new energy platform power systems and their key components. It has a production base in Chongqing and has developed its sales network in China, Hong Kong, Asia Pacific and South America.



