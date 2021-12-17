Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, December 17, 2021
Friday, 17 December 2021, 12:57 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: NEC Corporation
NEC Establishes New US$150 Million CVC Fund

TOKYO, Dec 17, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) today announced the establishment of the "NEC Orchestrating Future Fund," a corporate venture capital (CVC) fund aiming to drive the ecosystems required to create social value through collaboration with customers and partners, and to promote new external services, knowledge and technologies.


Structure of the CVC Fund Ecosystem

By the end of June 2022, the CVC fund plans to raise capital from corporate enterprises that share the same goals of the fund, and to reach a total investment of US$150 million.

NEC believes that the evolution of network technology and the transformation of digital services will drive the creation of new social value. The CVC fund will invest in both technology and services, and aim to maximize the investment by generating synergies. In addition, NEC will work to accelerate new business development activities by building ecosystems with corporate enterprises and portfolio startups.

The fund has six areas of focus - 5G/6G, Digital Government/Digital Finance, Smart City, DX, Healthcare and Life Sciences, and Carbon Neutral.

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: NEC Corporation
Sectors: Telecoms, 5G, Wireless, Apps, PE, VC & Alternatives
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
NEC Corporation Links

http://www.nec.com

https://www.facebook.com/nec.global/

https://twitter.com/NEC_corp

https://www.youtube.com/user/NECglobalOfficial

https://www.linkedin.com/company/nec/

NEC Corporation
Dec 16, 2021 17:33 HKT/SGT
NEC Develops Secure Biometric Authentication Technology to Enable Certification with Encrypted Face Information
Dec 15, 2021 09:15 HKT/SGT
BostonGene and NEC Announce Global Partnership
Dec 8, 2021 11:07 HKT/SGT
Brewin Dolphin Reaches Key Milestone in its Digital Transformation Journey with Avaloq's SaaS Solution
Dec 8, 2021 08:08 HKT/SGT
NEC Named to the CDP "A List" for Advanced Climate Change and Water Security Initiatives Three Years in a Row
Dec 7, 2021 10:20 HKT/SGT
NEC Becomes First Global Reseller of D-Wave's Leap Quantum Cloud Service
Dec 1, 2021 16:41 HKT/SGT
NEC Develops High-speed and High-precision Object Detection Acceleration Technology for Edge Equipment
Nov 23, 2021 10:14 HKT/SGT
Transgene and NEC Announce Positive Preliminary Data from Phase I Studies of TG4050, a Novel Individualized Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine
Nov 23, 2021 08:02 HKT/SGT
NEC Listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI)
Nov 17, 2021 12:55 HKT/SGT
NEC to Release TIP-compliant Fully Disaggregated 400G Transponder Solution in 2022
Nov 16, 2021 18:06 HKT/SGT
ITU-T Recommendation on Framework for a Cyber Defence Centre
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       