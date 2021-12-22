Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, December 22, 2021
Wednesday, 22 December 2021, 08:32 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Mitsubishi Motors
Mitsubishi Motors to Reveal Two Concept Cars at Tokyo Auto Salon 2022 - The Kei EV Concept and the Ralliart Concept Car

TOKYO, Dec 22, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation will reveal a kei EV concept(1) and a Ralliart concept car at Tokyo Auto Salon 2022, which will be held from January 14 to 16 next year(2).

Kei EV Concept

Ralliart Concept Car

The kei EV concept(3) is a new generation all-electric kei-car with Mitsubishi Motors-ness, founded on safety, security and comfort, as well as environmental-friendliness. It combines easy handling and practical size of a kei-car with smooth yet powerful road performance of an EV, while offering advanced driver assistance systems and connectivity.

The Ralliart concept car brings together Mitsubishi Motors' engineering and passion for Monozukuri challenges (craftsmanship). With a premium-feel and a strong sense of presence, the styling expresses the company's vision for the new Ralliart.

(1) Kei-car is a vehicle category in Japan for microcars.
(2) Press day is on January 14, 2022, at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. Tokyo Auto Salon 2022 will be open to the public on January 15 and 16.
(3) Production model will go on sale in Japan early next fiscal year (fiscal 2022 is from April 2022 to March 2023).

About Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (TSE:7211), MMC--a member of the Alliance with Renault and Nissan--, is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has more than 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, mainland China, the Philippines, Viet Nam and Russia. MMC has a competitive edge in SUVs, pickup trucks and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and appeals to ambitious drivers willing to challenge convention and embrace innovation. Since the production of our first vehicle more than a century ago, MMC has been a leader in electrification--launched the i-MiEV - the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, followed by the Outlander PHEV - the world's first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in 2013. MMC announced a three-year business plan in July 2020 to introduce more competitive and cutting-edge models, including the Eclipse Cross PHEV (PHEV model), the all-new Outlander and the all-new Triton/L200.

For more information on MMC, please visit the company's website at
https://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Mitsubishi Motors
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Mitsubishi Motors Links

http://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/index.html

https://www.facebook.com/MitsubishiMotors.en

https://twitter.com/mitsucars?lang=en

https://www.youtube.com/user/MitsubishiMotorsAd

https://ph.linkedin.com/company/mitsubishi-motors

Mitsubishi Motors
Dec 13, 2021 07:34 HKT/SGT
All-New Outlander PHEV Model Wins Technology Car of the Year in 2021-2022 Car of the Year Japan Awards
Nov 30, 2021 16:37 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Motors Launches Ralliart Special Editions in Thailand
Nov 10, 2021 08:39 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Motors' Evolved PHEV and S-AWC Systems of the Eclipse Cross Won RJC Technology of the Year for 2022 in Japan
Nov 8, 2021 18:07 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Motors Launches the New Xpander in Indonesia
Nov 1, 2021 17:16 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Motors Introduces the All-New Outlander in Australia
Oct 28, 2021 17:06 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Motors Launches the All-New Outlander PHEV Model and Starts Sales in Japan in December
Oct 20, 2021 14:36 HKT/SGT
All-New Outlander PHEV Model Wins the Good Design Award 2021 in Japan
Oct 15, 2021 08:03 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Motors Reveals the Design of the All-New Outlander PHEV Model
Oct 1, 2021 16:32 HKT/SGT
All-New Outlander PHEV Model to Adopt an Evolved All-Wheel Control Technology to Provide Safe, Secure and Comfortable Driving
Sept 29, 2021 08:01 HKT/SGT
Pajero Sport and Outlander Won SUV of the Year 2021 in Russia
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       