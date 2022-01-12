Tuesday, 11 January 2022, 13:30 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Tianyun International Holding Limited Tianyun International Successfully invented "Phoenix Pearl" Fruit Ball and received strong orders Achieved another milestone on its R&D and innovative technology

HONG KONG, Jan 11, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Tianyun International Holdings Limited ("Tianyun International", together with its subsidiaries, (the "Group") (Stock Code: 6836.HK), a leading seller and manufacturer of processed fruit products in the People's Republic of China ("PRC"), is pleased to announce that it has successfully invented the "Phoenix Pearl" series of fruit ball products. These products have passed various quality testing and entered into the mass production stage. The Group has also received its first batch of orders from a famous PRC tea chain store corporation. This is another important step for the Group to diversify its processed fruit products.

The "Phoenix Pearl" fruit balls are round and smooth, and have fruit inside the balls. They are considered to be a key component of the next generation specialty pearl drinks.

"Phoenix Pearl" fruit ball products are processed from the Group's advanced technology, and include the contents of deep-sea seaweed extract, Calcium Lactate and fruits. The fruit balls are produced through a series of chemical reactions. They are transparent and can incorporate kiwifruit, water chestnut, sweet potato or other specialty fruits found locally in the Hubei Province, within the fruit balls. "Phoenix Pearl" fruit balls can be produced in different flavours.



"Phoenix Pearl" fruit ball products are developed with high technology and can be widely applied to different types of drinks. They are healthy with more nutrients and can be included in various milk and fruit tea. Our new products can also satisfy the needs of our customers from different business segments



Mr. Yang Ziyuan, Chairman and CEO of the Group said, "We are pleased to have successfully invented our own proprietary series of products "Phoenix Pearl", and immediately received strong orders. The fruit balls are considered to be a key component of the next generation specialty pearl tea drinks."



"This marks another important milestone for the Group's technological capabilities in developing its proprietarily invented processed food and specialty beverage products. As a state-level high-tech enterprise, we have demonstrated our innovation and R&D capabilities, and applied a number of new production technologies to mass produce the uniformly-sized, crystal clear, round and smooth fruit balls with real fruit inside the balls."



"Going forward, the Group plans to leverage its success in its newly launched functional beverage, "Shiok Party", and set up a R&D and tasting center in Hubei Province focusing on specialty beverages, and frozen food and beverages products, and further develop its "Phoenix Pearl" series with more healthy and tasty choices."



Mr. Yang added, "We announced our Group's new OEM nutritional fruit syrup products, including autumn pear syrup and hawthorn syrup, have been launched successfully. These fruit syrups use a new form of packaging that can meet consumer preferences and retain high nutritional value from the fruit at the same time. As the market demand for specialty beverages and processed fruit products continue to rise, we will actively launch more varieties of specialty beverages and snack foods to satisfy customer's demand in the market."



About Tianyun International Holding Limited (Stock Code: 6836.HK)

Tianyun International Holdings Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") are principally engaged in (i) the research and development, production and sales of processed fruit packaged in metal containers, plastic cups, glass containers and aluminum foil bags and beverages ii) trading of fresh fruit. Processed fruit products are sold both under its own brands "Bingo Times", "fruit zz" and "Tiantong Times" and on an OEM basis. The beverages are sold under its own brand Shiok Party "Shiok Party".



The Group has been consistently committed to providing its customers with healthy and safe products. As a food enterprise with one of the most complete quality certifications, we rigorously adhere to stringent international production standards and are accredited with BRC (A), IFS Food (High), FDA(FSMA), HALAL, SC, KOSHER, BSCI and ISO22000, etc. in respect of our production facilities, quality control and management. The Group has also passed the internal food-production standards reviews and audits from several UK and US supermarket chains. At the same time, as a Chinese "Equal production line; Equal standard; Equal quality" food production and export enterprise, the Group has been supplying products of equivalent quality to domestic and international markets. Since 2016, the Group's own-brand processed fruit products have continued to achieve high market recognition, and the Group became China's first fruit-processing company to place a "Zero Added Preservatives" label on its products.



The Group was awarded respectively the China's Most Promising Listed Companies by the internationally renowned financial magazine Forbes, and the "2017 Linyi Mayor Quality Award" by the PRC government in 2017. The Group's newly and proprietary researched, developed and produced pure fruit snack food received a national "Certificate of Invention Patent" in 2018. The Group was awarded the national Hi-tech Enterprise Certificate in 2019. In 2020, the Group was recognised as one of the Most Valuable Chinese Brands for the fourth consecutive year.



