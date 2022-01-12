Tuesday, 11 January 2022, 16:55 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: SinoMab BioScience Limited SinoMab Awared the "Best Small and Mid-Cap Company" and "Best CEO" in the Selection of the "6th Hong Kong Golden Stocks Awards" and the "Listed Company with the Most Growth Potential" in the Selection of "2021 Sina Finance Golden Unicorn Best Hong Kong and US Listed Companies"

HONG KONG, Jan 11, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - SinoMab BioScience Limited ("SinoMab" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", stock code: 3681.HK), a Hong Kong-based biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of immunological diseases, was awarded the "Best Small and Medium-Cap Company" at the "6th Hong Kong Golden Stocks Awards Ceremony" held in Shenzhen today, and Dr. Shui On LEUNG, Executive Director, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, was awarded the "Best CEO". The Company was also previously awarded the "Listed Company with Most Growth Potential" in the selection of "2021 Sina Finance Golden Unicorn Best Hong Kong and US Listed Companies".

The Company awarded the "Best Small and Medium-Cap Company"

Dr. Shui On LEUNG, Executive Director, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, was awarded the "Best CEO"

SinoMab completed enrollment in the phase III clinical trial of its flagship product, SM03, in November last year and expects to commercialize SM03 soon after the clinical data readout this year. In addition, SN1011, a key product of the Company, completed its phase I last subject last visit in China in July last year. The Company is currently initiating a phase II clinical study in China for pemphigus vulgaris (PV), and also plans to initiate a phase II clinical study for systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) in the near future. SM17, the Company's another key product, is also expected to enter clinical stage this year.



For business development, in September last year, the Company entered into its first license agreement to grant rights for developing and commercializing the Company's key product, SN1011, in the field of renal disease on a global basis. This license provided the Company with an initial upfront payment of US$12 million and the development and sales milestone payments of up to US$183 million. To enhance its R&D and product development capabilities, the Company is constructing a new plant with a capacity of more than 32,000 liters in the Suzhou Industrial Park, and has held a topping-out ceremony for the new base earlier.



Dr. Shui On LEUNG, Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of SinoMab said that: "The Company is honored to be awarded the "Best Small and Mid-Cap Company" and "Best CEO" in the selection of the "6th Hong Kong Golden Stocks Awards" and the "Listed Companies with the Most Growth Potential" in the selection of "2021 Sina Finance Golden Unicorn Best Hong Kong and US Listed Companies", respectively. That reflects the capital market's recognition of the value, management and growth potential of the Company and is a great encouragement to the Company. In the future, the Company will, in line with its original purposes, endeavor to discover and develop innovative drug targets, explore therapies for immune diseases, further expand its product pipeline and strive to bring benefits to patients; strengthen its position in the capital market, enhance its overall competitiveness and create returns for shareholders and investors. With the imminent completion of the phase III clinical trial of its flagship product SM03, the Company is poised for a new leap of increase in value."



About the Selection of the "6th Hong Kong Golden Stocks Awards"

The selection of the "6th Hong Kong Golden Stocks Awards" was jointly organized by Zhitongcaijing.com, a leading Hong Kong and US stock information platform in China, with RoyalFlush Finance and China Galaxy Securities. This selection was rigorous and attracted over 1,000 entries from Hong Kong-listed companies, covering emerging industries such as telecommunications, chip manufacturing, Internet, medical and pharmaceuticals, which are leading the transformation of China's economy.



About the Selection of "2021 Sina Finance Golden Unicorn Best Hong Kong and US Listed Companies"

Organised by Sina Finance and supported by Valuable Capital, the selection of "2021 Sina Finance Golden Unicorn Best Hong Kong and US Listed Companies" was based on a combination of financial and other quantitative indicators, expert evaluation and online voting.



About SinoMab BioScience Limited

SinoMab BioScience Limited (stock code: 3681.HK) is dedicated to the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of immunological diseases. The Company's flagship product SM03 is a potential global first-in-target mAb against CD22 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and is currently in Phase III clinical trial for rheumatoid arthritis in China, which has been recognized as one of the significant special projects of Significant New Drugs Development of the Twelfth Five-Year Plan Period and the Thirteenth Five-Year Plan Period. In addition, the Company possesses other potential first-in-target and first-in-class drug candidates, some of which are already in clinical stage, with their indications covering rheumatoid arthritis (RA), systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), pemphigus vulgaris (PV), non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL), asthma, and other diseases with major unmet clinical needs.









Topic: Press release summary

Source: SinoMab BioScience Limited

Sectors: BioTech, Healthcare & Pharm

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

