Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, January 27, 2022
Thursday, 27 January 2022, 12:46 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: NEC Corporation
NEC Develops Autonomous Mobile Robot Control Technology that Doubles Efficiency While Maintaining Safety

TOKYO, Jan 27, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) today announced the development of a control technology that doubles the efficiency of autonomous mobile robots (AMR) in warehouses while maintaining a high level of safety. NEC plans to put this technology into practical use by March 2024 and to have it installed in NEC's cooperative AMRs in Japan.

Overview of the autonomous mobile robot control technology

In recent years, the introduction of robots for transporting materials has accelerated due to labor shortages and large warehouses. However, even when robots have been introduced to automate transport work, it has been necessary to reduce traveling speed to ensure safety, and the improvement of transport efficiency has become a challenge. Since it has been necessary to construct passageways and areas dedicated to mobile robots in order accelerate speed while ensuring safety, it has been difficult to introduce robots into existing warehouses.

However, NEC has developed "risk-sensitive stochastic control technology"(*) that can control autonomous mobile robots and meet safety demands. This has been accomplished by utilizing models that can express uncertain factors that vary from one site to another, such as sensor measurement errors and differences between simulation results and actual robot movements. Moreover, this new technology has adopted methods that have been used in actuarial finance.

As a result, robots can autonomously determine when to travel at high speed, and over the shortest distances, such as when traveling in low risk locations without workers, objects on the floor or other obstacles. Conversely, robots will travel at a low speed when using routes that are determined to be high risk locations. When comparing transport work between a robot applying this technology and a conventional robot, it was confirmed that the work time was halved and the transfer efficiency could be doubled while ensuring safety. In addition, safety and efficiency can be achieved without dedicated robot areas, making it easy to install in existing warehouses.

Going forward, NEC will continue to develop these technologies through on-site demonstration experiments, aiming for their early installation in autonomous mobile robots for a wide range of industries.

(*) Risk-sensitive stochastic control technology:
https://www.nec.com/en/global/rd/technologies/202105/index.html

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: NEC Corporation
Sectors: Electronics, Engineering
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
NEC Corporation Links

http://www.nec.com

https://www.facebook.com/nec.global/

https://twitter.com/NEC_corp

https://www.youtube.com/user/NECglobalOfficial

https://www.linkedin.com/company/nec/

NEC Corporation
Dec 27, 2021 16:25 HKT/SGT
NEC Named a Major Player in IDC MarketScape
Dec 22, 2021 15:57 HKT/SGT
NEC Contributes to NTT DOCOMO's 5G Standalone (SA) Services Launch with Packet Core
Dec 21, 2021 17:31 HKT/SGT
NEC Successfully Demonstrates Open RAN Leadership in O-RAN Global PlugFest 2021
Dec 17, 2021 12:57 HKT/SGT
NEC Establishes New US$150 Million CVC Fund
Dec 16, 2021 17:33 HKT/SGT
NEC Develops Secure Biometric Authentication Technology to Enable Certification with Encrypted Face Information
Dec 15, 2021 09:15 HKT/SGT
BostonGene and NEC Announce Global Partnership
Dec 8, 2021 11:07 HKT/SGT
Brewin Dolphin Reaches Key Milestone in its Digital Transformation Journey with Avaloq's SaaS Solution
Dec 8, 2021 08:08 HKT/SGT
NEC Named to the CDP "A List" for Advanced Climate Change and Water Security Initiatives Three Years in a Row
Dec 7, 2021 10:20 HKT/SGT
NEC Becomes First Global Reseller of D-Wave's Leap Quantum Cloud Service
Dec 1, 2021 16:41 HKT/SGT
NEC Develops High-speed and High-precision Object Detection Acceleration Technology for Edge Equipment
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       