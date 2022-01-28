Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
NEC Acquires Mobile Network Innovator Blue Danube Systems, Inc. to Enhance its 5G Product Portfolio and Customer Support Capability

TOKYO, Jan 28, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire privately held Blue Danube Systems, Inc., a U.S.-based provider of CBRS/4G/5G RAN products and AI/ML-based software solutions that help mobile operators address the challenge of 5G network buildouts and spectrum optimization. The deal is expected to close around March of 2022, pending regulatory approval.

NEC, as a leading Open RAN provider that is recognized for its end-to-end Open 5G solutions and system integration capabilities, continues to invest in the 5G business through organic and inorganic initiatives, aligned with its "Mid-term Management Plan 2025." This acquisition expands NEC's customer support capability and assets in North America, and adds to the breadth of its Open RAN solutions portfolio to support the needs and demands of customers.

Blue Danube will join NEC with an innovative team that builds onto NEC's global 5G R&D capabilities, and the company's patented beamforming technologies will further enhance NEC's leadership in 4G and 5G Radio Units based on O-RAN specifications. Additionally, it will accelerate NEC's expansion of RAN software assets to help customers address issues related to spectrum efficiency, RAN optimization and reducing network OPEX.

"Blue Danube's 5G products complement our Open 5G solutions portfolio, enabling us to meet growing market demands and accommodate diversified use cases," said Shigeru Okuya, Senior Vice President, NEC Corporation. "This acquisition is a great opportunity for us to expand our 5G offerings and will bring substantial value to our customers. NEC has committed to a leadership position in Open RAN network development and this move extends our physical reach and innovation roadmap to deliver on that commitment."

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.

About Blue Danube Systems

Blue Danube Systems designs next generation wireless solutions for mobile networks and other applications. Our Coherent Massive MIMO solution brings 5G beamforming to today's networks, dramatically increasing network capacity and end user experience. Together with a cloud-based software suite utilizing machine learning techniques, our technology enables up to a 10X capacity increase in cellular networks. Blue Danube Systems is a privately held US-based start-up backed by Sequoia Capital and Silver Lake along with other investors including AT&T. For more information, please visit www.bluedanube.com.


