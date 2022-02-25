Friday, 25 February 2022, 08:00 HKT/SGT Share:

TOKYO, Feb 25, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) today announced that it has strengthened its strategic collaboration with SAP to accelerate NEC's corporate transformation (CX) and to co-create business opportunities.



NEC launched its Transformation Office last year to drive projects that accelerate corporate transformation in management, business and within its workforce as well as to achieve NEC's Mid-Term Management Plan 2025 and further growth. During the course of this project, NEC will accumulate know-how on digital infrastructure construction and reform methodologies. It will also create a reference model that it will provide to customers to help them resolve their transformation challenges.



In carrying out this initiative, NEC plans to strengthen its strategic alliance with SAP in the following areas:



Accelerate NEC's corporate transformation



NEC will utilize the latest SAP solutions to accelerate CX, based on the results of the reforms it has made using SAP solutions. Through this, NEC aims to achieve data-driven management, respond flexibly to changes in the business environment and maximize the capabilities of its employees.



NEC's CX reviews company rules, business processes, organizational structures and IT systems end to end. CX also thoroughly standardizes, simplifies and automates business processes. This will help optimize employee productivity and encourage innovation to enhance competitive advantages. In addition, NEC will make the best use of the data accumulated in business processes to advance the sophistication of its management.



Toward this goal, NEC will continue to adopt SAP S/4HANA as a next-generation mission-critical system to support end-to-end operations, maximize standard functions and adopt "business process intelligence" to strengthen process standardization. In addition, to promoting this initiative within the NEC Group, NEC plans to adopt the RISE with SAP offering at group companies internationally to provide the integrated solutions necessary for corporate transformation.



Strengthen co-creation business opportunities



NEC has a well-established history of collaborating with SAP to sell SAP solutions. By providing its own knowledge of business process transformation, system renewal, operations and maintenance as a reference model, NEC has contributed to the digitalization and business efficiency of its customers.



To strengthen this collaboration, NEC will make the best use of the experience gained from its own corporate transformation. It will also tap into the project achievements and management transformation capabilities of the NEC Group company ABeam Consulting Ltd., which has the largest number of SAP consultants in Japan. NEC will also leverage the NEC Group's ability to provide both Information and Communications Technologies (ICT) and the latest solutions and functions, such as the RISE with SAP offering, to drive corporate Digital Transformation (DX). Utilizing these resources, NEC will contribute to the realization of end-to-end business process transformation and data-driven management to help customers achieve DX.



Initiate innovation to create social value



Based on a shared corporate philosophy of creating social value, NEC plans to develop innovations with SAP technologies. While leveraging its own strengths in biometrics technology and security, NEC will also draw from the strengths both companies have demonstrated in 5G, supply chain and sustainability.



About NEC Corporation



NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.





