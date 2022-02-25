Friday, 25 February 2022, 16:06 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: NEC Corporation NEC Expands Open Networks Portfolio with 18 New O-RAN Radios - Additional O-RU products complement NEC?s existing RUs to serve global customers in majority of bands and configurations

- Extensive portfolio expansion consists of cost-efficient Massive MIMO radios and multiple configurations of Macro radios to support LTE/NR Open RAN deployments

- Ready-to-integrate products are based on open architecture, are easily configurable through automation and support future-ready interfaces to enhance energy efficiency and security

TOKYO, Feb 25, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) has dramatically expanded its open RAN Radio Units (O-RUs) portfolio with the introduction of several new products and configurations. These 18 new Radio Units help NEC maintain its leadership position in the O-RU segment as ORAN deployments gain momentum globally. The new RU products complement NEC?s existing portfolio to help meet the demands of private and public mobile networks that will drive Open RAN initiatives forward this year.



These launches add new configurations (4T4R, 8T8R, 32T32R, 64T64R) to NEC?s industry-leading portfolio of massive MIMO radios. All the new configurations are built on modular platforms, allowing fast time to market and adaptation to customer-specific needs. For instance, the majority of the new RUs are available in 5G NR and 4G LTE with dual-band versions for the most popular band combinations. Network operators will benefit from several technological advancements, including natural convection cooling, high performance digital beamforming, small volume and weight and aggressive cost-efficiency.



Patrick Lopez, NEC's global VP for product management 5G, commented, "NEC has been at the forefront of Open RAN and massive MIMO deployments at scale in commercial urban environments. These additions to our portfolio, featuring new configurations and bands, enable us to address the overall RAN market. This is a great advancement for NEC Open Networks, our radically open approach to deliver an end-to-end portfolio of products and services, within an open multivendor ecosystem, that allows operators to pick and choose options fitting their needs and strategic objectives."



Operators around the globe are accelerating 5G deployments to enhance coverage and network capacity in a wide range of environments, including dense, urban areas with high-rises, urban locations with mid-rise structures, rural areas, broadband hot-spots and enterprises.



Customers are looking towards Open RAN as a game-changing alternative to the closed architecture of incumbent equipment suppliers. NEC has taken an active role in driving the need for Open RAN solutions, incorporating superior radio architecture design with cost and power efficiency and using state-of-the-art silicon and RF components to achieve a smaller form factor with modular design.



NEC will be presenting its industry leading NEC Open Networks at MWC Barcelona 2022, at Fira Gran Via, Hall 2 2F10



https://www.nec.com/en/event/mwc2022/



About NEC Corporation



NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.





