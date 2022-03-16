Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Wednesday, 16 March 2022, 15:47 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Motors
Mitsubishi Motors Inaugurates New Paint Factory in Thailand

TOKYO, Mar 16, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) today inaugurated a new paint factory with 12 billion yen investment at Mitsubishi Motors Thailand Co., Ltd. to replace the existing paint facilities.

The new paint factory is one of the largest automobile paint factories in the Kingdom of Thailand, which has realized improved production efficiency and reduction of environmental load by automated major painting processes and advanced technology.

The advanced and environmentally friendly technology enables to reduce volatile organic compound emissions by 50 percent compared to the past. Further, the wastewater treatment plant allows for water recycling and reduces water discharge by 50 percent. Mitsubishi Motors Thailand has also invested in solar panels that can reduce CO2 emissions by more than 1,700 tons per year.

Their Excellencies Suriya Jungrungreangkit, Minister of Industry in Thailand, Kazuya Nashida, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to the Kingdom of Thailand and other guests attended the inauguration ceremony.

"At Mitsubishi Motors, we have strong desire to enhance the manufacturing efficiency and quality, as well as to transform our business towards a sustainable future," said Takao Kato, president and chief executive officer, Mitsubishi Motors. "We established Environmental Plan Package which identified our direction to reduce 40 percent of CO2 emissions from our new cars and business activities by 2030. Certainly, the business operation in Thailand has played an important role to achieve our global goal."

About Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (TSE:7211) -a member of the Alliance with Renault and Nissan-, is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has more than 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, mainland China, the Philippines, Viet Nam and Russia. Mitsubishi Motors has a competitive edge in SUVs, pickup trucks and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and appeals to ambitious drivers willing to challenge convention and embrace innovation. Since the production of our first vehicle more than a century ago, Mitsubishi Motors has been a leader in electrification-launched the i-MiEV -the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, followed by the Outlander PHEV -the world's first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in 2013. The company announced a three-year business plan in July 2020 to introduce more competitive and cutting-edge models, including the Eclipse Cross (PHEV model), the all-new Outlander and the all-new Triton/L200.

For more information on Mitsubishi Motors, please visit the company's website at
https://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/


