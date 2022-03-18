Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, March 18, 2022
Friday, 18 March 2022, 16:36 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Mitsubishi Motors
Team Mitsubishi Ralliart to compete in the Asia Cross Country Rally
- Mitsubishi Motors provides technical support -

TOKYO, Mar 18, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) today announced that Team Mitsubishi Ralliart backed by Mitsubishi Motors' technical support will compete in the Asia Cross Country Rally (AXCR) 2022, scheduled to be held from August 6 to 12, with Mitsubishi Motors' global strategic model, Triton* 1-ton pickup truck. Team Mitsubishi Ralliart is a private team owned by TANT SPORTS in Thailand and appoints Hiroshi Masuoka - a two-time Dakar Rally champion driver in 2002 and 2003 - as team director.

Mitsubishi Triton Rally Car

AXCR is a cross country rally event certified by the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA). Mainly set in Thailand, the competition is held in the hot and humid climate unique to Southeast Asia and on grueling off-road courses in the mountains and jungles. Mitsubishi Motors will leverage the feedback earned through this rally competition to further refine its strengths including body and chassis rigidity, controllability as well as off-road performance.

"For many years, Mitsubishi Motors competed in the World Rally Championship and the Dakar Rally, winning championships in both of them and improving the driving performance of Mitsubishi cars that can be enjoyed with peace of mind in any weather or road conditions," said Hiroshi Masuoka, team director of Team Mitsubishi Ralliart. "Mitsubishi Motors' participation in the AXCR in the form of technical support will strengthen our product uniqueness, especially for ASEAN strategic models including 1-ton pickup truck and SUVs. Team Mitsubishi Ralliart will make preparations to meet the expectations of our fans, so please stay tuned."

Mitsubishi Motors revived its Ralliart brand in November 2021 and started sales of special editions in Thailand and accessory parts in Japan. By participating in motor sport activities through technical support for Team Mitsubishi Ralliart, Mitsubishi Motors will showcase its engineering spirit and excitement provided by Mitsubishi cars.

Video message for Team Mitsubishi Ralliart's participation in the AXCR
URL: https://youtu.be/x7CB6pLleC0

*Sold as L200 in some markets.

About Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (TSE:7211), MMC-a member of the Alliance with Renault and Nissan-, is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has more than 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, mainland China, the Philippines, Viet Nam and Russia. MMC has a competitive edge in SUVs, pickup trucks and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and appeals to ambitious drivers willing to challenge convention and embrace innovation. Since the production of our first vehicle more than a century ago, MMC has been a leader in electrification-launched the i-MiEV - the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, followed by the Outlander PHEV - the world's first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in 2013. MMC announced a three-year business plan in July 2020 to introduce more competitive and cutting-edge models, including the Eclipse Cross PHEV (PHEV model), the all-new Outlander and the all-new Triton/L200.

For more information on MMC, please visit the company's website at
https://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Mitsubishi Motors
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Mitsubishi Motors Links

http://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/index.html

https://www.facebook.com/MitsubishiMotors.en

https://twitter.com/mitsucars?lang=en

https://www.youtube.com/user/MitsubishiMotorsAd

https://ph.linkedin.com/company/mitsubishi-motors

Mitsubishi Motors
Mar 18, 2022 16:49 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Motors Launches Three Models in Thailand - The New Xpander, Triton Ralliart and Mirage Ralliart
Mar 16, 2022 15:47 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Motors Inaugurates New Paint Factory in Thailand
Mar 15, 2022 08:00 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Motors Krama Yudha Sales Indonesia Signs MoU with Pos Indonesia, Haleoya Power, Gojek and DHL Supply Chain Indonesia to Do a Pilot Study on Commercial Usage of Electric Vehicles
Mar 4, 2022 09:36 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Motors Introduces the All-New Outlander PHEV Model in New Zealand
Jan 28, 2022 09:05 HKT/SGT
Renault, Nissan & Mitsubishi Motors Announce Common Roadmap Alliance 2030: Best of 3 Worlds for a New Future
Jan 12, 2022 09:46 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Motors to Exhibit Electric Vehicles and SUVs at Tokyo Auto Salon 2022
Dec 22, 2021 08:32 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Motors to Reveal Two Concept Cars at Tokyo Auto Salon 2022 - The Kei EV Concept and the Ralliart Concept Car
Dec 13, 2021 07:34 HKT/SGT
All-New Outlander PHEV Model Wins Technology Car of the Year in 2021-2022 Car of the Year Japan Awards
Nov 30, 2021 16:37 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Motors Launches Ralliart Special Editions in Thailand
Nov 10, 2021 08:39 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Motors' Evolved PHEV and S-AWC Systems of the Eclipse Cross Won RJC Technology of the Year for 2022 in Japan
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       