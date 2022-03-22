Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Tuesday, 22 March 2022, 16:34 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: NEC Corporation
NEC Group Response to the Situation in Ukraine

TOKYO, Mar 22, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - The NEC Group would like to express our sympathies to all who are impacted by the tragic situation in Ukraine, and our thoughts are especially with the family of NEC group employees who call that region home. We sincerely hope that peaceful, safe and secure conditions will return as soon as possible. "Uncompromising Integrity and Respect for Human Rights" is part of the NEC Group's Principles of the NEC Way that define the basis of our actions and behaviors, and we condemn any unlawful use of force that violates human rights.

Netcracker Technology, a U.S.-based subsidiary of NEC Corporation, operates software development sites in Ukraine. Netcracker Technology has implemented a series of aid and support initiatives for its employees in Ukraine and their families, including evacuation support and provision of housing, food, water, goods and supplies. As of today, more than 700 of our Ukrainian employees and their families have been relocated to safer locations within Ukraine and abroad.

In addition to complying with the regulations of the Government of Japan and the international community, the NEC Group has suspended all future sales of products and services, as well as future investments in Russia.

Further, the NEC Group will donate five hundred thousand euros to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) for humanitarian assistance for those affected by the crisis in Ukraine and its surrounding areas. In addition, each NEC Group company is raising donations from employees around the world.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: NEC Corporation
Sectors: Cloud & Enterprise
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
NEC Corporation Links

http://www.nec.com

https://www.facebook.com/nec.global/

https://twitter.com/NEC_corp

https://www.youtube.com/user/NECglobalOfficial

https://www.linkedin.com/company/nec/

NEC Corporation
Mar 18, 2022 08:06 HKT/SGT
Juniper Networks and NEC Selected to Revolutionize Wi-Fi Experience for Raizen's Headquarters in Brazil
Mar 17, 2022 13:47 HKT/SGT
NEC Develops the World's First Unit Cell Facilitating Scaling Up to a Fully-connected Quantum Annealing Architecture
Mar 11, 2022 08:42 HKT/SGT
Telefonica Vivo Launches 5G-Ready IP Transport Network with Cisco and NEC to Provide Seamless Connections Across Brazil
Mar 10, 2022 12:20 HKT/SGT
SCSK and NEC Strengthen Collaboration to Accelerate Customers' DX and Business Growth
Mar 9, 2022 08:05 HKT/SGT
NEC OncoImmunity Acquires VAXIMM's Neoantigen Vaccine Development Assets
Mar 2, 2022 18:08 HKT/SGT
O2 / Telefonica Germany and NEC Showcase Open RAN Capabilities with Germany's First of its Kind Small Cells Deployment
Mar 2, 2022 09:55 HKT/SGT
NEC Releases New iPASOLINK VR4 and 25Gbps Capable iPASOLINK EX Advanced Dual to Support Increased Capacity for 5G Networks
Mar 1, 2022 14:47 HKT/SGT
NTT DOCOMO and NEC are Onboarding 5G SA Core Using Energy-efficient and High-performance AWS Cloud Computing Services
Mar 1, 2022 08:39 HKT/SGT
NEC and SS8 Conduct Interoperability Verification of 5GC and Lawful Interception Solution
Feb 28, 2022 13:56 HKT/SGT
NEC Awarded "Requirements Compliant Ribbon" for 5G massive MIMO Open RAN Radio Units for Latest Published TIP Requirements 2.0
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       