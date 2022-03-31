Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, March 31, 2022
Thursday, 31 March 2022, 15:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Avance Clinical
Avance Clinical Announces New Office Opening in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Mar 31, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Avance Clinical, the largest premium Australian Contract Research Organisation (CRO) for international biotechs, has opened new offices in Melbourne to support its growing clinical team in the greater Melbourne region.

The Avance Clinical team in Melbourne

The formal opening event was attended by all the Melbourne staff, as well the Avance Clinical executive team, and Board Members.

Avance Clinical's CEO Yvonne Lungershausen said: "We continue to offer a hybrid working environment for our team however, they are increasingly wanting more in-office face-to-face time with colleagues and clients - while still having the flexibility of working remotely".

"Avance is continuing to experience significant growth facilitating our expansion in the Melbourne CBD with new offices to accommodate our growing team," she said.

Check for our latest positions open and join our Melbourne team here. https://www.avancecro.com/careers/

Avance Clinical recently secured a significant investment from global private equity firm, The Riverside Company (Riverside), to support further regional and global expansion. The investment values the company in excess of $200m.

"With the support of Riverside and its powerful global footprint and deep healthcare experience, Avance Clinical will execute on its regional and international expansion plans organically and via acquisitions," said Lungershausen.

Avance Clinical is the Australian-owned CRO that provides global regulatory standard clinical research services across all phases to the local and international biopharma industry.

The company is also accredited as a gene technology CRO under the Office of the Gene Technology Regulator (OGTR) which has allowed it to expand into clinical trials for vaccines and GMO therapies.

"We have shown, with our high growth and industry-leading repeat business rates that our focus on gold standard technology paired with solution-orientated clinical experts is the mix our biopharma clients require in this fast-moving, competitive and high-stakes sector," said Lungershausen.

Avance Clinical has been recognised for the past two consecutive years with the prestigious Frost & Sullivan CRO Best Practices Award.

Learn about the Australian Advantage here. https://www.avancecro.com/the-australian-advantage/

For more information about the benefits of running your next study with Avance Clinical contact us: https://www.avancecro.com/contact-us/

About Avance Clinical

Avance Clinical is the largest premium full-service Australian CRO delivering quality clinical trials, with globally accepted data, in Australia and New Zealand for international biotechs. The company's clients are biotechs in their early phases of drug development that need fast, agile, and adaptive solution-oriented clinical research services.

Frost & Sullivan awards
Avance Clinical, a Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific CRO Market Leadership Award recipient for the past two years, has been providing CRO services in the region for 24 years.

Pre-clinical through to Phase 1 and 2
Avance Clinical offers pre-clinical services with their experienced ClinicReady team right through to Phase 1 and 2 clinical services leveraging significant Government incentive rebates of up to 43.5% and rapid start-up regulatory processes.

With experience across more than 105 indications, the CRO can deliver world-class results and high-quality internationally accepted data for FDA and EMA review.

Technology
Avance Clinical uses state-of-the-art technology and gold standard systems across all functional areas to provide clients with the most effective processes. Medidata, Oracle, and Medrio are just some of the technology partners.

Media Contacts:
Avance Clinical
Chris Thompson
media@avancecro.com


Source: Avance Clinical
Sectors: BioTech, Healthcare & Pharm, Clinical Trials
