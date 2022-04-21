Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, April 21, 2022
Thursday, 21 April 2022, 08:07 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: NEC Corporation
Avaloq Goes Live with First Client in Taiwan

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, Apr 21, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Avaloq, a subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has successfully implemented its core banking system at Cathay United Bank to support the bank's continued growth. The Avaloq Core Platform will cater to the increasing demand for private banking services by onshore Taiwanese high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs).

This go-live marks a key milestone for Avaloq and the bank following a relaxation of Taiwan's wealth management regulations in 2020, which has permitted select financial institutions to offer a broader range of financial products and services to domestic clients. The new rules aim to increase the competitiveness and scale of Taiwan's private banking industry.

Avaloq's modern and flexible core banking system covers a comprehensive set of financial products, from securities and ETFs to forex and lending, while ensuring regulatory compliance across multiple jurisdictions through a single application. The Avaloq Core Platform enables banks and wealth managers to streamline their back and middle office by efficiently managing key business processes, including trades, corporate actions and reporting.

Pascal Wengi, Managing Director for North Asia at Avaloq, said: "The successful go-live of the Avaloq Core Platform creates a solid foundation for Cathay United Bank to transform its private banking business. And as Taiwan's onshore private banking market continues to mature, we look forward to supporting banks and wealth managers in catering to this growing client segment."

Robert Fuh, Chief Executive Officer of Private Banking at Cathay United Bank, said: "Avaloq's core banking system will support our continued growth by efficiently processing sophisticated financial products and monitoring compliance in our various growth markets. This will help us to create a one-stop service for our clients in Taiwan and allow us to focus even more on providing highly personalized investment advice."

About Avaloq

Avaloq is a global leader in digital banking solutions. Its core banking platform and wealth management technology are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) and on-premises models. Avaloq's Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) offers a high degree of automation to boost back-office efficiency. More than 150 banks and wealth managers worldwide trust Avaloq for its innovative products and reliable services. Avaloq is a subsidiary of NEC Corporation, a global leader in the integration of IT and network technologies. new windowwww.avaloq.com

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: NEC Corporation
Sectors: Daily Finance, Banking & Insurance
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
NEC Corporation Links

http://www.nec.com

https://www.facebook.com/nec.global/

https://twitter.com/NEC_corp

https://www.youtube.com/user/NECglobalOfficial

https://www.linkedin.com/company/nec/

NEC Corporation
Apr 18, 2022 15:03 HKT/SGT
Shionogi and NEC Enter into Strategic Research Collaboration for Novel Hepatitis B Therapeutic Vaccine
Apr 13, 2022 13:19 HKT/SGT
Northern Territory of Australia and NEC Sign MoU to Grow the Territory's Digital Capabilities
Apr 8, 2022 13:50 HKT/SGT
CEPI Partners with Japan's NEC Group to Develop Artificial Intelligence-designed Broadly Protective Betacoronavirus Vaccine
Apr 7, 2022 09:19 HKT/SGT
BostonGene Announces $150 Million Series B Funding at a Multi-Billion Dollar Valuation, Propelling the Company to Unicorn Status
Mar 22, 2022 16:34 HKT/SGT
NEC Group Response to the Situation in Ukraine
Mar 18, 2022 08:06 HKT/SGT
Juniper Networks and NEC Selected to Revolutionize Wi-Fi Experience for Raizen's Headquarters in Brazil
Mar 17, 2022 13:47 HKT/SGT
NEC Develops the World's First Unit Cell Facilitating Scaling Up to a Fully-connected Quantum Annealing Architecture
Mar 11, 2022 08:42 HKT/SGT
Telefonica Vivo Launches 5G-Ready IP Transport Network with Cisco and NEC to Provide Seamless Connections Across Brazil
Mar 10, 2022 12:20 HKT/SGT
SCSK and NEC Strengthen Collaboration to Accelerate Customers' DX and Business Growth
Mar 9, 2022 08:05 HKT/SGT
NEC OncoImmunity Acquires VAXIMM's Neoantigen Vaccine Development Assets
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       