Source: Tianyun International Holding Limited Tianyun International (6836.HK) Awarded "Excellent Quality and Safety Management Enterprise" and "High-quality Development of Technologically Advanced" at the Municipal Level in 2022 Highlight Tianyun's top-notch quality and safety system

HONG KONG, June 1, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Tianyun International Holdings Limited ("Tianyun International", together with its subsidiaries, (the "Group") (Stock Code: 6836.HK), a leading seller and manufacturer of processed fruit products in the People's Republic of China ("PRC"), is pleased to announce that Shandong Tiantong Food Co., Ltd. ("Shandong Tiantong Food"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Group, was awarded the titles of "Excellent Quality and Safety Management Enterprise" jointly presented by Shandong Entry-Exit Inspection and Quarantine Association and other organizations. As the leader in technology research and development of the enterprise, Ms. Lv Chunxia, the Deputy General Manager of the Group, was appointed as a member of the "Food Expert Technical Committee of Shandong Entry-Exit Inspection and Quarantine Association" and a member of the "Standardization Committee of Shandong Entry-Exit Inspection and Quarantine Association". The Group is also honored to be re-elected as the "High-quality Development of Technologically Advanced" Small and Medium-sized Enterprises at the municipal level in 2022 announced by Linyi Municipal Bureau of Industry and Information Technology.

The fifth meeting of the Fifth Council and the founding meeting of the Aquatic Food Branch, convened by Shandong Entry-Exit Inspection and Quarantine Association and Shandong International Travel Healthcare Association, was recently held in Qingdao. After reviewd by the expert group of the association, the Group has won praise from many countries and consumers with its excellent technical strength, exceptional product quality and after-sales service, demonstrating the Group's top-notch quality and safety management system and industry influence.



Mr. Yang Ziyuan, Chairman and CEO of the Group, said, "We are honored to receive the above awards, which represent high recognition of the Group's product quality. With the enhancement of the Group's comprehensive strength, the Group will continue to pursue excellence, optimize the quality and safety management system. We aim to provide technical service guarantee for the quality and safety of food production, further deepen the quality safety management of food production, and promote the coordinated development among industries and regions. Looking ahead, the Group will continue to focus on the production of healthy and safe food, create a better and happy life, constantly pursue excellent product quality, and strive to play a leading role in the industry and practice high-quality development."



About Tianyun International Holding Limited (Stock Code: 6836.HK)

Tianyun International Holdings Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") are principally engaged in (i) the research and development, production and sales of processed fruit packaged in metal containers, plastic cups, glass containers and aluminum foil bags and beverages ii) trading of fresh fruit. Processed fruit products are sold both under its own brands "Bingo Times", "fruit zz" and "Tiantong Times" and on an OEM basis. The beverages are sold under its own brand Shiok Party "Shiok Party" and "Yao Guo Ji".



The Group has been consistently committed to providing its customers with healthy and safe products. As a food enterprise with one of the most complete quality certifications, we rigorously adhere to stringent international production standards and are accredited with BRC (A), IFS Food (High), FDA(FSMA), HALAL, SC, KOSHER, BSCI and ISO22000, etc. in respect of our production facilities, quality control and management. The Group has also passed the internal food-production standards reviews and audits from several UK and US supermarket chains. At the same time, as a Chinese "Equal production line; Equal standard; Equal quality" food production and export enterprise, the Group has been supplying products of equivalent quality to domestic and international markets. Since 2016, the Group's own-brand processed fruit products have continued to achieve high market recognition, and have also been awarded the honor and qualification of "China Canned Product Quality Certification Label" by national association.



The Group was awarded respectively the China's Most Promising Listed Companies by the internationally renowned financial magazine Forbes, and the "2017 Linyi Mayor Quality Award" by the PRC government in 2017. The Group's newly and proprietary researched, developed and produced pure fruit snack food received a national "Certificate of Invention Patent" in 2018. The Group was awarded the national Hi-tech Enterprise Certificate in 2019. In 2020, the Group was recognised as one of the Most Valuable Chinese Brands for the fourth consecutive year.



For more information, please visit www.tianyuninternational.com







