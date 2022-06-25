Friday, 24 June 2022, 19:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: PT Wintermar Offshore Marine Tbk Wintermar Offshore (WINS:JK) Unveils Growth Strategy

JAKARTA, June 24, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Wintermar Offshore Marine (WINS:JK) has invested US$12 million to acquire 3 Platform Supply Vessels and 3 Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessels since November 2021, to gear up for new drilling cycle.



In the Public Expose on 24 June 2022, PT Wintermar Offshore Marine Tbk unveiled their growth strategy to position the Company for an anticipated upturn in drilling. As the global rig count has risen steadily over the past few months, Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) utilization has improved globally and charter rates have started to pick up.



To raise the yield of the fleet, the Company has improved the fleet composition through the sale and reinvestment of certain vessels. 95% of the fleet is now concentrated into higher value vessels. Wintermar now has seven Platform Supply Vessels, three of which are undergoing docking for reactivation and should be ready for operations by 2H2022. This is timed in anticipation of a stronger 2023 as there has been an increase in project approvals for offshore drilling and corresponding rise in demand for OSVs.



Finance Director Janto Lili reported that the Company has succeeded in controlling costs while continuing to repay debt. The Company turned around in 2021 with a net profit after tax of US$0.2 million following several years of net losses. Net gearing was reduced to 14.7% by end of March 2022.



Managing Director, Sugiman Layanto reiterated an optimistic view for the coming years, with OSV charter rates projected to rise. This is due to the demand for OSVs rising in line with the jump in offshore drilling projects, while the supply of operationally ready OSVs is still limited due to the industry downturn over the past years.



In the longer term investments in renewable energy are expected to grow while investments in oil and gas are still projected to be stable to meet the energy needs of the world. As an OSV operator, Wintermar will benefit from higher demand for vessels initially from oil and gas industry but in the coming years additional upside in demand is expected from the offshore wind industry.



For the future, Wintermar will focus on higher value vessels to improve fleet yields and continue to improve cost efficiency.



As at end of May 2022, the Company's Contracts on hand amounted to US$64 million.



About Wintermar Offshore Marine Group



Wintermar Offshore Marine Group (WINS.JK), developed over nearly 50 years with a track record of quality that is both a source of pride and responsibility that we are dedicated to upholding, and sails a fleet of more than 48 Offshore Support Vessels ready for long term as well as spot charters. All vessels are operated by experienced Indonesian crew, tracked by satellite systems and monitored in real-time by shore-based Vessel Teams.



Wintermar is the first shipping company in Indonesia to be certified with an Integrated Management System by Lloyd's Register Quality Assurance, and is currently certified with ISO 9001:2015 (Quality), ISO14001:2015 (Environment) and OHSAS 18001:2007 (Occupational Health and Safety). For more information, please visit www.wintermar.com.



