TOKYO, July 19, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation has been added for five consecutive years to the MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index (WIN) in recognition of the company's initiatives in promoting women's participation. WIN was developed by Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) for environmental, society and governance (ESG) investing.



WIN selects companies that demonstrate gender diversity and are expected to grow sustainably in a long term for its index by scoring from disclosed information based on the Act on Promotion of Women's Participation and Advancement in the Workplace, on initiatives aimed at hiring of women, their ratio of management positions, and diversity. The index has been adopted as one of the indexes for ESG investing by the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF).



From amongst various environmental, society and governance issues, Mitsubishi Motors identifies materiality that should be prioritized and addressed. One of these material issues is the promotion of work-style reforms in response to the new normal (diversity and work-life balance). Mitsubishi Motors is working to build an environment in which diversity is respected, and each worker can experience job satisfaction, fully demonstrate his or her abilities, and be able to work and thrive in good physical and mental health.



[Main Results in Promoting Women's Participation]



1. Higher ratio of women employees



The ratio of women employees increased from 9.9 to 11 percent in March 2022 compared to March 2018 when Mitsubishi Motors was not selected in the WIN index.



2. Higher ratio of female managers



The ratio of female managers increased 1.6 times, from 2.9 to 4.7 percent in July 2022 compared to July 2017 when Mitsubishi Motors was not selected in the WIN index.



[Targets and examples of key initiatives to promote women's participation]



1. Creation and implementation of a General Employers Action Plan based on the Act on Promotion of Women's Participation



During the three years from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2024, the company will work on the following two targets.



(1) Increase the ratio of female assistant managers (pre-management) to 15 percent

(2) Increase the rate of male employees taking childcare leave to 10 percent or more (per annum)



2. Support to balance work and child/nursing care



Promote an environment in which diverse employees can demonstrate their abilities to the fullest, by introducing flextime and remote work programs in addition to systems supporting child and nursing care. Also established in-house daycare facilities, support desk which employees can consult how to balance their work and life, and more.



Aiming to realize a sustainable society and enhance corporate value, Mitsubishi Motors will continue to promote compmanywide sustainability initiatives.



Mitsubishi Motors Corporation's sustained inclusion in MSCI index, use of MSCI logo, trademark or service mark or use of index name should not be interpreted as support to, guarantee or promotion of Mitsubishi Motors by MSCI or its affiliates. Names and logos of MSCI and MSCI index are the trademarks or service marks of MSCI or its affiliates.



