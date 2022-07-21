Thursday, 21 July 2022, 18:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: HKTDC 31st HKTDC Education & Careers Expo opens today Four Education & Careers theme days Empower youth to embrace the new future

HONG KONG, July 21, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the 31st HKTDC Education & Careers Expo opened today and runs until 24 July (Sunday) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). The expo runs in parallel with the HKTDC Hong Kong Book Fair, Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo and World of Snacks. Open to the public free of charge, the expo features two major sections - Education and Careers - to provide comprehensive information on education and job opportunities.

Chris Sun, Secretary for Labour and Welfare of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, officiated at the opening ceremony for the 31st edition of the HKTDC Education & Careers Expo.



The Careers section of the expo provides information on various industries. The Hong Kong Vocational Training Council (HKVTC) will introduce new technologies and skills during the seminars to help students better prepare for the future.

Secretary for Labour and Welfare of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Chris Sun officiated at the opening ceremony this morning. Margaret Fong, HKTDC Executive Director, said in her welcoming remarks: "Entering its 31st edition, the Education and Careers Expo serves as a platform for jobseekers and students looking to connect with employers and institutions, helping them to get valuable advice on career options and education opportunities. This year, we are delighted to welcome over 780 organisations, including educational institutions, government departments, professional associations and private companies representing 18 countries and regions."



Four education-themed zones present local and overseas studying opportunities



Four educational zones have been set up to help students explore different options for further education. The Local Education Zone gathers various universities and community colleges, providing the latest information of a range of popular courses. The event also sees new exhibitors, such as consulate general offices of Japan, Ireland, Finland and Switzerland in the Overseas & Mainland China Education Zone, while on further study in mainland China, the Beijing Normal University-Hong Kong Baptist University United International College (UIC) and the Heung To College of Professional Studies provide practical consultation service.



In the Continuing Education Zone, exhibitors, such as the Hong Kong Mediation Centre and Tak On Driving School, provide a variety of courses for continuous learning. Youth Square will set up a summer job and internship zone. Being new to the expo, St. James' Settlement - Career Sparkle offers various activities to help teenagers explore their personal interests and abilities. The Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education Examination (HKDSE) graduates should take the opportunity to explore more possibilities at the Expo.



The expo's education-themed days focus on further education in the European Union (21 July), Japan (22 July), France (23 July) and Germany (24 July), with representatives from consulate general offices to introduce the prerequisites for admission, application procedures, information on campus life and more. Visitors can also meet with various officially recognised bodies to get first-hand information on studying abroad. Talks will be held by different institutions: the Ontario eSchool Asia Limited will give advice on studying in Canada, whereas Synchro Overseas Study and Career will focus on medical-related education in the United Kingdom and Australia.



Four careers theme days address talent demand in various industries



Four careers-themed days during the expo highlight the latest trends in different industries. On the theme day Skilling for the Future: New Technology and New Talents (21 July), held by the Vocational Training Council (VTC), new technologies and skills, such as geospatial data, Chinese medicine research and art technologies, will be introduced via talks and seminars. The Electrical & Mechanical Engineering theme day (22 July), co-organised with the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department and the Hong Kong Electrical and Mechanical Trade Promotion Working Group, will invite industry professionals to speak on the current and future prospects in areas such as railway, autombile and the electrical and mechanical engineering industry.



On the third day of the expo, the brand-new themed day Professional Development for the Future (23 July), supported by The Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups (HKFYG), will address hot topics, such as gerontechnology application and digital marketing. On the last day, the Exploring Construction Industry theme day (24 July), in collaboration with the Hong Kong Institute of Construction (HKIC), will invite construction professionals to share on Building Information Modeling, metal works and welding courses.



Two career-themed zones offer 2700+ job opportunities



There are two career zones, among which the very popular Careers Zone will involve different organisations and provide analysis of the prospects in different industries. The Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) will share the pathways and tips to join the innovation and technology industry. The Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC), a new exhibitor this year, will introduce the job nature of different positions and application requirements.



Meanwhile, this year's Recruitment Square gathers various recruitment platforms, public organisations and private companies offering more than 2,700 job opportunities and on-the-spot recruitment, including Cathay Pacific, QB house, Tai Hing Group and Asia Airfreight Terminal. Visitors can bring their CV along to the expo to apply for interested posts.



The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Development Office of the Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Bureau will cover the opportunities for education, employment, and entrepreneurship in the Greater Bay Area. Y.Elites Association Limited has invited Qianhai International Liaison Services Limited to introduce Qianhai's preferential policies for Hong Kong citizens on housing, starting a business, financial, innovation and technology backing, and household registration. For those with the intention to tap into GBA for education, career and business opportunities should not miss the events. In addition, representatives from consulate offices of Hungary, France, and Germany will share more information on Working Holidays Scheme, allowing young people to explore different opportunities around the world.



90+ inspiring events with experts and celebrities sharing their success stories



More than 90 inspiring events will be held during the expo, including a performance by Correctional Services Dog Unit, seminars on higher education and sharing on different careers by celebrities and education experts. Today, Kandy Lui, Executive Director of the Hong Kong Institute of Human Resource Management addressed the new normal in workplaces under the pandemic and offered tips for enhancing personal capabilities. The following day, Tsang Yip-kiu (Siu Mai), a contestant on television talent show King Maker IV, will share valuable experiences in pursuing her dream. On the same day, Wong Kim-fung, founder of threezero and Chairman of the Hong Kong Brand Toy Association, and two vice chairmen, Howard Chan (founder of Hot Toys) and Kenny Wong (designer of brand toy "Molly" and creative director of Kennyswork), will discuss how people can turn their passion into career and offer tips on joining the brand toy industry.



On 23 July, Samuel Chan, a specialist in British education, will go into detail about the British educational system and strategies for applying for schools in the UK. Education expert and one of the Ten Outstanding Young Persons, Principal Chu Tsz-wing, will touch on how he brought experiential learning in Hong Kong and offer students advice on career planning for students. On the last day of the expo (24 July), Pinky Cheng and Tammy Lo, members of the construction industry key opinion leaders "Dream Girls" will disclose their interesting work experiences and how they joined the construction industry. In addition, Patrick Sir, TV host, actor and founder of an education centre and international kindergarten, will talk about his career shift from the education field to the television industry, encouraging young people to further explore their potential in both their careers and personal lives.



Enhanced on-site hygiene measures for participants' safety



Public safety is a top priority for the HKTDC, and various measures have been implemented throughout these concurrent events to protect the health of participants. All staff members, exhibitors and visitors are required to wear masks in the venue and use the LeaveHomeSafe mobile app and show their COVID-19 vaccination record before entering the HKCEC in accordance with the HKSAR Government's COVID-19 protocols. Except for designated food and beverage areas, no food, drinks or food tasting are allowed inside the venue, including at the booths. Other onsite safety measures include temperature-screening stations, the provision of hand sanitisers and disinfection items at multiple locations around the HKCEC, as well as enhanced cleaning and disinfection at the venue.



Expo website: https://event.hktdc.com/fair/hkeducationexpo-en/

Activity schedule: https://hkeducationexpo.hktdc.com/pdf/2022/events/ECE2022JulyDailyProgram.pdf

Photo download: https://bit.ly/3IVcwMv



Photo Caption:

Officiating at this morning's opening ceremony were (from left) Gladys Yam, Deputy Executive Director of Vocational Training Council, Stefan Bredohl, Deputy Consul General of German Consulate General Hong Kong, Thomas Gnocchi, Head of office of the European Union Office to Hong Kong and Macao, Margaret Fong, HKTDC Executive Director, Chris Sun, Secretary for Labour and Welfare, Okada Kenichi, Consul General of Consulate General of Japan in Hong Kong, Marc Lamy, Acting Consul General of Consulate General of France in Hong Kong and Macau and Albert Cheng, Executive Director of Construction Industry Council. https://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_HKTDC202207212.jpg



About HKTDC



The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn



Media enquiries

Please contact Impact Communications Company:

Kristi Yim, Tel: +852 9559 9651, Email: kristi.yim@impact-cc.com

Cindy Chung, Tel: +852 9166 0827, Email: cindy.chung@impact-cc.com



HKTDC's Corporate Communication Department:

Snowy Chan, Tel: +852 2584 4525, Email: snowy.sn.chan@hktdc.org

Sam Ho, Tel: +852 2584 4569, Email: sam.sy.ho@hktdc.org





Topic: Press release summary

Source: HKTDC

Sectors: Trade Shows, Daily News, Education, Local Biz

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

