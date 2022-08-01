Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, August 1, 2022
Monday, 1 August 2022, 12:13 HKT/SGT
Source: NEC Corporation
NEC Visionary Week 2022 to provide insights on the future of society and business

TOKYO, Aug 1, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) today announced the Global Program for NEC Visionary Week 2022. Themed "Truly Open, Truly Trusted" the Global Program will offer 7 exclusive global online sessions on Thursday, September 15, envisioning and co-creating a brighter, more sustainable world with partners and stakeholders.

NEC Visionary Week is an annual event taking place online this year from September 12 to 16. In this flagship event, NEC will present a shared vision of a future that highlights its latest technologies, solutions and customer case studies from the 4 business domains of Digital Government, Digital Finance, 5G and Biometrics.

The Global Program will focus on how innovative technologies, such as digital transformation (DX) and 5G, can contribute to addressing critical challenges for society, such as overcoming COVID-19 and implementing essential DX measures in key industries. Thought leaders from around the world will gather to share their insights on the future of society and business. These sessions will be available on-demand until October 31.

The opening keynote of the program will be presented by Takayuki Morita, President and CEO of NEC Corporation, on September 15 from 11:30-11:55 (JST/CEST/CDT).

Distinguished speakers will include Dr. Richard Hatchett, CEO, the Coalition For Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Akira Shimada, President & CEO, NTT, Tobias Puehse, VP, Product Management, Next Gen POI, Mastercard International Inc., and more.

NEC Visionary Week is the most important event of the year for NEC to present a shared vision of the future and showcase key initiatives that contribute to achieving this goal. Through this event, NEC will engage with global guests, building further trust in the company brand, and exploring how NEC can co-create a brighter and more sustainable future.

For more details on the NEC Visionary Week 2022, please access
https://event.nec.com/nvw2022en/

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at www.nec.com.


Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Wireless, Apps, Digitalization
NEC Corporation
