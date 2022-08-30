Tuesday, 30 August 2022, 18:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: HKTDC HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair and Salon de TE open in September Events run under EXHIBITION+ model and open to the public

HONG KONG, Aug 30, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The 41st HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair and 10th Salon de TE, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), Hong Kong Watch Manufacturers Association Ltd and The Federation of Hong Kong Watch Trades and Industries Ltd, will run under the brand-new EXHIBITION+ model which integrates online and offline shows, bringing together more than 200 exhibitors. The physical fairs run from 7 to 11 September at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), while the online exhibition will run from 7 until 18 September, helping global watch traders explore business opportunities both in person and online. The physical fairs at the HKCEC will be open to industry buyers and also to the general public, offering watch lovers the opportunity to shop for precious timepieces.

Introducing highlights of the fairs at a press conference today are Sophia Chong, HKTDC Deputy Executive Director (centre), Daniel Tsai (L) and Richard Leung (R), Co-chairmen, HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair Organising Committee.

Models at the press conference showcased a selection of watches, wearing Costume Suit Studio's suits and gowns from the Natacha Van Collection.

New watch brand collections shine bright



The Watch & Clock Fair has long been regarded as an effective business platform for manufacturers and buyers, while Salon de TE introduces some of the best-known branded watches.



Sophia Chong, HKTDC Deputy Executive Director, said: "Hong Kong's total exports of watches and clocks were valued at HK$32.1 billion from January to July this year. The export index for timepieces rose to 34.6 in the second quarter from 19.7 in the first quarter of 2022, indicating that watch exporters are becoming more optimistic regarding the industry outlook. This year's fairs will give exhibitors and buyers the chance to explore more business opportunities through the physical fairs and online platform. What's more, Asia's fashion spotlight CENTRESTAGE will be held concurrently at the HKCEC from 9 to 11 September, so public visitors will be able to enjoy the latest collections from more than 280 watch and fashion brands and use their consumption vouchers to make purchases."



Top-tier watches featured at World Brand Piazza



Salon de TE will once again feature a series of top-tier international brands and designer collections. Sponsored by Prince Jewellery & Watch for the 12th consecutive year, World Brand Piazza will present 12 renowned international brands, including Blancpain, Breguet, Chopard, Corum, CVSTOS, Franck Muller, Glashutte Original, Hublot, Jacob & Co, Parmigiani Fleurier, Piaget and Sarcar Geneve.



Swiss brand Hublot has once again collaborated with the Sang Bleu tattoo studio founded by well-known Swiss tattoo artist Maxime Plescia-Buchi to launch the Big Bang Sang Bleu II Limited Edition watch. With its criss-cross geometric lines, the watch features the colours of Maxime's tattoos. Set with 220 diamonds, the watch is priced at HK$523,500.



Another Swiss brand, Jacob & Co, collaborated with French sports car brand Bugatti to launch the Jacob & Co X Bugatti Chiron tourbillon watch. Taking one year to research, the team combined 578 parts to build up the movement of the watch, which simulates the operation of a sports car engine and vibrates up and down in the case, creating a stunning visual impact. The unique watch is priced at HK$3.2 million.



Watches tailor-made for Olympic and Paralympic gold medallists showcased



Highlighting quality watches in a multitude of designs, Salon de TE will comprise various thematic zones including Craft Treasure, Chic & Trendy and Renaissance Moment. The Craft Treasure zone will feature high-end mechanical watches and jewellery watches built with superb craftmanship. They include four tourbillon watches tailor-made by ANPASSA for four outstanding athletes including Yang Qian, gold medallist in the women's 10-metre air rifle event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, and Wang Yifu, known as the "Godfather of Chinese Shooting" and a gold medallist in the men's 10-metre air rifle event at the Olympic Games in Barcelona in 1992 and Athens in 2004.



The tourbillon watch specially made for Yang Qian is embossed with the words "Olympic 2020" and the 10-metre air rifle pattern, with her signature displayed on the bottom plate of the movement. The outer ring of the watch is made from 18K white gold, inlaid with natural diamonds. The four ANPASSA timepieces will be publicly unveiled at the fairs for visitors to appreciate.



Memorigin, another renowned brand from the Craft Treasure zone, will also present a tailored tourbillon watch - the "So Wa Wai Series", created for So Wa-wai, the track-and-field athlete who garnered six Paralympic gold medals, and his mother. "The Champion" watch features the moment of victory for Mr So, with the thin lines on the dial forming the running tracks. A silhouette shows the athlete raising his arm in an iconic No.1 gesture as he reaches the finishing line, while his index finger points to the star at the watch's 12 o'clock position. The "Heroic Mom" watch, meanwhile, depicts a silhouette of the athlete's mother holding the baby So Wa-wai, up in the air, paying tribute to all mothers.



The same brand will also present the "Twilight" tourbillon watch - the inspiration for its design coming from the sun appearing on the horizon as it rises at the break of day.



The Chic & Trendy zone highlights a series of fashionable watch brands, including the "18K Gold LuminFusion Carbon Gold" watch from Swiss brand ROMAGO. This self-winding watch features an 18K gold foil carbon fibre case, with the case and bezel emitting a golden glow in the dark.



A series of classic and elegant European watches are showcased at the Renaissance Moment zone, including two "Toucan" watches from Swiss brand Bijourmontre. The daytime model showcases brightly coloured toucans while the night model features mother-of-pearl flowers and toucans in cool tones. Both watches are inlaid with diamonds to add a touch of glamour.



The Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair also features several zones, including Pageant of Eternity which showcases high-end watches from original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and original design manufacturers (ODM). Among them are the Elmer Ingo automatic ladies' watch launched by Hong Kong brand Chit Tat Clock & Watch. Other zones will showcase watches, clocks, parts and components, packaging and trade services.



Click2Match expands business networking, seminars explore new opportunities



The HKTDC has mobilised its network of 50 offices worldwide to invite overseas buyers to connect and maintain contact with exhibitors through video conferencing. The smart business matching platform, Click2Match, will generate AI-recommended leads for exhibitors and buyers. Participants can also use the tool to enjoy functions such as a meeting planner, instant messaging, video conferencing and file sharing, helping them to overcome physical and geographical barriers to build business connections around the world.



Industry participants are also invited to join a series of forums and seminars that will provide first-hand market information. The Hong Kong International Watch Forum will be broadcast online on 5 September, featuring sharing from representatives of watch associations from Mainland China, France, Germany, Japan and Switzerland. In addition to sharing the latest trade data and market trends, participants will also discuss the future direction for the development of the global watch manufacturing sector. The annual Asian Watch Conference will be held on 8 September under the theme "Watches Beyond - Transformation and Reinvention". Experts from market research institutions and auction houses have been invited to discuss a range of issues, including the latest development trends in the watch market, business opportunities in blockchain, transactions with blockchain technology and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).



Exciting events, lucky draws and shopping offers for public visitors



A series of exciting events will be arranged at the fairs, including a workshop co-hosted by Quinn Lai, a young entrepreneur born in the 1980s who created his own watch brand, Eoniq, as well as the DIY Watch Club. The workshop will demonstrate the craftsmanship of mechanical watchmaking with participants being taught how to make their own watches. In addition, a number of watch brand product launches will be held during the fairs, while well-known athletes - including So Wa-wai and Hong Kong fencing athlete Cheung Siu-lun - will make appearances. Other public activities to be held during the fairs include watch parades and the "Fashion X Watch" crossover parade.



Visitors can participate in lucky draws, with prizes including luxury watches, fashion accessories, dining vouchers and more. They can also take part in Smart Bidding to bid on their favourite watches starting at up to 90% off the retail price, and download electronic coupons to enjoy attractive offers at the fairs. What's more, in partnership with live shopping platform LoopLive, key opinion leaders (KOLs) will conduct livestreaming shows to introduce selected watches before and during the fairs. After placing orders online, visitors can pick up their purchases at the fairs with free admission.



New campaign to promote creations of young designers



To promote creativity in the Hong Kong watch industry and nurture budding local designers, the HKTDC joined together with the Hong Kong Watch Manufacturers Association Ltd and The Federation of Hong Kong Watch Trades & Industries Ltd to organise the 39th Hong Kong Watch & Clock Design Competition. The competition was divided into two categories - the Open Group and Student Group - under the respective themes of "Night" and "Race Against Time". The creations of the competition winners and finalists will be on display throughout the Watch & Clock Fair, with visitors being able to vote on the spot for the "Most Popular Award". The awards presentation ceremony will be held on 10 September at the Time Chamber in Hall 1 of the fairground.



In addition, a new campaign titled "Unifying the Technical Capability of Hong Kong Watch Manufacturers and Creativity of Hong Kong Designers to Explore the Youth Market", organised by the Hong Kong Watch Manufacturers Association Ltd and co-organised by the HKTDC, The Federation of Hong Kong Watch Trades and Industries Ltd and the Hong Kong Design Institute, will showcase the works of young designers under the theme of "Future Timepiece", promoting innovation and collaboration between young local designers and watchmakers. The campaign is funded by the Trade and Industrial Organisation Support Fund from the Trade and Industry Department of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.



Running concurrently with the watch events, and also organised by the HKTDC, Asia's premier fashion event CENTRESTAGE will be held from 9 to 11 September at the HKCEC, featuring designer brands from around the world. The concurrent fairs will create synergies and new business opportunities for participants from both industries.



Export performance of Hong Kong watches and clocks:

2021 (total value) | YoY change | Jan-July 2022 (total value) | YoY change

HK$59.8 billion | +28.9% | HK$32.1billion | -2.9%



Photo download: https://bit.ly/3x0b32L



Websites:

- Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair: https://hkwatchfair.hktdc.com

- Salon de TE: https://hkwatchfair.hktdc.com/te

- Electronic coupons download: https://bit.ly/3PPLUOM



About HKTDC



The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn



Media enquiries

Please contact the HKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department:

Kate Chan, Tel: +852 2584 4239, Email: kate.hy.chan@hktdc.org

Clementine Cheung, Tel: +852 2584 4514, Email: clementine.hm.cheung@hktdc.org





Topic: Press release summary

Source: HKTDC

Sectors: Trade Shows, Fashion & Apparel, Watches & Jewelry

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

