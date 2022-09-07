Wednesday, 7 September 2022, 19:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: HKTDC HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair and Salon de TE open today Exquisite and trendy timepieces and fun-filled events draw the interest of industry players and the general public

HONG KONG, Sept 7, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The 41st HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair and 10th Salon de TE, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), Hong Kong Watch Manufacturers Association Ltd and The Federation of Hong Kong Watch Trades & Industries Ltd, opened today with more than 200 exhibitors taking part. Running under the HKTDC's brand-new EXHIBITION+ model, which brings together online and offline editions, the physical fairs take place from 7 to 11 September at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), while the online exhibition runs until 18 September. The new model offers an effective business platform that overcomes geographical boundaries and time restrictions for global watch and clock traders.

Richard Leung, Co-Chairman, Fair Organising Committee of HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair 2022; Gary Lau, President, Hong Kong Watch Manufacturers Association Limited; Margaret Fong, Executive Director, HKTDC; Bernard Chan, Under Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the HKSAR Government; Enders Lam, Chairman, HKTDC Watches & Clocks Advisory Committee; and Daniel Tsai, Co-chairman, Fair Organising Committee of the HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair 2022 (front R, from L)

Sponsored by Prince Jewellery & Watch for the 12th consecutive year, the World Brand Piazza at Salon de TE presents 12 top-tier international brands

A series of public events such as watch parades are being held during the fairs, with models showcasing a variety of eye-catching timepieces

Open to trade visitors as well as the general public, the five-day physical fairs offer visitors a chance to appreciate the exquisite craftsmanship of watchmaking and enable them to shop for quality timepieces with special offers. Asia's fashion spotlight CENTRESTAGE will be held concurrently at the HKCEC from 9 to 11 September, bringing together collections from a huge range of fashion brands and designers from around the world, creating synergies and enabling cross-industry business opportunities.



Magnificent watch collections showcased at World Brand Piazza



Salon de TE features a series of world-renowned brands and high-end collections at various thematic zones including World Brand Piazza, Craft Treasure, Chic & Trendy and Renaissance Moment. Sponsored by Prince Jewellery & Watch for the 12th consecutive year, World Brand Piazza will present 12 acclaimed international brands, including Blancpain, Breguet, Chopard, Corum, CVSTOS, Franck Muller, Glashutte Original, Hublot, Jacob & Co, Parmigiani Fleurier, Piaget and Sarcar Geneve.



Other top-tier timepieces being showcased at the twin watch fairs include:



The rare and the radiant

- Presented by The Ballerina Watch Company Limited, Fouette Ballerina Watch is a wristwatch recognised by its iconic design that features a 360-degree-turning, three-dimensional handcrafted ballerina dancing on a shiny natural mother of pearl dial. Eighty-eight pieces of cubic zirconia surround the sterling silver ballerina, sparkling beneath a dome-shaped lens. The unique design stands out from the crowd. (Booth: 1D-A02)

- Mira Watch International Limited introduces Swiss-made brand Coinwatch and its women's watch, which features a Swiss quartz movement, coupled with a mother of pearl dial set with 12 diamonds, creating a precious and delicate timepiece. (Booth: 1D-A19)



Classic and timeless masterpieces

- Temporis, as featured by Free Town Watch Products Limited, proudly presents the Nature Collection that has simplicity and a minimalistic design at its core. The slim and slightly curved round case with a Roman index inscription fits the wrist ergonomically and with a great sense of aesthetics. The dial features four Swarovski crystals that highlight the watch's purity and charm. (Booth: 1D-A23)

- Presented by Action Wise International Limited, POPOLO's Retrovoga Aqua, a 40mm stainless steel watch with a Japanese MIYOTA automatic movement, features Super-LumiNova on the watch's face, along with a ruby-hued transparent case back and genuine leather strap, demonstrating easy elegance and style. (Booth: 1E-A25)



Trendy and stylish must-haves

- Introduced by Splendid Star Holdings Limited, the ZTAGE EH Worldtimer wristwatch has a northern hemisphere graphic in the centre as part of a double-layered structure featuring Super-LumiNova. The refined multi-dimensional layer of the northern hemisphere shines brightly at night, highlighting the dazzling creativity of the watchmaker. (Booth: 1E-A14)

- Modern Concept Watch Limited presents the Zorbello T1 series that draws its inspiration from car racing and stands out through its "light up the darkness" theme. The series is an artistic expression of vitality. (Booth: 1D-A16)



When functionality and craftmanship combine

- The Swiss-made Roamer Searock collection by Chung Nam Watch Co Ltd exhibits a minimalist design along with discreet elegance. The combination of steel and scratch-resistant Tungstein gives the Searock a shiny and durable look that is also water-resistant. (Booth: 1E-C28)

- Trendy Power Group Limited presents the M.B.K M1009G-1 series that brings together sapphire crystals with a stainless-steel case and strap, featuring an eye-catching design with a modern twist. (Booth: 1E-C19)



The Watch & Clock Fair also exhibits a broad range of products including complete watches, clocks, parts and components, packaging goods and more, as well as trade services.



Fun events, lucky draws, shopping offers and more



A broad array of public activities is being organised during the fairs ranging from watch parades and the "Fashion X Watch" parade to product launches, with the participation of local celebrities such as So Wa-wai, the track-and-field athlete who won six Paralympic gold medals, Hong Kong fencing athlete Cheung Siu-lun, and celebrity artistes Adam Pak and William Hu. Lucky draws will be held during the fairs with prizes including a wristwatch valued at HK$24,000, fashionable accessories, dining coupons and more.



Visitors can also take part in Smart Bidding to bid for watches starting at 10% of the original price, including bidding for the Alhambra Yellow watch from HK$3,000 (original price: HK$27,200) and for the ANPASSA Duke Tourbillon from HK$2,000 (original price: HK$17,280). Visitors can download electronic coupons to enjoy special offers such as 70% discounts and a reduction of HK$1,000 when shopping for specified products. What's more, in partnership with live shopping platform LoopLive, key opinion leaders (KOLs) are engaged to conduct livestreaming shows to introduce selected watches before and during the fairs, boosting the promotion of exhibitors through an online-to-offline (O2O) model. After placing orders online, visitors can pick up their purchases at the fairs and enjoy free admission.



In addition, a workshop will be co-hosted by Quinn Lai, a post-80s entrepreneur who created his own watch brand Eoniq and the DIY Watch Club, on 10 September, teaching participants how to make their own mechanical watches.



To identify watch design talents and promote creativity, the HKTDC, the Hong Kong Watch Manufacturers Association Ltd and The Federation of Hong Kong Watch Trades & Industries Ltd co-organised the 39th Hong Kong Watch and Clock Design Competition. The creations of all the winners and finalists, both from the Open Group and the Student Group, are on display at the fairs. Visitors can vote for the "Most Popular Award" on the spot.



The two fairs also showcase works created by young designers under the theme of "Future Timepiece", in a bid to promote collaborations between local young designers and watch manufacturers, and to further explore the youth market. This brand-new project has been launched by the Hong Kong Watch Manufacturers Association Ltd, supported by the HKTDC, the Federation of Hong Kong Watch Trades & Industries Ltd and the Hong Kong Design Institute, and is funded by the "Trade and Industrial Organisation Support Fund" of the Trade and Industry Department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government.



Industry insiders reveal insights on market trends and prospects



Industry participants are also invited to join a number of seminars and forums that will bring them up to date on the latest market trends and prospects. The "Cross-Border eCommerce: How to Win in Southeast Asia" talk on 9 September will feature Chois Choi, Strategy Consultant, Source Network Media Group Limited, who will look at how cross-border e-commerce in Southeast Asia has created unprecedented business growth through short video platforms, and how this trend can help the watch industry increase brand popularity and boost sales.



The Hong Kong International Watch Forum was broadcast online on 5 September, featuring sharing by representatives of watch associations from across the globe on the most up-to-date trade data and market trends. Industry participants can watch a replay of the forum through the fair websites. The annual Asian Watch Conference will be held tomorrow (8 September) under the theme "Watches Beyond - Transformation and Reinvention". Experts including Anna Dai, Research Analyst at Euromonitor International, and Ho Zi-yong, Co-head of Sales, International Specialist at Phillips, have been invited to discuss a range of issues, including the latest development trends and prospects in the watch market, and the business opportunities and challenges resulting from transactions of watches in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).



EXHIBITION+ accelerates online business deals



EXHIBITION+ comprises four key exhibition elements, including HKTDC-organised physical fairs, the smart business-matching platform Click2Match, online-to-offline seminars under the Intelligence Hub, and the hktdc.com Sourcing platform, to provide round-the-clock services that boost the flexibility and effectiveness of business promotion for SMEs and offer benefits such as extended fair periods, expanded platforms and enhanced opportunities. EXHIBITION+ extends face-to-face interactions from physical exhibitions to an online smart business-matching platform to help enterprises connect with business partners proactively. The HKTDC's 50 global offices will actively recruit international buyers to meet with exhibitors through video conferences.



Websites

- Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair: https://hkwatchfair.hktdc.com

- Salon de TE: https://hkwatchfair.hktdc.com/te

- HKTDC Media Room: https://mediaroom.hktdc.com/tc

- Electronic coupon download: https://bit.ly/3PPLUOM

- Photo download: https://bit.ly/3REQX5Q



About HKTDC



The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn



