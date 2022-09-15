Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Thursday, September 15, 2022
Thursday, 15 September 2022
Source: NEC Corporation
NEC Drives Expansion of All Optical Networks
- Launch of open specifications-compliant optical transmission products -

TOKYO, Sept 15, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) is driving expansion of All Optical Networks with the introduction of its "SpectralWave WX Series," a lineup of open specifications-compliant, open optical transport products. The lineup is built based on standards defined by Open ROADM and Telecom Infra Project's (TIP) Phoenix initiative. The push for All Optical Networks is a marked shift in transport networks, which have conventionally required both optical and electrical technologies, but will be simplified to only optical transmission technology from end-to-end in the future. Initially, four products will be released on October 1, 2022.

Overview of the SpectralWave WX Series

NEC envisions All Optical Networks as a next-generation, environmentally friendly infrastructure that will lead to the realization of digital twins, social transformation and the creation of new services and industries. Through the provision of these products, NEC will help deploy transport networks with large capacity, low latency and multiple connections, as well as advanced security, robustness and power-saving.

Traditionally, transport networks have been built by equipment from the same vendor as vertical integration models. However, NEC's new open optical transmission devices support multi-vendor configurations, allowing customers to procure and combine equipment from multiple vendors in accordance with their needs.

The compliance with open specifications such as Open ROADM and TIP's Phoenix enable these devices to support configurations that connect to the function blocks of APN-T, APN-G and APN-I as defined by Open APN, and under examination by the IOWN Global Forum(1).

In addition, NEC has well-established experience and know-how in large-scale carrier networks to provide system integration in multi-vendor environments using open optical transmission devices from the development to the operational phases.

"NEC aims to market these products to telecommunications carriers, electric power companies and data center operators throughout the world," said Sou Satou, Senior Director, Network Solutions Business Division, NEC Corporation. "Going forward, NEC will continue to contribute to the creation and expansion of open optical networks, aiming to acquire 25% of the future optical transport market by providing products that have grown in capacity from the current 400G to 800G and equipment that supports longer distances."

These products were developed as part of a capital and business alliance formed between NEC and NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION (NTT, Head office: Chiyoda-ku Tokyo; President & CEO: Akira Shimada) in June 2020. Under the agreement, the companies conduct joint research and development and globally provide ICT products that utilize innovative optical and wireless technologies(2).

(1) Innovative Optical and Wireless Network (IOWN) is an advanced communications infrastructure incorporating cutting-edge photonics, computing and other technologies to realize a smarter world promoted by the IOWN Global Forum (new windowhttps://iowngf.org/).
IOWN is a trademark or registered trademark of NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION
(2) Alliance for Joint Research and Development and Global Rollout of ICT Products Utilizing Innovative Optical and Wireless Technologies
https://www.nec.com/en/press/202006/global_20200625_04.html

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.


Source: NEC Corporation
