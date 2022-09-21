Wednesday, 21 September 2022, 09:25 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Mitsubishi Motors Mitsubishi Motors' New Generation ASX for Europe Premieres Online

TOKYO, Sept 21, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation announced that Mitsubishi Motors Europe B.V., Mitsubishi Motors' subsidiary in Europe, premiered the new generation ASX for European market at an online event.

New ASX

ASX (RVR or Outlander Sport in some markets), a compact SUV, is one of Mitsubishi Motors' core models which was introduced to Europe in 2010. Based on the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance CMF-B platform, the new ASX is a compact SUV supplied by Renault and developed specifically for the European market. The model will be manufactured at Renault's Valladolid plant in Spain and will be in Mitsubishi Motors' showrooms in select European markets from March 2023.



The new ASX features a flowing silhouette from the front to the rear, and the character line which rises toward the rear combines with the floating roof to give the vehicle a dynamic styling that expresses its agile driving. An element of Mitsubishi Motors' Dynamic Shield design concept is added to the front face, with a robust grille staging the iconic three-diamond logo. Further, sleek body sides and wide shoulders emphasize the powerfulness of the vehicle as it firmly grips the ground.



The new generation ASX features a wide range of powertrain options to match today's varying needs in Europe. Topping the line-up will be the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) model with a 1.6-liter gasoline engine, two electric motors (an alternator-starter and a main motor), an automatic, multi-mode gearbox, and a 10.5 kWh battery. The full hybrid (HEV) model is comprised of a 1.6-liter gasoline engine with two electric motors, an automatic, multi-mode gearbox, and a 1.3 kWh battery. The mild hybrid model combines a 1.3-liter direct injection turbo with a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed double-clutch automatic transmission (7DCT), and the entry model is available with a 1.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine and a 6-speed manual transmission.



Inside, a spacious cargo area and sliding rear bench enhance convenience for users. A Smartphone-link Display Audio (SDA) is located at the center of the instrument panel, and the Multi-Sense system controlled via the SDA allows the driver to select the drive mode that best suits their preference. In addition, advanced driver assistance systems such as MI-PILOT single-lane driver assistance technology for highways, which integrates Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Lane Centering Assist (LCA), are available to support safe driving.



About Mitsubishi Motors



Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (TSE:7211) --a member of the Alliance with Renault and Nissan--, is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has about 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, mainland China, the Philippines, Viet Nam and Russia. Mitsubishi Motors has a competitive edge in SUVs, pickup trucks and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and appeals to ambitious drivers willing to challenge convention and embrace innovation. Since the production of our first vehicle more than a century ago, Mitsubishi Motors has been a leader in electrification--launched the i-MiEV --the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, followed by the Outlander PHEV --the world's first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in 2013. The company announced a three-year business plan in July 2020 to introduce more competitive and cutting-edge models, including the Eclipse Cross (PHEV model), the all-new Outlander and the all-new Triton/L200.



For more information on Mitsubishi Motors, please visit the company's website at www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Mitsubishi Motors

Sectors: Automotive

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

