Thursday, 29 September 2022, 19:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: HKTDC Five HKTDC autumn tech fairs create synergies for SMEs Nearly 1,000 exhibitors present latest technology products

HONG KONG, Sept 29, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), five technology fairs* will be held in October under the theme "Innovations for Better Living". The fairs will run under the HKTDC's brand-new EXHIBITION+ hybrid model, creating a variety of cross-sector business and networking opportunities for buyers and exhibitors at the physical fairs that takes place from 13 to 16 October at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) and continuing to build connections through the HKTDC's smart business-matching platform Click2Match until 23 October. The fairs are bringing together nearly 1,000 exhibitors to showcase cutting-edge smart products, smart city solutions and related services and information, helping them capture the tremendous opportunities resulting from the rapid development of new and innovative technologies.

Jenny Koo, HKTDC Assistant Executive Director (centre); Tony Wong, Deputy Government Chief Information Officer (L); and Victor Choi, Hong Kong Electronics and Technologies Association Chairman (R)

The Chinese University of Hong Kong presents an augmented reality rehabilitation system at the fair, which employs IoT technology to protect the safety of elderly people.

This smart platform from Hong Kong Productivity Council - Automotive Platforms and Application Systems R&D Centre can automatically and safely transport materials, tools, and machines.

Showcasing world's top innovations and capturing opportunities



Under the National 14th Five-Year Plan, Hong Kong is actively supported by the Central Government to develop into an international innovation and technology (I&T) hub, creating massive potential for the I&T industry. Addressing a press conference held today to introduce the five autumn fairs, Jenny Koo, HKTDC Assistant Executive Director, said: "To help enterprises seize the opportunities brought by innovative technologies, the HKTDC has integrated five major technology exhibitions to create cross-industry business opportunities. In addition to local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the physical exhibitions of the fairs feature enterprises from France, Italy, Mainland China (Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Beijing Zhongguancun, Shenzhen and Shunde), Taiwan and the United Kingdom, while exhibitors from the mainland, Italy, Korea, Taiwan and the UK will join the online exhibition. These companies will showcase a wide range of new smart technology products and solutions to global buyers."



Ms Koo added that the HKTDC has actively mobilised its network of 50 offices worldwide to invite overseas buyers to conduct business discussions with exhibitors via video conferencing on its Click2Match platform.



Government presents smart city solutions, French pavilion offers top-notch tech



Among the five fairs, the International ICT Expo presents exhibitors showcasing smart city solutions under four themes: Digital Business, Governance & Infrastructure, Smart Living, and Transportation & Mobility. Highlights of the expo include two pavilions, the Smart Government Pavilion and the Hong Kong Innovation Pavilion, under the theme of "Smarter Hong Kong", organised by the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer. The former will present the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government's technology solutions that help drive smart city development and enhance the quality of public services, in the areas of smart mobility, smart living, smart environment, smart government, smart airport, smart village, and combatting COVID-19 through I&T. The latter showcases winning solutions and works from the Hong Kong ICT Awards 2021 and Maker in China SME Innovation and Entrepreneurship Global Contest Hong Kong Chapter in 2019, 2021 and 2022.



The expo will also feature renowned exhibitors, including Autotoll, Hikvision, HKBN Enterprise Solutions, IVC Consulting Group (SAP reseller), NEC Hong Kong Limited, PricewaterhouseCoopers and Yonyou, as well as pavilions including Big Data for Business (B4B) Challenge, Cyberport, Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks (HKSTP), Intelligent Transportation Systems Hong Kong (ITS) and Smart City Consortium. In addition, the So French So Innovative pavilion, comprising international I&T companies and start-ups from France including Dragages, STMicroelectronics, Thales, Veolia and more, will present top-notch technologies and solutions.



Several local research and development centres and institutions will be presented at the expo, including The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI), the Automotive Platforms and Application Systems R&D Centre (APAS) hosted by the Hong Kong Productivity Council, and the Logistics and Supply Chain MultiTech R&D Centre (LSCM). In addition, a number of start-ups will present their innovative solutions, including the novel Uvent solution that helps to eliminate grease and smoke in kitchens by breaking them down into carbon dioxide and water vapour to reduce air pollutants and remove odours.



Various seminars will be held during the expo to explore technological developments and applications. The ITS Hong Kong seminar will discuss technological solutions for smart mobility, while the B4B Challenge and Smart City Consortium will address hot topics such as carbon efficiency, sustainability and smart living. The So French So Innovative pavilion will gather industry leaders from France to share ways in which innovative technologies can support the sustainable development of metropolises and smart transportation. Meanwhile, Cyberport, HKSTP and other local industry leaders will share their insights on smart city development and property technology (proptech) solutions.



Three thematic zones showcase brands and start-ups



The HKTDC Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition) will feature three thematic zones. Hall of Fame will gather electronic products from renowned international brands; Startup Zone will feature innovative technology enterprises and young entrepreneurs; and Tech Hall will present the latest electronic products and smart living solutions. Featured products include a care on call system that employs Internet of Things (IoT) technology. Using bracelets, Bluetooth beacons and temperature detectors, the system can detect emergency situations in the home to protect the safety of the elderly. Another local exhibitor presents an artificial intelligence (AI) robot with multiple capabilities, including patrolling, disinfecting the environment and delivering food, which is already widely used by many local enterprises, public organisations and social welfare agencies.



Alongside the Electronics Fair, electronicAsia (co-organised with Messe Munchen) will cover printed circuit boards and solar and photovoltaic renewable energy solutions.



Organised by the HKTDC and Hong Kong Electronics & Technologies Association, the Symposium on Innovation & Technology will be held on the first day of the fair (13 October). Under the theme "Innovate for a Sustainable Future", the symposium has invited Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the HKSAR Government, as guest of honour, while distinguished speakers include Yat Siu, Co-founder & Executive Chairman, Animoca Brands; Haoli Qian, Vice President of Engineering, Credo Semiconductor; Boudewijn Pesch, Vice President Asia Pacific, Axis Communications; Peter Lee, Director of Research and Development (Environmental), Nano and Advanced Materials Institute; and Justin Chan, CEO & Co-founder, Gense Technologies. This impressive array of experts will share insights on topics such as environmental, social and governance (ESG) trends, the metaverse, high-speed data transmission, AI semiconductors, energy storage, and digital health technology. Meanwhile, the Electronics Fair and electronicAsia will co-organise the Hong Kong Electronic Forum to explore state-of-the-art applications of microelectronics and chiplets.



Innobuild zone at light expo features building-related products



The HKTDC International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition) and HKTDC International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo will showcase a wide range of smart and green lighting products, including flexible track lighting systems and LED floodlights. The Outdoor and Tech Light Expo will continue to feature the Innobuild zone to showcase building-related technologies and peripheral products. One of the exhibitors will present NanoFlow, an innovative nano-coating inside ventilation ducts that is anti-mould, anti-bacterial, anti-viral and anti-dust. Industry-focused seminars on smart solutions for energy efficiency, as well as testing and certification services for lighting products, will be held during the fair period to bring participants up to date on the latest trends.



EXHIBITION+ assists SMEs to expand business opportunities



The autumn five technology fairs will run under the new EXHIBITION+ model. It comprises four key exhibition elements, including HKTDC-organised physical fairs, the smart business-matching platform Click2Match, online-to-offline seminars under the Intelligence Hub, and the hktdc.com Sourcing platform, to provide round-the-clock services that boost the flexibility and effectiveness of business promotion for SMEs and offer benefits such as extended fair periods, expanded platforms and enhanced opportunities. EXHIBITION+ extends face-to-face interactions from physical exhibitions to an online smart business-matching platform to help enterprises connect with business partners proactively.



* The five technology fairs include: Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition), organised by the HKTDC; electronicAsia, organised by the HKTDC and Messe Munchen; and the HKTDC-organised International ICT Expo, Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition), and Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo.



Overall export performance by industry

Industry | January to August 2022 (YoY)

Electronic products | HK$2,201.9 billion (-2.7%)

Electronic components | HK$1,737.4 billion (-2.0%)

Information technology (computers and components) | HK$341.3 billion (+0.2%)

Lighting products | HK$3.32 billion (-19.7%)



Websites

- Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition): https://hkelectronicsfairae.hktdc.com

- electronicAsia: http://www.electronicasia.com

- International ICT Expo: https://ictexpo.hktdc.com

- Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition): https://hklightingfairae.hktdc.com

- Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo: https://hkotlexpo.hktdc.com

- Highlight Product Lists: https://bit.ly/3rc6pLp

- Photo download link - https://bit.ly/3UP6wuc



About HKTDC



The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn



Media enquiries

Please contact the HKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department:

Snowy Chan, Tel: +852 2584 4537, Email: snowy.sn.chan@hktdc.org

Frankie Leung, Tel: +852 2584 4298, Email: frankie.cy.leung@hktdc.org

Janet Chan, Tel: +852 2584 4369, Email: janet.ch.chan@hktdc.org





Topic: Press release summary

Source: HKTDC

Sectors: Trade Shows, Electronics, Daily News, Local Biz, Smart Cities

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

