TOKYO, Oct 20, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) announced that the total sales of the Outlander PHEV model, its flagship crossover SUV, won the first place in the PHEV sales ranking(1) in Japan with 10,749 units(2) sold in first half of fiscal 2022. In addition, the PHEV model of the Eclipse Cross crossover SUV sold 2,430 units as second place in the PHEV category. With total sales of 13,179 units for both PHEV models, Mitsubishi Motors took the lead in the PHEV category of Japanese market with approximately 65% of total share.

The Outlander PHEV model is Mitsubishi Motors' flagship model which brings together the best in electrification and all-wheel control technologies. Launched in Japan in December 2021, it has been highly acclaimed by customers for its bold exterior design based on the product concept of "I-Fu-Do-Do" or authentic and majestic in Japanese; its convenient seating arrangement for seven passengers in three rows; and the smooth and powerful acceleration of a twin-motor 4WD. Mitsubishi Motors launched the new model in Australia and New Zealand this year and will start the sales in North America in November 2022.



As a result of its research and development of electrified vehicles since 1964, Mitsubishi Motors launched the i-MiEV - the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle - in 2009. The company then introduced the Outlander PHEV - the world's first plug-in hybrid electric SUV - in 2013, and added the Eclipse Cross PHEV model to the lineup in 2020. The company has been taking the lead in the PHEV category with approximately 310,000 units of Outlander PHEV sold in more than 60 countries around the world. Furthermore, Mitsubishi Motors introduced the eK X ("cross") EV, a new all-electric kei-car(4), in June 2022 and will resume the sales of the Minicab-MiEV, a kei-car4 class electric commercial vehicle, in November 2022. With these solutions, Mitsubishi Motors will continue to contribute to solving climate change and energy-related problems and achieve carbon neutrality.



About Mitsubishi Motors



Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (TSE:7211) --a member of the Alliance with Renault and Nissan--, is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has about 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, mainland China, the Philippines, Viet Nam and Russia. Mitsubishi Motors has a competitive edge in SUVs, pickup trucks and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and appeals to ambitious drivers willing to challenge convention and embrace innovation. Since the production of our first vehicle more than a century ago, Mitsubishi Motors has been a leader in electrification--launched the i-MiEV -the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, followed by the Outlander PHEV -the world's first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in 2013. The company announced a three-year business plan in July 2020 to introduce more competitive and cutting-edge models, including the Eclipse Cross (PHEV model), the all-new Outlander and the all-new Triton/L200.

(1) April to September 2022; Survey by the Japan Automobile Dealers Association (JADA)

(2) Total sales of the previous generation and current generation model which launched in December 2021

(3) Color available for additional charge

(4) Kei-car is a vehicle category in Japan for microcars.







